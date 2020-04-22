 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Horseman of the Apocalypse #2, come on down   (bbc.com) divider line
    United Nations, Famine, economic crisis, head of the World Food Programme, World Food Programme, Malnutrition, Sudan, Food Crises highlights Yemen  
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

/sorry
//not really, really sorry
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But if everyone ends up dead, there will be more food........
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, we'll burn that bridge when we come to it
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sounds like a "Not the bread basket of the world" problem.
 
MadHatter500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Message to third world:

Unfortunately the first world is currently preoccupied with a problem of their own.

You will have to solve your own problem for the time being.

Thank you for your cooperation.

/Legacy terms are legacy, deal with it.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

basemetal: But if everyone ends up dead, there will be more food........


1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


Long pig, it's what's for dinner.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually, this makes three if you consider Trump as riding the White Horse. We're just waiting for Death, which is standard fare.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, I thought it was Fury and Strife...you lied to me, Darksiders!
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: That sounds like a "Not the bread basket of the world" problem.


Easily could be, if you get out-bid for the bread.
 
inelegy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Little known fact: Tommy Wiseau on a tortoise is the 2nd horseman.  Read your bible.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Actually, this makes three if you consider Trump as riding the White Horse. We're just waiting for Death, which is standard fare.


And Hell followed with him.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Kirablue42 [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Majin_Buu: basemetal: But if everyone ends up dead, there will be more food........

[1.bp.blogspot.com image 646x944]

Long pig, it's what's for dinner.


Just ask Marina Abromovich
 
Pesky_Humans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was going to be another pineapple-on-pizza thread.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, why don't they just order Uber Eats and stay home?   That seems to be the plan for most Farkers these days?

/They can order some nice cakes
 
Kirablue42 [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: Wait, I thought it was Fury and Strife...you lied to me, Darksiders!


I think it's Fury, too.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A guy I work with thinks the government is preventing people from growing their own vegetables....
 
Kirablue42 [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uncontrolled_Jibe: So, why don't they just order Uber Eats and stay home?   That seems to be the plan for most Farkers these days?

/They can order some nice cakes


yeah, but the cake is a lie.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Yemen,the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Afghanistan, Venezuela, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Nigeria and Haiti."

Exactly when was Ethiopia not starving to death?

Seems like at some point everyone would just pack up and move to a part of Africa that less resembled a living hellscape.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soylent Green... the taste that differs person to person.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plague [check]
Famine [soon]
War [just after]
Death [plenty]
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kirablue42: guestguy: Wait, I thought it was Fury and Strife...you lied to me, Darksiders!

I think it's Fury, too.


Is it?  I coupdn't figure out which was supposed to correlate with Famine or Pestilence...
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yemen, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Afghanistan, Venezuela, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Nigeria and Haiti.

But wait, I thought we spent the last 20 years "fixing" Afghanistan... and we just pulled out of Syria, so it much be all good there... right?


Pestilence, Famine... War is always around the corner aand who else? Death? The one who always lurks nearby? Whee!
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when this guy tried to help and it was politicized and then third world countries started burning his rice because white peoples told them GMO's bad?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eat this, it's my shirt ribs
Drink this, it's my pee pee
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now will be the time to invest in my idea for a Rapture Hatch Company...

img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowgirl toffee: Now will be the time to invest in my idea for a Rapture Hatch Company...

[img.buzzfeed.com image 400x366]


Don't forget the mark-ups that I gave you...
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: "Yemen,the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Afghanistan, Venezuela, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Nigeria and Haiti."

Exactly when was Ethiopia not starving to death?

Seems like at some point everyone would just pack up and move to a part of Africa that less resembled a living hellscape.


Yes, if they starved a little harder, they could save up enough for a nice used Corolla and make a long journey to the nicer parts of Africa, Haiti etc.

/They really aren't trying hard enough
//Still need food to walk for days on end
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Famine is #3, Subby.

The second horseman arrived earlier.

Second wave of locusts in east Africa said to be 20 times worse
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Measure of wheat for a penny. Three measures of barley for a penny
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Red Zone: Still need food to walk for days on end


Hey, im not trying to diminish their plight but I think they've given this "trying to live in  Ethiopia" thing their best shot and it hasn't worked out. Lets stop playing the blame game on this deal and get these people some moving trucks and a list of decent huts in Sudan.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: cowgirl toffee: Now will be the time to invest in my idea for a Rapture Hatch Company...

[img.buzzfeed.com image 400x366]

Don't forget the mark-ups that I gave you...


We also need to incorporate spikes going out so the Devil will not be able to sneak in.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rucker10: Remember when this guy tried to help and it was politicized and then third world countries started burning his rice because white peoples told them GMO's bad?

[Fark user image 220x312]


No.
 
shiny dagmar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's time to retire 'biblical proportions' when you mean to say really big. The world the bible knew about was barely larger than Texas.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowgirl toffee: guestguy: cowgirl toffee: Now will be the time to invest in my idea for a Rapture Hatch Company...

[img.buzzfeed.com image 400x366]

Don't forget the mark-ups that I gave you...

We also need to incorporate spikes going out so the Devil will not be able to sneak in.


And a viewing deck for folks like me who are left behind.  If we can't have the eternity of bliss, might as well get good seats to the floating nudies show.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: basemetal: But if everyone ends up dead, there will be more food........

[1.bp.blogspot.com image 646x944]

Long pig, it's what's for dinner.


But what's in the box?
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

guestguy: cowgirl toffee: guestguy: cowgirl toffee: Now will be the time to invest in my idea for a Rapture Hatch Company...

[img.buzzfeed.com image 400x366]

Don't forget the mark-ups that I gave you...

We also need to incorporate spikes going out so the Devil will not be able to sneak in.

And a viewing deck for folks like me who are left behind.  If we can't have the eternity of bliss, might as well get good seats to the floating nudies show.


For all of you left behind, there is another market opportunity....

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
rcain
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: That sounds like a "Not the bread basket of the world" problem.


Hopefully Mexico will adopt that stance with America as well
 
HairBolus [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
> The world is at risk of widespread famines "of biblical proportions" caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the UN has warned.

Actually there are very few famines "of biblical proportions" in the Bible.
https://bible.knowing-jesus.com/topic​s​/Famine,-Examples-Of

The most famous is

Genesis 41:53-57 When the seven years of plenty which had been in the land of Egypt came to an end, and the seven years of famine began to come, just as Joseph had said, then there was famine in all the lands, but in all the land of Egypt there was bread. So when all the land of Egypt was famished, the people cried out to Pharaoh for bread; and Pharaoh said to all the Egyptians, "Go to Joseph; whatever he says to you, you shall do.
When the famine was spread over all the face of the earth, then Joseph opened all the storehouses, and sold to the Egyptians; and the famine was severe in the land of Egypt. The people of all the earth came to Egypt to buy grain from Joseph, because the famine was severe in all the earth.


This might be harkening back to myths from the Bronze Age Collapse where there were big famines and Egypt was the only nation to survive.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Late_Br​o​nze_Age_collapse

Also the notion that Jews were captives down in Egypt is questionable since their homeland was a part of Egypt at that time.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snarkherder [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
From the Encyclopedia Britannica:

"The first horseman rides a white horse, which scholars sometimes interpret to symbolize Christ; the second horseman rides a red horse and symbolizes war and bloodshed; the third rides a black horse and symbolizes famine; and the fourth horseman rides a pale horse and represents pestilence and death."

Perhaps it is coming in reverse order?
 
Jubeebee [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
In 1940 there were about 2.3 billion people on the planet residing in about 100 countries. Agriculture was generally not industrialized, crops were all heritage, and transoceanic shipping was mostly something you could only do if you owned or could pay for naval security.

In January 2020, there were about 7.7 billion people on the planet residing in 195 countries. Agriculture is industrialized, with all its requisite inputs, crops are genetically modified to be high yield but 2nd generation sterile, and the US/NATO provides security for pretty much everyone's transoceanic shipping.

Which is a roundabout way of saying that 70% of the world population is calorie dependent on a global economic/agricultural system that we are watching fall apart in real time. Since the first job of any government is to secure the food supply (see the Arab Spring), at least half of the world's governments are simultaneously in danger of losing legitimacy at a time when the US is disinclined to uphold the territorial sovereignty of foreign countries or intervene in third-party trade disputes. At the same time, the petrodollars that fund many of those same governments are getting washed away in the global oil glut.

It's going to be a hot summer.
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

/oblig..
 
electricjebus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

eKonk: SpectroBoy: That sounds like a "Not the bread basket of the world" problem.

Easily could be, if you get out-bid for the bread.


This is about the World Food Program.  The people dependent on it can't afford the shipping costs on their own let alone outbid anybody for a loaf of bread.

The US has never actually faced a real famine, and probably never will unless we spiral into a complete dystopia... Granted, I'm not counting regional issues like an isolated part of Alaska in the 19th century.  Even during the Great Depression and Dust Bowl we were nowhere near the threshold for a famine, there was an uptick in starvation deaths though.  Starvation in America is almost always about people with severe mental health issues.

At the end of the day, we've just got a ridiculous amount of insanely good farmland relative to our population, we waste so much food in America and are sitting on so much unused yet perfectly good farmland because it's not economically viable to ship most of the food we produce across an ocean as is.

/My two cents
 
MagicBoris [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Things Not Working Right Even After You're Given Them A Bloody Good Thumping?
 
