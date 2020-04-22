 Skip to content
(Vice)   Is this the person who could tame North Korea's generals for a 4th round of "The Kim Dynasty?" Short Answer: No. Long Answer: Noooooooooo   (vice.com)
56
    North Korea, Kim Jong-il, Kim Jong Un, Kim Il-sung, Kim Yo Jong  
•       •       •

56 Comments     (+0 »)
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone recently suggested that Kim Jong Un would look much more menacing---and might be taken more seriously in the West---were he a healthy weight.

If Kim Yo Jong is any guide to how he might have looked, that someone had a point. That is a woman who, if any suggestion were made that her knees were excessively acute, would see to it that the whisperer, when death came, would welcome it as mercy.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's beautiful.
She's got my support.
 
ultradeeg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn they gonna crack the glass ceiling before us
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
video-images.vice.comView Full Size


Those are some soulless eyes, right there...
 
cant be arsed
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: [video-images.vice.com image 700x393]

Those are some soulless eyes, right there...


Came here to post a version of this.
Those are the eyes of someone who has eaten unwashed kimchee ass for a place to sleep.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who is Kim Yo Jong?
Born on September 26, 1987, Yo Jong is the fifth and youngest child of former North Korean leader Kim Jong Il. Her mother was Ko Yong Hui, who was the former leader's second mistress.

In a proper monarchy that would be a fun point of order.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yo, it will be "news" when Kim Jong be dead.
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: [video-images.vice.com image 700x393]

Those are some soulless eyes, right there...


If you saw the general being executed by an AA gun like she had your eyes would look that.

/She probably didn't see that
//Just wanted to comment
///Sharp knees
 
demonfaerie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: [video-images.vice.com image 700x393]

Those are some soulless eyes, right there...


I see someone that is sad, miserable, and angry. If she somehow got power, she is going to kill all the men around her.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ultradeeg: Damn they gonna crack the glass ceiling before us


Russia granted women's suffrage before the US.

/for one brief, brief moment
//when Russia had suffrage
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
waxbeans:  She's beautiful. She's got my support.

Hold on. Before we proceed I need to know one thing:

If I bring a Korean woman to America and spin her around really fast, will she become disorientated?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tasteme: waxbeans:  She's beautiful. She's got my support.

Hold on. Before we proceed I need to know one thing:

If I bring a Korean woman to America and spin her around really fast, will she become disorientated?


🤭
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First Female Dictator Hailed As Step Forward For Women
Youtube iEtw3XJoJrE
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

demonfaerie: guestguy: [video-images.vice.com image 700x393]

Those are some soulless eyes, right there...

I see someone that is sad, miserable, and angry. If she somehow got power, she is going to kill all the men around her.


This. I can't tell if there's any good in there, but there is quite a bit of the Dark Side.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
video-images.vice.comView Full Size

Boy, she has the lank, brittle hair, greying skin tone and empty, pleading eyes that characterize all Nork super models. Makin' my mouth water. Cant see her legs but, man, I bet theyre bony and stork-like. Mmm-mmm. Daddy like.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: [video-images.vice.com image 700x393]

Those are some soulless eyes, right there...


looks like a picture from the tv show Lost
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

demonfaerie: guestguy: [video-images.vice.com image 700x393]

Those are some soulless eyes, right there...

I see someone that is sad, miserable, and angry. If she somehow got power, she is going to kill all the men around her.


If looks could castrate...
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: [video-images.vice.com image 700x393]

Those are some soulless eyes, right there...


Those are the eyes of someone who has spent her entire life guarding every thought, every facial expression and bit of body language in great detail.  To stay alive.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: [video-images.vice.com image 700x393]

Those are some soulless eyes, right there...


Give her a break.  Iirc that was taken during a Trump summit.
 
demonfaerie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FriarReb98: demonfaerie: guestguy: [video-images.vice.com image 700x393]

Those are some soulless eyes, right there...

I see someone that is sad, miserable, and angry. If she somehow got power, she is going to kill all the men around her.

This. I can't tell if there's any good in there, but there is quite a bit of the Dark Side.


You can tell she suffered a lot in her life, and she either got close to her brother, because they shared similar suffering, or he caused a lot of her suffering. She might be around to make sure she doesn't get killed, or she is plotting her revenge.
 
EmmaLou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't she the one who would weirdly peak around corners when he was meeting with other leaders?
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*sigh*

A Fark thread about a powerful woman, and every single comment is something about her looks.

I know I shouldn't expect better, but still...

/Found the story interesting
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, wait, wait. She needs one thing:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: *sigh*

A Fark thread about a powerful woman, and every single comment is something about her looks.

I know I shouldn't expect better, but still...

/Found the story interesting


Have you seen a thread about Kim Jong Un?
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: She's beautiful.
She's got my support.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
arcgear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
should Nork turn into a military junta, and we find ourselves at war, a redeeming point would be that the common soldier isn't that ignorant to the world at large.  all it would take is a propaganda drop like ww2 Wehrmacht on the Western front and they'd surrender in droves

such is the power of the Information Age
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: *sigh*

A Fark thread about a powerful woman, and every single comment is something about her looks.

I know I shouldn't expect better, but still...

/Found the story interesting


Frankly, unless she starts a war or genocide, not sure what is the big deal? Here's hoping she isn't blood thirsty.  And, here's hoping she isn't like the last dude.
///On side note is beautiful. Hell, at least she isn't a battle ax like troll or a troll like Trump.
///Obama, Bill, and JFK was/are go looking men.
//Gezzzzz chill, there's a pandemic going on. That's about all I'm going to take serious, for like the rest of my life considering we're trying to reopen.
////Lighten the f&&k up, man.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: *sigh*

A Fark thread about a powerful woman, and every single comment is something about her looks.

I know I shouldn't expect better, but still...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

arcgear: should Nork turn into a military junta, and we find ourselves at war, a redeeming point would be that the common soldier isn't that ignorant to the world at large.  all it would take is a propaganda drop like ww2 Wehrmacht on the Western front and they'd surrender in droves

such is the power of the Information Age


I would consider thousands of Hungry Man TV dinners since they are used to simulated meat.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ultradeeg: Damn they gonna crack the glass ceiling before us


There's no internet in North Korea so she doesn't have an email server to worry about.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: I know I shouldn't expect better, but still...


Please share with us some things about her personality.

Whats her favorite Netflix show?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: guestguy: [video-images.vice.com image 700x393]

Those are some soulless eyes, right there...

Those are the eyes of someone who has spent her entire life guarding every thought, every facial expression and bit of body language in great detail.  To stay alive.


Probably.
She also has no laugh-lines.

/rulers will always have a sense of humor, the question is who finds their actions amusing, beyond them
 
ultradeeg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I nominate Trans comedian Patti Harrison to become a CIA operative and take her out and take her place to free the North Korean people from oppression before they know any better
Trans Comedian Patti Harrison on Donald Trump's Transgender Military Ban | THR News
Youtube 1FhVFkG4xK4
 
TheCableGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
My tired eyes read that as genitals.
 
Iwouldhitit [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'd hit it.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dothemath: Zero Point Scalar Field: I know I shouldn't expect better, but still...

Please share with us some things about her personality.

Whats her favorite Netflix show?


Tiger King. It gave her a bunch of new ideas on how to deal with people.
 
darth_badger
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


RIP FATTY BOOM BOOM
 
NobleHam
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
She has the advantage that she already knows all of the generals. They are used to her being in a position of power. That doesn't necessarily mean they would accept her at the height of power, but they accepted a spoiled fat kid so they might. Especially if she killed a few to make a point.

I'm not going to get ahead of myself and assume Kim Jong-un is on his deathbed, though. We know very little about what's going on there, and speculation has been wildly wrong in the past.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dothemath: Zero Point Scalar Field: I know I shouldn't expect better, but still...

Please share with us some things about her personality.

Whats her favorite Netflix show?


Just looking at her I can tell she's a Bojack Horseman fangirl. She probably relates heavily with Princess Carolyn, and probably has a small office with an autographed glossy of Amy Sedaris. Being so close to Japan, she might be a fan of Aggretsuko. Which tells me if she emulates that cute little red panda if she takes over, the US will suffer the wrath of a thousand blazing suns to the tune of Cannibal Corpse. Capitalism will fall before Kim Yo Jong screaming gutturally into a karaoke microphone. You thought attacking the Sea of Japan was bad? Just wait until she has a bad day at the office when she's questioned by a General who says something incedibly stupid.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
dothemath:Please share with us some things about her personality.

Whats her favorite Netflix show?

Captain Kangaroo!
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

guestguy: [video-images.vice.com image 700x393]

Those are some soulless eyes, right there...


That is someone that would have no problem whats so ever ordering mass executions with the wave of
a hand....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: Shaggy_C: *sigh*

A Fark thread about a powerful woman, and every single comment is something about her looks.

I know I shouldn't expect better, but still...

[Fark user image image 400x314]


Are the two kangaroos farking?
 
starlost
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
oh come on.
anyone could ram their tongue up her naughty bits and leave her acting like pavlov's dog.
yes i'm drunk. how did you know?
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

guestguy: [video-images.vice.com image 700x393]

Those are some soulless eyes, right there...


Fark user imageView Full Size

Agrees.
 
uncleacid
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It looks like her brother ate all her food.
 
Harlee
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: guestguy: [video-images.vice.com image 700x393]

Those are some soulless eyes, right there...

Those are the eyes of someone who has spent her entire life guarding every thought, every facial expression and bit of body language in great detail.  To stay alive.

Probably.
She also has no laugh-lines.

/rulers will always have a sense of humor, the question is who finds their actions amusing, beyond them


No sense of humor. I'm reminded of this:
Richard Pryor nazi
Youtube 89KTphoQJgs
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: *sigh*

A Fark thread about a powerful woman, and every single comment is something about her looks.

I know I shouldn't expect better, but still...

/Found the story interesting


You're exaggerating.  A lot are about her eyes and what kind of demons lie behind them. That's a lot more than just her looks....
 
GoldSpider [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

guestguy: [video-images.vice.com image 700x393]

Those are some soulless eyes, right there...


Ya gotta dig the freckles tho.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
powhound [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Soooooo .... missile attacks against the ocean every thirty days? Nice to have a schedule at least.
 
