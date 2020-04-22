 Skip to content
(CBC)   B.C. doctor invents 'fairly simple' device that aims to curb the spread of COVID-19 in hospitals, has incredible eyebrows   (cbc.ca) divider line
    More: Hero, Suction, Vacuum, operating room, Dr. Curt Smecher's invention, Surgery, Vacuum cleaner, negative-pressure vestibule, COVID-19 infection control  
Fingerware Error [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's not a doctor, that is a UNIX wizard.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, that hospital China built in a week was all negative ventilation rooms.
I've been saying this for awhile.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.cbc.caView Full Size

are you a wizard?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

some_beer_drinker: [i.cbc.ca image 780x439]
are you a wizard?


Mentat.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This guy did not invent negative air pressure rooms...
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did not get past the pic
Stopped reading right there
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those are attack eyebrows.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you cant convince me that isnt  galndalf roleplaying a doctor.
 
maxx2112 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's about to team up with Legolas and kicks some serious ass at Helm's Deep, isn't he?
 
camarugala
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: This guy did not invent negative air pressure rooms...


It's not a room. It's a vestibule.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless trump personally recommends this we are fools to use it.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevenboof [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"by the anesthesiologist"

Imagine that being the last face you see before going to sleep.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get it, but you don't need to be in an operating room to get intubated/extubated.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is by will alone I set my ventilators in motion.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: [i.cbc.ca image 780x439]
are you a wizard?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: This guy did not invent negative air pressure rooms...


Way to refuse to let a lack of reading comprehension get in the way of your snark.

/I know, welcometofark.jpg
 
Calehedron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have both positive and negative pressure rooms and spaces at work in the chemical labs. Work is one of the safer places for me with all the air turnover and filtration.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: This guy did not invent negative air pressure rooms...


The article never claimed he did. This thing is a retrofit attachment to catch the outflow of air from a positive pressure ventilated OR that would normally push air from the OR to the common areas. Ideally, this would have been built in to begin with, but this will do in a pinch. It's a worthy bit of improvised mitigation for the problem.
 
Number 216
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish I could remember which anime database it was, but they had all sorts of tags including "marvelous mustache", "beautiful beard", and I think extreme or exhilarating eyebrows. This dude hits all three.
 
sunilhari
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: This guy did not invent negative air pressure rooms...


No, but it looks like he -did- invent a negative-pressure add-on unit to a standard positive-pressure OR, at a very reasonable cost.

Most operating rooms in the US are positive-pressure by design, with very very few designed as negative-pressure.  Usually, the objective is to stop the patient from getting infected by the outside, not the outside getting infected by the patient.

This guy isn't a wizard; more like a dwarf tinkerer.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mother of god...he could dust a bookshelf with nothing but suggestive eyebrow wiggles.
 
Spirit Hammer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
How does this dude ever get a mask to seal?
He must have to use one of those space suit thingys.
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I would buy that Dr. four beers. One for his invention, one for each of his eyebrows, and one for his beard.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Smecher has no plans to patent his invention.
"We're not keeping this a trade secret or expecting anything in return for our information," he said.

I have to imagine that someone in the US just patented this and will be suing them soon.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i invented the vaseline bath, once you put the patient on the ventilator you drop im under 2 feet of vaseline so that nothing can seep out and infect anyone.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

bluewave69: i invented the vaseline bath, once you put the patient on the ventilator you drop im under 2 feet of vaseline so that nothing can seep out and infect anyone.


Japan is way ahead of you on that.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Like Sam Donaldson and Jerry Garcia got busy.
 
db2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

bluewave69: i invented the vaseline bath, once you put the patient on the ventilator you drop im under 2 feet of vaseline so that nothing can seep out and infect anyone.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geoduck42
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Spirit Hammer: How does this dude ever get a mask to seal?
He must have to use one of those space suit thingys.


As noted, he's a wizard. He can just cast Cure Disease on himself every day before going home.
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

camarugala: NateAsbestos: This guy did not invent negative air pressure rooms...

It's not a room. It's a vestibule.


Family Guy-Brian's Got a Brand New Bag-S8E4-Leave The Keys On The Davenport
Youtube eN3xPJdMHW8
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: This guy did not invent negative air pressure rooms...


I wouldn't be so sure.  After all, I invented the semicolon.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Calehedron: Have both positive and negative pressure rooms and spaces at work in the chemical labs. Work is one of the safer places for me with all the air turnover and filtration.


Just my luck I always get the neutral room.

/ Usually chaotic neutral.
// I'll show myself out.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Why am I not surprised that he's an anesthesiologist? In my few interactions with them, they're always a bit "different" in their clothing, appearance or demeanor. Not better or worse mind you, just not typical "doctor"-esque.

/good on him for the contraption
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: This guy did not invent negative air pressure rooms...


But he did invent those spectacular eyebrows.
 
dennysgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
But can he tell us how many licks does it take to get to the chewy center of a Tootsie Pop?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Doctor Who Attack Eyebrows
Youtube VWYvSOCoWEs


/ oh, B.C. Not BBC.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

chevydeuce: Why am I not surprised that he's an anesthesiologist? In my few interactions with them, they're always a bit "different" in their clothing, appearance or demeanor. Not better or worse mind you, just not typical "doctor"-esque.

/good on him for the contraption


Same with surgery techs, always look like they are on their way to a slipknot show.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

chevydeuce: Why am I not surprised that he's an anesthesiologist? In my few interactions with them, they're always a bit "different" in their clothing, appearance or demeanor. Not better or worse mind you, just not typical "doctor"-esque.

/good on him for the contraption


They specialize in chemically altering perception and consciousness. That they would look like some mix of Jerry Garcia and Gandalf is the exact opposite of surprising.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oh, and of course...he kind of looks like a proctologist too

3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fast Show - Professor Denzil Dexter
Youtube UIUdyBG_DT0
 
Cyber_Junk
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Smecher has no plans to patent his invention.
"We're not keeping this a trade secret or expecting anything in return for our information," he said.

I have to imagine that someone in the US just patented this and will be suing them soon.


It doesn't work that way.   His example will be found and the patent will be denied under the "prior art" clause.

Also, everyone who uses it should sharpie a smiley face with those iconic eyebrows as a thank you to this doctor.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
THAT. That is the look I'm shooting for now. I think in a couple more weeks, I might get there.

Magnificent.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
thebigworkout.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Cyber_Junk
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: bluewave69: i invented the vaseline bath, once you put the patient on the ventilator you drop im under 2 feet of vaseline so that nothing can seep out and infect anyone.

Japan is way ahead of you on that.


I think he means for medical use, not as a kink item
 
