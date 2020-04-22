 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Not news: Woman gives birth. News: Woman gives birth to twins. Fark: 68-year-old woman gives birth to twins   (cnn.com) divider line
27
    More: Strange, Childbirth, Pregnancy, elderly woman, Last year, last Tuesday, 73-year-old Indian woman, Dr. Adeyemi Okunowo, caesarian section  
•       •       •

540 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Apr 2020 at 11:05 AM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor kids :(
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: Poor kids :(


Who knows. Maybe the family who raise them will be really nice.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her husband Noah Adenuga, 77

I'm 51 and just the thought of taking care of a newborn again makes me tired. On the other hand, a 77 year old's sleep schedule make work well with an infant's. Maybe they can even get a two for one deal on diapers.
 
ElPresidente [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Jeez, those two babies must have spent their last trimester bungee jumping in and out of her cavernous snatch.

On the other hand, she'll be able to breast feed them in their crib without bending over.
 
Clutch2013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Admit it, you inmediately thought of uncooked cornish game hens.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wait so that's why they send those emails, to pay for IVF?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

"68!!!"
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Clutch2013: Admit it, you inmediately thought of uncooked cornish game hens.


This is no time to be thinking about my scrotum.
 
Nogale [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
From donor eggs, I assume.
 
gideon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Clutch2013: Admit it, you inmediately thought of uncooked cornish game hens.

This is no time to be thinking about my scrotum.


One of Patton Oswalt's best.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Why on earth would anyone want to bring a child unto this diese ridden anxiety filled puss planet?
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Ya know, there should be an age cut off for that sort of thing, for the health and well being of the kids at least.
 
guestguy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Oops, looks like someone needs their diaper changed!  Oh...it's me."
 
Salador
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ElPresidente: Jeez, those two babies must have spent their last trimester bungee jumping in and out of her cavernous snatch.

On the other hand, she'll be able to breast feed them in their crib without bending over.


What's it like, being equal parts gross and misogynistic?
 
WhiskeySticks [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So fark IS a personal erotica site.
 
TheLogicAvenger
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

steklo: Why on earth would anyone want to bring a child unto this diese ridden anxiety filled puss planet?


I hope your day improves
 
MegaLib
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Ya know, there should be an age cut off for that sort of thing, for the health and well being of the kids at least.


I repect your opinion, but personally i prefer to stay out of other peoples reproductive business.  I consider that to always be solely a matter between the woman and her doctor.  I have no right to force a woman's medical decisions,
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What passes for quality journalism at Chicken Noodle News (emphasis added):

Last year, a 73-year-old Indian woman was safely delivered of twin girls after she conceived through IVF and is reported to be the oldest person to give birth at that age.
 
Salmon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

guestguy: "Oops, looks like someone needs their diaper changed!  Oh...it's me."


please send video.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The twins contain potassium benzoate.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

steklo: Why on earth would anyone want to bring a child unto this diese ridden anxiety filled puss planet?


Ask your parents
 
redonkulon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Did the sick tag die from pneumonia-like symptoms?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Salador: ElPresidente: Jeez, those two babies must have spent their last trimester bungee jumping in and out of her cavernous snatch.

On the other hand, she'll be able to breast feed them in their crib without bending over.

What's it like, being equal parts gross and misogynistic?


Why is an ugly comment automatically hate? Seriously.
I don't get it.
And I call tons of things Racism.
 
mcmnky [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ElPresidente: Jeez, those two babies must have spent their last trimester bungee jumping in and out of her cavernous snatch.

On the other hand, she'll be able to breast feed them in their crib without bending over.


What babies? She's so old her newborn twins are 23.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Oh she worked in the stock market.  So she's a greedy sociopath.
I never would have guessed.
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Dad looks ecstatic.
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
She'll be 89, when the graduate college if she lives that long.  There are many things in life we all want, however soon or later we have to accept they won't happen.

Just because this was possible doesn't mean not just shouldn't she have done so, it was highly irresponsible for the Dr. as well.

A few yrs ago, if I remember correctly 2 different cases, where the mother was well over 60, they mother died shortly thereafter, due to the physical stress of having given birth.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.