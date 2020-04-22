 Skip to content
(CNBC)   They realized Sycamore's Secret just isn't catchy   (cnbc.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, no returns once you open the package.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They got a look at the books and got scared?
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But, I thought Warren Buffet said you should invest in a business if you really love their products?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Hachitori: But, I thought Warren Buffet said you should invest in a business if you really love their products?

[Fark user image image 640x480]


People still think you can put lipstick on a pig.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Everyone is going to be in need of new underwear by the time this is all over. Perhaps the Mormons should seize the moment?
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
VS used to group clothes by size, so my wife could compare various items without wandering all over the place. A few years back they rearranged their stores and made it much harder to find things that fit her.  I guess someone thought that wandering around would increase sales, well it didn't.  My wife stopped shopping there.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Everyone is going to be in need of new underwear by the time this is all over. Perhaps the Mormons should seize the moment?


You've never seen their secret underwear have you?
 
darth_badger
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Victoria was too high maintenance.
 
uncleacid
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Is this the crotchless section?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: They got a look at the books and got scared?


I tend to pull out when I see red.
 
Porous Horace [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That's how Sycamore is.

