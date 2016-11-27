 Skip to content
(NYPost)   I have no idea what you're talking about so here's a monkey flying a kite in India while the country is locked down   (nypost.com) divider line
1030 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 22 Apr 2020 at 3:02 PM



btch_cakes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Virgil, Apple!
resizing.flixster.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I called my cousin Ramesh monkey and he said it was an optical illusion caused by his friends throwing poop.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure this is how Rise of the Planet of the Apes started...
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sai Hanuman!
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a monkey pulling down a kite that a person flew, then tied off and left flying.

/as a kid I used to tie off a kite and leave it flying while I went home for dinner.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wait until he learns how to glue crushed glass the the string...
 
uncleacid
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The kite is in a death spiral, but he's in total control.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Better than stealing hubcaps. *shrug*
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hmm
static.independent.co.ukView Full Size

nationalinterest.orgView Full Size
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The monkeys are taking over like they did in Thailand.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
