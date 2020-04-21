 Skip to content
(CNN)   Scientists discover new species of snek. Name it after the most appropriate person imaginable   (cnn.com) divider line
32
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Assumed Trump, leaving disappointed.
 
no1curr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sean Spicer?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not Pliskin
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Assumed Trump, leaving disappointed.


Snakes would be offended to be compared to Trump.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Elizabeth Warren?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That Farker who has a username that refers to him being one that impales people?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Named it after the coffee flavored drink the The Simpsons teachers drink Beverine?  It's not even grey like I like it
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Boutros Boutros-Ghali?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Kurt Russell?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Impaler?
 
snochick
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Elizabeth Warren?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Assumed Trump, leaving disappointed.

Snakes would be offended to be compared to Trump.


Snakes have a backbone.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
static2.srcdn.comView Full Size

/Sssssssssssssss
//translates to "Godwinned"
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A fitting and respectable name for a danger noodle.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Gene Masseth?
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Gene Masseth?
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: Gene Masseth?


Goddammit.
 
nytmare
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I don't know Harry Potter names, so at first I was looking up info on the old fascist dictator of Portugal which I didn't know about before.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
11 seconds
 
WordsnCollision [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Arthur O'Connell?
 
darth_badger
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Albus Hagrid Potter?

/hint for those who don't want to RTFA
//so has Rowling declared the snake gay yet? Or the people are only assuming the snake is green, despite the picture showing a green snake, so the snake is actually black?
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
1.

no1curr: Sean Spicer?


2. Brainstorming session

3.

Weatherkiss: Elizabeth Warren?
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bughunter: Boutros Boutros-Ghali?


Chriss Waddle
 
RubberBandMan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Came for "don't step on snek" flag, waiting...
 
funk_soul_bubby
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

funk_soul_bubby: [Fark user image 551x367]


i.insider.comView Full Size


I win
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Emily?
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My high school senior just informed me Harry Potter fans knew about this LAST year. Nothing new she says.

/Hufflepuff
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Assumed Trump, leaving disappointed.


I don't think scientists would dare.
He'd make it his life mission to ruin them.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RubberBandMan: Came for "don't step on snek" flag, waiting...


Fark user imageView Full Size

Ask and ye shall receive....
 
zerkalo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
