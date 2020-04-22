 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   COVID-19 puts Tyson meat processing plant in a "cocoon of horror"   (thehill.com) divider line
51
    More: Scary, Meat, employees of Tyson Foods, Tyson Foods, Livestock, Columbus Junction, Iowa, part of a larger supply chain, Poultry, Closure  
•       •       •

1287 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Apr 2020 at 11:20 AM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



51 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
RodneyToady [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Woooow, a Peter McNeeley reference!
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to switch from hoarding toilet paper to hoarding bacon.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meat packing plants are pretty horror-ful even without the covid.

/and yet I eat meat
//curious
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
What about Perdue?
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Cocoons of Horror
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I thought we grieved for Brian Denehy last week?
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Neat! So, where did Tyson Foods get 2,800 COVID-19 test kits?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I look forward to food borne Covid-19 infections in the near future.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I hope you all have bags of beans and rice.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
As opposed to the cocoon of sweet dreams a meat processing plant usually is?
 
joker420
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yawn.....
 
Iowan73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cretinbob: What about Perdue?


He retired. He might show up in that "The Last Dance" documentary, though.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: I hope you all have bags of beans and rice.


Several.

Those pigeons in my lawn are sure looking fat.
 
Iowan73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Neat! So, where did Tyson Foods get 2,800 COVID-19 test kits?


From the state.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Time to switch from hoarding toilet paper to hoarding bacon.


And ham. And sausage. And any other pork product which requires any labor outside of slaughter and butchering for primals. Pork prices have crashed to the point where farmers are losing money on each hog brought to market - they're planning on euthanizing pigs just to keep the prices up.

It's going to be like this for other labor-intensive products as well, to varying degrees.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Neat! So, where did Tyson Foods get 2,800 COVID-19 test kits?


Corporation, of course.
 
Iowan73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There are people whining about these packing plants closing, but I don't see them volunteering to work shoulder-to-shoulder with people who are afraid to call in sick because they might lose their jobs. And those are just the people who know they're sick.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: cowgirl toffee: I hope you all have bags of beans and rice.

Several.

Those pigeons in my lawn are sure looking fat.


I like to get a little pinto bean and stick two grains of rice in it like little turkey legs. At least this activity keeps me from thinking how much I miss meat.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Iowan73: FormlessOne: Neat! So, where did Tyson Foods get 2,800 COVID-19 test kits?

From the state.


So, from this program?
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: I hope you all have bags of beans and rice.


And some Masa to make tortillas.
 
Snazzy1
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
But, but, but...get people back to work!!!
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Time to switch from hoarding toilet paper to hoarding bacon.

And ham. And sausage. And any other pork product which requires any labor outside of slaughter and butchering for primals. Pork prices have crashed to the point where farmers are losing money on each hog brought to market - they're planning on euthanizing pigs just to keep the prices up.

It's going to be like this for other labor-intensive products as well, to varying degrees.


Man, it's going to be the 1930s all over again, people hungry and farmers pouring kerosene on the peaches.
 
Iowan73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Iowan73: FormlessOne: Neat! So, where did Tyson Foods get 2,800 COVID-19 test kits?

From the state.

So, from this program?


No, the governor said a couple days ago they were sending tests to Waterloo to get the employees there tested. That drive-through testing program was just announced yesterday. I answered the questions online and it said I didn't need to be tested, which is probably what it says for anyone who doesn't know for sure they've been in contact with someone who tested positive.
 
shill1253
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wallula
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's almost like having 2 huge companies with horrible records of employee treatment control most of your meat production in a pandemic is... bad? Say it ain't so, unfettered capitalist masturbatory talking points... SAY IT AIN'T SO!!
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Links to "The Hill" are always a horror of auto play videos and pop up adds....
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Do these geniuses understand that they are going to have to spend real money for REAL, serious, pro-quality protective gear for their people if they open up again? A few shiatty test kits won't accomplish diddley jack f**k.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I just saw a fb post from Florida, her kid getting ice cream at an ice cream shop, nobody wearing as much as gloves on either side of the counter.  Ice cream shop couple have their child there, just hanging out.  2 Americas.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Guys, it's fine. All we have to do is just open the economy back up.
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

hobnail: Meat packing plants are pretty horror-ful even without the covid.

/and yet I eat meat
//curious


As I have often said: Cows and Pigs are amazing, adorable, intelligent, curious creatures.  It's awful that they taste so good.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Iowan73: I answered the questions online and it said I didn't need to be tested, which is probably what it says for anyone who doesn't know for sure they've been in contact with someone who tested positive.


Which is FARKING STUPID.

The correct question is "Are you human?" and the correct answer is "then you need to be tested."

The reason this isn't going away is people are spreading it without knowing it because they're not getting tested.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Are they gonna blame the brown people culture like Smithfield did?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: I look forward to food borne Covid-19 infections in the near future.


Not an issue if you actually follow sanitation guidelines and preparation gide lines and wash your damn hands

Jesus Christ.

Now if c19 picks up protein shell like mad cow, buy humanity
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Time to switch from hoarding toilet paper to hoarding bacon.

And ham. And sausage. And any other pork product which requires any labor outside of slaughter and butchering for primals. Pork prices have crashed to the point where farmers are losing money on each hog brought to market - they're planning on euthanizing pigs just to keep the prices up.

It's going to be like this for other labor-intensive products as well, to varying degrees.


I'm thinking I'll look into picking up my own half or even whole hog from a farm. Likely cheap enough right now to make the pain of butchering & packaging it all well worth it.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Time to switch from hoarding toilet paper to hoarding bacon.


I tried. It doesn't work.

1) No bacon in house
2) Hoard bacon
3) Think about how much bacon you have on hand
4) BACON BINGE
5) No bacon in house
 
comrade
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
No where else in the world has had food supply problems during the pandemic. Not even Italy. Way to go guys.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

waxbeans: GardenWeasel: I look forward to food borne Covid-19 infections in the near future.

Not an issue if you actually follow sanitation guidelines and preparation gide lines and wash your damn hands

Jesus Christ.

Now if c19 picks up protein shell like mad cow, buy humanity


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: waxbeans: GardenWeasel: I look forward to food borne Covid-19 infections in the near future.

Not an issue if you actually follow sanitation guidelines and preparation gide lines and wash your damn hands

Jesus Christ.

Now if c19 picks up protein shell like mad cow, buy humanity

[i.pinimg.com image 432x300]


Bye.
Damn voice to text
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Walker: Are they gonna blame the brown people culture like Smithfield did?


Hey - it will sell in Iowa.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Time to switch from hoarding toilet paper to hoarding bacon.

And ham. And sausage. And any other pork product which requires any labor outside of slaughter and butchering for primals. Pork prices have crashed to the point where farmers are losing money on each hog brought to market - they're planning on euthanizing pigs just to keep the prices up.

It's going to be like this for other labor-intensive products as well, to varying degrees.


Not exactly, they're euthanizing them because they can't afford to keep feeding them with the current prices/lack of processing capacity.
 
guestguy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Tr0mBoNe: cowgirl toffee: I hope you all have bags of beans and rice.

Several.

Those pigeons in my lawn are sure looking fat.

I like to get a little pinto bean and stick two grains of rice in it like little turkey legs. At least this activity keeps me from thinking how much I miss meat.


You didn't can some meat alongside some of those veggies?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: [Fark user image 850x606]


So - processed garbage a person concerned about protecting their health wouldn't eat anyway.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: [Fark user image 400x224] [View Full Size image _x_]


The payoff for that reference was excellent.

I've picked up a few pork shoulder and beef chuck roasts over the last few weeks.  It takes a few hours to braise them, but the shredded pork and shredded beef keep really well in the freezer, plus I only need a small handful when making pasta sauce or soup.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

guestguy: cowgirl toffee: Tr0mBoNe: cowgirl toffee: I hope you all have bags of beans and rice.

Several.

Those pigeons in my lawn are sure looking fat.

I like to get a little pinto bean and stick two grains of rice in it like little turkey legs. At least this activity keeps me from thinking how much I miss meat.

You didn't can some meat alongside some of those veggies?


Nope.  Got a few vacuumed and placed in the freezer.  I'm not one for canned meat.
 
guestguy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: guestguy: cowgirl toffee: Tr0mBoNe: cowgirl toffee: I hope you all have bags of beans and rice.

Several.

Those pigeons in my lawn are sure looking fat.

I like to get a little pinto bean and stick two grains of rice in it like little turkey legs. At least this activity keeps me from thinking how much I miss meat.

You didn't can some meat alongside some of those veggies?

Nope.  Got a few vacuumed and placed in the freezer.  I'm not one for canned meat.


What's not appealing about it?

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

guestguy: cowgirl toffee: guestguy: cowgirl toffee: Tr0mBoNe: cowgirl toffee: I hope you all have bags of beans and rice.

Several.

Those pigeons in my lawn are sure looking fat.

I like to get a little pinto bean and stick two grains of rice in it like little turkey legs. At least this activity keeps me from thinking how much I miss meat.

You didn't can some meat alongside some of those veggies?

Nope.  Got a few vacuumed and placed in the freezer.  I'm not one for canned meat.

What's not appealing about it?

[media1.tenor.com image 270x216] [View Full Size image _x_]


No idea why I never got into it...

oddee.comView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Gordon Bennett: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Time to switch from hoarding toilet paper to hoarding bacon.

I tried. It doesn't work.

1) No bacon in house
2) Hoard bacon
3) Think about how much bacon you have on hand
4) BACON BINGE
5) No bacon in house


Yeah, hoarding is easy. Rationing is hard.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A competent president would have taken steps to safeguard food production in this country by ordering safety gear being put into use as to avoid such a disruption as we may see.
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.