 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   Mayor de Blasio announces that Macy's annual NYC 4th of July fireworks show will go on, somehow, someway   (cnbc.com) divider line
14
    More: Spiffy, New York City, New York City's annual Fourth, July celebration, Macy's CEO Jeffrey Gennette, years past, Mayor Bill de Blasio, New York City's waterways, nation's largest 4th  
•       •       •

217 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 22 Apr 2020 at 2:13 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BKITU [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NickBob78 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I bet it doesn't.
 
Delc
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Why is the Democratic response to Republican stupidity always "hold my beer"?
 
ElwoodCuse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
the fireworks were the friends we made along the way
 
uncleacid
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I think we can rule out indoors.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Neighborhoods in Allegheny county have started cancelling their fireworks and events, I'd think Pittsburgh will, too.
Regardless, wild horses couldn't get me to go to them.
 
clams_casino
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Delc: Why is the Democratic response to Republican stupidity always "hold my beer"?


I'm almost certain that the city will not be allowing spectators to gather on the highway along the river, or in the streets nearby, as in years past.
 
fredbox [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

uncleacid: I think we can rule out indoors.


The Great Indoor Firework Wars of 1991 in Anchorage would disagree.

Somehow, zero structure fires and only one hospitalizaton.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

clams_casino: Delc: Why is the Democratic response to Republican stupidity always "hold my beer"?

I'm almost certain that the city will not be allowing spectators to gather on the highway along the river, or in the streets nearby, as in years past.


So what's the point?  Most people won't be able to see them.
 
kindms
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

clams_casino: Delc: Why is the Democratic response to Republican stupidity always "hold my beer"?

I'm almost certain that the city will not be allowing spectators to gather on the highway along the river, or in the streets nearby, as in years past.


There aren't enough cops in NYC to prevent idiots from going out to watch fireworks or hold parties

They just had huge crowds for the hospital ship coming to town.

deBlasio is stupid
 
Charles of York
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Does the mayor know that Germany canceled Octoberfest, which starts Sept 19th
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Imagine if he were still running for President.
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
NY Times Headlines July 5, 2020: "Mayor de Blasio shocked that fireworks displays attract large numbers of onlookers"
 
Uzzah
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I can't stand to see New Yorkers sad
I can't bear to hear them cry.
If you can't tell me what they need,
All I can do is let fireworks fly.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.