 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Doctors say that execution drugs could help COVID-19 patients...because when you're dead you don't have the virus anymore?   (apnews.com) divider line
3
    More: Interesting, Capital punishment in the United States, Capital punishment, Lethal injection, nation's death penalty states, Amnesty International, UN moratorium on the death penalty, execution drugs, pharmaceutical companies  
•       •       •

128 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Apr 2020 at 5:58 PM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



3 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"What have you got to lose?"
 
camarugala
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's midazolam. They also give it to nearly all surgical patients preop to calm them down. It's also a pretty effective memory blocker. When used in lethal injections they multiply the dose about 500 times the typical therapeutic dose.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.