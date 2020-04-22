 Skip to content
Connecticut firefighter wistfully recalls joke about rescuing cats from trees as he changes his pants
9
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The firefighters spotted the animal in a tree and came to its rescue on Monday, April 20.

Rescue? More like harass. It's a bear in a tree. That's like rescuing me from the poker table.
 
bigfire
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What they didn't tell you is the 500 GPM straight stream didn't work.

Good news is the bear is tick and flea free now.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"The firefighters reported that they had to call in the help of the Connecticut State Environmental Conservation Police because they needed to relocate the bear safely."

Fark user imageView Full Size


They didn't have a trampoline handy?
 
Mukster
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Should have named him "Dan BEARY", just sayin.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Cat!!!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shiny dagmar [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mukster: Should have named him "Dan BEARY", just sayin.


I'm guessing they did but the copy editor at the newsroom said Nope, we're not having that.
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is this the thread where I can see firefighters taking off their pants?
 
beezer1
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mukster: Should have named him "Dan BEARY", just sayin.


I was going to say that you beat me to the punch! Good job!
 
shiny dagmar [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Cythraul: Is this the thread where I can see firefighters taking off their pants?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
