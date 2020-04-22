 Skip to content
(NPR)   Those big banks that managed to screw up the $349 billion loan program for small businesses by giving most of it away to huge corporations also managed to pocket $10 billion in fees for their trouble   (npr.org) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ten Thousand stacks of a million dollars.... It's like the warehouse at the end of Raiders, except all the crates contain cash...
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Obviously, We the People need better lobbyists than We the Corporations.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Only 10. Sounds like they'll need another bailout for themselves pretty soon.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Banks make money on loans, who'da thunk it?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Of course they did.  What the hell did you expect?  This happens every single time the government tries to "help".  Banks and "small" businesses make out like bandits, and the people are farked.  That's the way it always is.
 
madgonad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
2.5% loan administration fee.

You think banks run on thoughts and prayers?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Since we all agree that corporations are people too why is this a problem?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Those massive CEO bonuses aren't gonna come from the CEOs, you know.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hey I am sure it'll trickle down any day now.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Screw up? That implies they didn't mean to steal all the money.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Banks are pretty pointless now that money is electronic and they all offer the same features everywhere you have phone signal.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

groppet: Hey I am sure it'll trickle down any day now.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This was the plan all along.

Why is everyone shocked?
 
Kuta
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
$1000 straight into Americans pockets ($300 billion / 300 million people) would have easily gotten the money better distributed.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Of course they did.  What the hell did you expect?  This happens every single time the government tries to "help".  Banks and "small" businesses make out like bandits, and the people are farked.  That's the way it always is.


We could change that situation by electing people who will change that. But apparently to the Democrats, they would push for people who vote for businesses over people because it would make billionaires cry if we try to make them pay slightly more taxes. We already know Republicans are in the pocket of the billionaires more openly.

We could have nominated Bernie Sanders who would be pushing to give $349 billion instead to the people who need it, and not the businesses who use the money for stock buybacks, except the DNC claims...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dothemath: Since we all agree that corporations are people too why is this a problem?


Because more Americans vote for American Idol then an American President?
 
deanis
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Can anything is this farked up country get done without massive amounts of grift?

Seriously, anything?

/greatest country my ass
//never was, never will be
///greedy motherfarkers
 
wage0048
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Okay, if you don't want to pay a 1%-3% origination fee, then you can go directly to the SBA to apply for your loan rather than going through a bank.

If the SBA has a problem with banks charging a fee to administer their loan programs, then the SBA can do all the work to originate, disburse, and service the loans.
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There is, of course, nothing in the article about "Those big banks that managed to screw up the $349 billion loan program for small businesses by giving most of it away to huge corporations..."  The money went to where congress allowed it to go.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Screw up"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orbister [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's funny, isn't it, how those people most critical of government spending on the poor are perfectly happy to accept government spending on themselves?
 
JerkfaceMcGee
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Obviously, We the People need better lobbyists than We the Corporations.


Didn't you hear? Corporations are people now. It just so happens that whenever politicians talk about "improving the lives of people" they are in fact referring only to the Corporationpeople.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Was it $300 million or $300 billion?  The only werd I've heard was that it was ~$300 million.

This is something of a deal  $300 billion going to the big boys is most of it.  $300 million is 0.1%, which is an almost unheard-of level of fraud.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: There is, of course, nothing in the article about "Those big banks that managed to screw up the $349 billion loan program for small businesses by giving most of it away to huge corporations..."  The money went to where congress allowed it to go.



"...alleging that banks processed clients with larger loans first because they stood to generate more money in fees. By the time the banks tried to process loans from their smaller clients, the lawsuit alleges, the program had run dry... "
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: Because more Americans vote for American Idol then an American President?


And when they do they vote for a game show host anyway.

I think its safe to say that the era of American Exceptionalism is over.
 
Kuta
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Democrats are complicit.

#AnyoneButBidenOrBillionaires
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Obviously, We the People need better lobbyists than We the Corporations.


Given that these passed basically unanimously, we should just vote against every incumbent. So, instead of 53 Republicans and 47 Democrats (and Bernies) we would have 53 Democrats and 47 Republicans.

Truley, that would represent real change!
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's time....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
madgonad
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Kuta: Democrats are complicit.

#AnyoneButBidenOrBillionaires


Democrats will make a deal. Often times too much of a deal (see: ACA), but their comfort in finding a compromise is actually a good thing. Too bad the GOP don't work that way anymore.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

