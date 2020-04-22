 Skip to content
(Patch)   Why is this Wisconsin bar owner defiantly planning to open amid the coronavirus stay-at-home order? Because this is America   (patch.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Ordinances of 1311, Want, home order, Restaurant, Blue Ribbon Pub, restaurant owner, state order, operators of another Milwaukee-area tavern  
16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bet that bar is flammable
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is America
Don't catch you slippin' up
Look what I'm coughin' up
Hope the bars open up
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If anyone gets sick from being there, I say you're culpable and should share their medical bills 50/50: half's on the bar/owner for opening the doors, while the other half's on anyone who walks through them.
 
fark account name
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Finally, someone brave enough to denounce all this socialist "for the common good" talk.

What is this? Moscow???
 
WhiskeySticks [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's going to be a biatch operating a bar without a liquor license.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is one of those stories where we hear about this all American hero has died from COVid in two weeks
 
litespeed74 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I was reading some posts on our local news facebook account about how people are getting busted for hanging out at the park playground....
Some nut job was defending a woman that refused to leave and her argument was , " that's not how the constitution was written"
I guess our forefathers should have used a much larger font  for the words "We the People" and put in small font  for  "angry Karen at a playground"
 
China White Tea
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Surrender your boo-tah: This is one of those stories where we hear about this all American hero has died from COVid in two weeks


Gonna be a busy month for these guys.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Looks like it's themed on Pabst Blue Ribbon. Not gonna lie, drank my fair share of that & worse. Wouldn't advertise it though. Welcome to hell
 
Lorenzo Von Matterhorn
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I've been to that bar.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You supposed to just tell the locals. Your regulars.

Oh wait this is victimhood 101 he wants to get shut down. Got to rake in those sweet donation dollars
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Here in Socal, none of the people I have seen protesting and complaining on TV talking about going back to work.
It's all about he beach and the bike path and the park.
 
shiny dagmar [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This sounds easy. Doesn't a county health dept. have pretty broad authority to shut down a bar or restaurant for public health reasons? Rat droppings on the counter? Cook blowing snot rockets in the deep fryer? It doesn't take a statewide order, just the health inspector's judgment.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Subby misspelled 'Murica.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I guess they're going to have to put a bell on the front door.

Displayed 16 of 16 comments

