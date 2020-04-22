 Skip to content
(Fox 4 KC)   Covid toes now a thing   (fox4kc.com) divider line
    Medicine, Northwestern University, Dr. Amy Paller, Physician, Adolescence, Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital, Medical school, young adults  
Petite Mel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wearing slippers without socks for 18 hours a day, seven days a week has left me with swampy feet. Is that it?
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you mean a few weeks ago being a now thing, then sure
 
sirgrim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You say covid toes, I say covatoes.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covid19 because that's how many toes we end up with?
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paller said her team is not sure if there is a direct correlation because testing is limited.

Six weeks since the federal government announced it was making testing a priority, and almost 5 months since the disease began spreading.  We're still at "testing is limited."
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you have hairy feet then that looks like a typical day of walking around.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sirgrim: You say covid toes, I say covatoes.


Cave otto otto otto
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: If you have hairy feet then that looks like a typical day of walking around.


My feet are hairier than Bilbo Baggins'
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*stubs toe*

media1.tenor.comView Full Size


"COVIIIIIID!!"
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't that the new breakfast cereal Trump is hawking? Covfefetoes! Now with more mucous!
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just bind their feet.
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jim32rr: sirgrim: You say covid toes, I say covatoes.

Cave otto otto otto
[Fark user image 425x527]


"... it looks alright so baby let it show (looks like a big taco) .. "
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK - I don't make jokes about this virus. But, this is serious. It is particularly bad for females between the ages of 18 to 30. Farkettes, if you think you have this send a full frontal nudity pic to me asap. Umm, sure I guess you can include the feet - whatever. But do it now! Don't delay. An early diagnosis is your best defense.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RonRon893: jim32rr: sirgrim: You say covid toes, I say covatoes.

Cave otto otto otto
[Fark user image 425x527]

"... it looks alright so baby let it show (looks like a big taco) .. "


Maybe she's born with it, maybe its botox.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petite Mel: Wearing slippers without socks for 18 hours a day, seven days a week has left me with swampy feet. Is that it?


Wash your feet? Put on socks? Put your slippers out in the sun for a few days?
You can manage this with a little help...
 
Agarista
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before I read the article, I was certain this was going to be some viral hashtag of people complaining about their inability to get a professional manicure...with accompanying images.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least they aren't Popsicle toes...
 
Flarn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOW MUCH FOR SHOW FEET?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can get you a toe, believe me.
 
The Bunyip [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Quentin Tarantino now inconsolable. Did anyone check on Dan Schneider?
 
Millennium
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Is this the part where people's skin turns transparent and then they occasionally go into a berserk rage, but stop showing any other symptoms?
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ovid toes.

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Madd Mann [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I dunno about COVID toes, but since I don't wear shoes to work anymore, I did break a toe on my home office chair.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: Quentin Tarantino now inconsolable. Did anyone check on Dan Schneider?


media.thetab.comView Full Size


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
darth_badger
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
media.vanityfair.comView Full Size


COVID feet? That's my new fetish!
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

gar1013: The Bunyip: Quentin Tarantino now inconsolable. Did anyone check on Dan Schneider?

[media.thetab.com image 701x632]

[i.kym-cdn.com image 850x566]


i'm curious, has there ever been anything on him getting busted for all that crap?  it kind of sucks that there aren't more people willing to come forward for fear of harming their career both in the kids shows or hollywood.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Diana Krall is the cure for Covid Toes...

Diana Krall - Popsicle Toes
Youtube JHdCmNtFZ3w
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Pics or it didn't happen.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Too bad the Covid-toes don't know you like I do, Belloq."
"Yes, you could warn them. If only you spoke Covid-toes!"
 
