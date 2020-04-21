 Skip to content
(Willamette Week)   There was a time when this kind of problem would have been solved with explosives. That time has passed our nation by   (wweek.com) divider line
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That's the thing with the Internet. A generation ago the exploding whale would be a tiny bit of trivia in a pub quiz. But thanks to the Internet, 90% of population has come across that clip at some time.

The exception that tests the rule.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darth_badger
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
As long as they are not farking it in the blowhole.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh no, not again.
 
DeadGeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Dammit, if they weren't going to blow it up, they could have at least sent in this guy to take care of it:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's so sad when traditions die out.
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Just leave it where it is.  It will make sure locals are not violating quarantine by going to the beach.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Mind you, it's always tempting

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sandelaphon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oregon's Exploding Whale - 2012 KATU AM Northwest (KATU's 50th Anniversary)
Youtube uD5sPgV61bw
 
Mouser
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There are very few problems that cannot be solved with sufficient application of high explosives.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's a sad day in America when you can't blow up dead whales.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Don't worry, some PTSD vet with some smuggled C4 has a plan...
 
nytmare
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
All I'm saying is that I'd watch that Mythbusters episode.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.