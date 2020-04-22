 Skip to content
(Fark and Schnitt)   An interview with Brooke Binkowski from TruthOrFiction.com, formerly of Snopes. She's a conspiracy theory connoisseur and she has an interesting observation about what might be driving the current crop of Covid-related dumbassery   (podcasts.apple.com) divider line
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She has inhaled too many chemtrails.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too many SyFy movies?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
People want to believe
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
TheCenturion
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's existentially horrifying to realize that a virus might just randomly mutate and wipe out a large chunk of humanity, but somehow comforting to think that you've cracked the code and can protect yourself by burning down a 5G tower?
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So how long is this one going to last?
 
Kubo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Trump? Is it Trump? I bet it's Trump.
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TheCenturion: It's existentially horrifying to realize that a virus might just randomly mutate and wipe out a large chunk of humanity, but somehow comforting to think that you've cracked the code and can protect yourself by burning down a 5G tower?


Dr. Who found evil in the Wi Fi so its only a small step from there to 5G.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Brooke Binkowski!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/got nothin'
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: [preview.redd.it image 850x485]


Stay inside everyone!  It's not safe to go out until we have a vaccine!!!!!
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Is there anywhere to get transcripts of the podcasts?
 
darth_badger
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: She has inhaled too many chemtrails.


I blame her many years of close contact with cat liter.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Did you mean Betty Jo Bialosky?  Everyone knew her as Nancy...
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TheCenturion: It's existentially horrifying to realize that a virus might just randomly mutate and wipe out a large chunk of humanity, but somehow comforting to think that you've cracked the code and can protect yourself by burning down a 5G tower?


I really wonder sometimes whether this kind of idiocy existed when commercial broadcast radio became widespread 100 years ago.
 
Fissile
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Because people want to believe that things happen for a reason...reasons that make some kind of sense.   Most people can't face the reality of the universe as a place where things happen at random..for no reason at all.  Viruses mutate continuously, at random, as does all life.   The president is an incompetent, lying farkwit.  The world is a ship without a captain.  That reality terrifies most people so they invent stories to deny the randomness of reality.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TheCenturion: It's existentially horrifying to realize that a virus might just randomly mutate and wipe out a large chunk of humanity, but somehow comforting to think that you've cracked the code and can protect yourself by burning down a 5G tower?


Yes. It's about thinking you have control.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

pdieten: TheCenturion: It's existentially horrifying to realize that a virus might just randomly mutate and wipe out a large chunk of humanity, but somehow comforting to think that you've cracked the code and can protect yourself by burning down a 5G tower?

I really wonder sometimes whether this kind of idiocy existed when commercial broadcast radio became widespread 100 years ago.


Ask the Jews of Europe in the 14th century about that.   Or any century, for that matter.
 
devine [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Kubo: Trump? Is it Trump? I bet it's Trump.


And here is the Thread-shiatter, claim your prize!
 
devine [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: Is there anywhere to get transcripts of the podcasts?


Another vote for this.

Not a podcast buy.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

devine: Kubo: Trump? Is it Trump? I bet it's Trump.

And here is the Thread-shiatter, claim your prize!


That wasn't a thread shiat, that was a tongue in cheek dig at the thread shaitters that do that.   The headline posed a question.  It used to be that the answer was always C, but these days the reason for everything is trump/republicans.
 
devine [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

pdieten: TheCenturion: It's existentially horrifying to realize that a virus might just randomly mutate and wipe out a large chunk of humanity, but somehow comforting to think that you've cracked the code and can protect yourself by burning down a 5G tower?

I really wonder sometimes whether this kind of idiocy existed when commercial broadcast radio became widespread 100 years ago.


Sure. Crops would fail or there would be bad weather and next thing you know the town has a witch to burn.

Once you get more than three people together they get real stupid real quick.
 
Kubo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

devine: Kubo: Trump? Is it Trump? I bet it's Trump.

And here is the Thread-shiatter, claim your prize!


I mean... I'm not wrong.
 
