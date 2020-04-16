 Skip to content
(CNN)   Morbidly obese woman who spent nine days in medically induced coma on a ventilator due to coronavirus says "I'm 35. I have no underlying medical conditions that would have compromised my immunity"   (cnn.com) divider line
Cigar smoking hippie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's not judge this poor woman's story on two pictures from an article.
 
Dancin_In_Anson [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Cigar smoking hippie: Let's not judge this poor woman's story on two pictures from an article.


You must be new here. We can't see titties or make jokes about someone going to pound me in the ass prison on Fark anymore.

But you can sure as shiat fat shame someone.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I know obesity is one factor in bad covid outcomes, but it's certainly not the only one. Age is a bigger factor and centenarians are surviving it.

There was another story that type A blood was another factor.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Dancin_In_Anson: Cigar smoking hippie: Let's not judge this poor woman's story on two pictures from an article.

You must be new here. We can't see titties or make jokes about someone going to pound me in the ass prison on Fark anymore.

But you can sure as shiat fat shame someone.


You'll get over it.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Maybe being interviewed by CNN is a risk factor.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'll show myself out.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: Dancin_In_Anson: Cigar smoking hippie: Let's not judge this poor woman's story on two pictures from an article.

You must be new here. We can't see titties or make jokes about someone going to pound me in the ass prison on Fark anymore.

But you can sure as shiat fat shame someone.

You'll get over it.


Or they won't, if they're too heavy.
 
litespeed74 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Cigar smoking hippie: Let's not judge this poor woman's story on two pictures from an article.


It took 2 pictures to capture all of her?
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So we're greenlighting fat-shaming threads now? That should pump up the ad revenue.
 
Dybbuk Schmybbuk [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
9 days? She must be starving.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Being obese will make recovering much harder, but it does not mean her immune was compromised because of the extra weight.
Skinny people catch it also.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That nurse looks pretty chunky, we should mock her too lest we lose an opportunity.
 
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hey subby, post your picture.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"She's only received a portion of her medical bills, but owes $11,000 so far. "

That's just for the ambulance ride..
 
starsrift
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's great that CNN is giving her an outlet to tell people about her experience and to stay the fark home.

Just keep in mind that this a new false equivalency narrative. Most people want to do what the doctors say. It's a tiny minority who are pushing this "open USA up again because I need a haircut" shiat.

There's over 300 million people in the USA. Don't listen or get focused in on the 30,000 covidiots.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dancin_In_Anson: Cigar smoking hippie: Let's not judge this poor woman's story on two pictures from an article.

You must be new here. We can't see titties or make jokes about someone going to pound me in the ass prison on Fark anymore.

But you can sure as shiat fat shame someone.


I would never fat shame anyone.

But in the era of COVID-19, I sure as fark would start losing weight.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Blomberg laughed when she thought about how quickly her life has changed in the past few weeks.
"Not only do I not have a job, but now I don't have this money" for medical bills, she said.

Har har, so funny that I'm bankrupt! I wonder if this is typical post near-death experience euphoria where you're so happy to be alive you can't think straight about just how farked you are.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dybbuk Schmybbuk: 9 days? She must be starving.


She still had another 100lbs of cushion to go, it looked like she could've done a month in a coma and still been fat AF..
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Now, as she struggles to recover from coronavirus, she wants protesters to stop "crying and complaining" about shelter-in-place orders, like the one in her state of Wisconsin that just got extended until May 26.

Here's the problem with that.

They don't give a shiat what anybody else says or thinks. They only care about something if it personally affects them somehow.
 
Abox
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

flucto: So we're greenlighting fat-shaming threads now? That should pump up the ad revenue.


This seems more like denial-shaming.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

starsrift: Don't listen or get focused in on the 30,000 covidiots.


The problem here is that at least a couple state governors are part of that group and who knows how many mayors.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Looks as though she's married to Andrew Luck.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

flucto: So we're greenlighting fat-shaming threads now? That should pump up the ad revenue.


Apparently "fat-shaming" now includes pointing out that obesity is terrible for health in general, and ups your risk for COVID-related complications specifically. And that a large number of Americans categorically reject those correlations.

What a versatile term!
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

flucto: So we're greenlighting fat-shaming threads now? That should pump up the ad revenue.


The virus don't care about your wokeness. Obesity is very unhealthy and increases the possibility of bad outcomes when a health emergency happens.
 
guestguy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If subby is saying obesity is a major factor in complications from Covid, then this country is well and truly farked.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

flucto: So we're greenlighting fat-shaming threads now? That should pump up the ad revenue.


It's a nice break from "we're all going to die!" and "republicans want to kill people" threads.
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's especially poignant because she's a real estate receptionist. They're like second or third responders.
 
Dancin_In_Anson [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: You'll get over it.


No, I'll click on reddit where I can see titties while getting emails about declining revenues on Fark.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
9 days? That's a lot of missed sammiches to make up for.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

guestguy: If subby is saying obesity is a major factor in complications from Covid, then this country is well and truly farked.


Yes it is.

Obesity and COVID19
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: 9 days? That's a lot of missed sammiches to make up for.


No when you go on a vent they will give you a feeding tube. You often gain weight on vents. Long term vent patients can be very difficult to move due to weight.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

guestguy: If subby is saying obesity is a major factor in complications from Covid, then this country is well and truly farked.


If I lay on my back, my boobs would crush me to death.   (   ._.)
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/16/he​a​lth/coronavirus-obesity-higher-risk.ht​ml

No fat shaming necessary. It is a fact that if you're overweight, you face a much greater risk to your health in covid cases, even if there are no other underlying conditions.
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Cigar smoking hippie: Let's not judge this poor woman's story on two pictures from an article.


cdn.cnn.comView Full Size


You look tasty
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm saying this as someone who could probably fit right in at a "National Association for the Advancement of Fat People" meeting, I totally don't understand how so many fat people truly don't think they are fat, and think they are perfectly fit and healthy.
 
warabi
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

skozlaw: Now, as she struggles to recover from coronavirus, she wants protesters to stop "crying and complaining" about shelter-in-place orders, like the one in her state of Wisconsin that just got extended until May 26.

Here's the problem with that.

They don't give a shiat what anybody else says or thinks. They only care about something if it personally affects them somehow.


Even then it feeds into their victim complex. There's really no winning with these people.
 
Elzar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If you look at most of the patriot soldier types at the protests, I'd wager 75% of them are morbidly obese. It would be a shame if they caught the covid... who would defend imaginary freedoms then?
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

not enough beer: guestguy: If subby is saying obesity is a major factor in complications from Covid, then this country is well and truly farked.

Yes it is.

Obesity and COVID19


Yeah I was under the impression that it'shiatting obese people the hardest.  I had heard that several weeks ago. Is that not widely known?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

skozlaw: Now, as she struggles to recover from coronavirus, she wants protesters to stop "crying and complaining" about shelter-in-place orders, like the one in her state of Wisconsin that just got extended until May 26.

Here's the problem with that.

They don't give a shiat what anybody else says or thinks. They only care about something if it personally affects them somehow.


They also care about being in control of others. In fact, they care about that so much about having power over others that they will happily delude themselves into violating that first concern - caring only about what affects them - if it is in conflict with power. They are spiteful, hateful, hurtful people who hide it behind smiles, empty faith, and fake patriotism.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: 9 days? That's a lot of missed sammiches to make up for.


Sammiches. Thank you for that.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If you're "morbidly obese", that is a underlying medical condition, your fat behind is not healthy.
 
passive
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Cigar smoking hippie: Let's not judge this poor woman's story on two pictures from an article.


True - let's judge her by her height and her width.
 
captjc
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: guestguy: If subby is saying obesity is a major factor in complications from Covid, then this country is well and truly farked.

If I lay on my back, my boobs would crush me to death.   (   ._.)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DubtodaIll: not enough beer: guestguy: If subby is saying obesity is a major factor in complications from Covid, then this country is well and truly farked.

Yes it is.

Obesity and COVID19

Yeah I was under the impression that it'shiatting obese people the hardest.  I had heard that several weeks ago. Is that not widely known?


Apparently not.  I read some hospital in New York has rated it a higher risk factor than any other.
 
dusty15893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

flucto: So we're greenlighting fat-shaming threads now? That should pump up the ad revenue.


Yes, because being overweight is associated with poor long-term health outcomes (and various short-term complications as well). Whether this upsets you or not is not for me to decide, that's on you. In the meantime acting as if the associated health markers that decline with an increase in bodyweight, is shaming, won't help anything except your feelings.

welcometofark.jpg
 
darth_badger
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So "fatty fatty two by four" is still OK to use?
 
guestguy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: guestguy: If subby is saying obesity is a major factor in complications from Covid, then this country is well and truly farked.

If I lay on my back, my boobs would crush me to death.   (   ._.)


I've offered my services many times in situations just like this...but you never take me up on it.  :P
 
Hard_to_be_in_the_middle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There is no hope of reaching trump cultists - They will drink the koolade even knowing its spiked with Covid-19.   I say let nature take its course.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wow people get really butthurt if you point out that fat shaming is a dick move. I'm sorry about your b-holes.
 
