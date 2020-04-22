 Skip to content
(BBC) Aside from increasing demand for pineapples, what are the effects of banning alcohol? (bbc.co.uk)
    Interesting, Domestic violence, South Africa, Ethanol, Alcohol, Drinking culture, Africa, Violence, transportation of alcohol  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Banning alcohol creates lots of small businesses that make, transport, and sell alcohol.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
/The B Plot of Silent Enemy was stupid!
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey!  Now there will be more people dying of DTs!  Fantastic!  o_O
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Loss of government revenue from the vice tax.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Massive expansion of police powers, erosion of civil rights, creation of wealthy criminal empires, increased poisoning from improper distillation and government denaturing, distrust in government, increased demand for higher proof alcohol, etc.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Price of copper sky rockets!

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An outbreak of Sobriety that would make the Covid-19 look like the Covid-4 and -7 got busy and made twin Covid-15s
 
Super Chronic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ban on the sale and transportation of alcohol during the coronavirus lockdown in South Africa has emptied hospital beds, ruined businesses, provoked violence and political disputes, and has led to a surge of interest in pineapples, writes the BBC's Andrew Harding from Johannesburg.

I'm having a hard time confirming the "provoked violence" aspect in TFA, other than some tough talk by a police minister and speculation that organized crime will take over.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got more than a months supply, heck between the beer fridge and the liquor cabinet I probably have a years supply at my current consumption rate, but I'm not a drunk anymore. For them it's a potentially life threatening problem.
 
lilplatinum [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What kind of pet shop is filled with rambunctious yahoos and hot jazz music at 1 AM?
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have people ripping the heads off of people that were in power before the decapitation.

The people in power don't like that.  Except when they are so full of themselves that they aren't.  It is a self correcting but messy problem.
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there was some kind of historical precedent we could look to...
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: Massive expansion of police powers, erosion of civil rights, creation of wealthy criminal empires, increased poisoning from improper distillation and government denaturing, distrust in government, increased demand for higher proof alcohol, etc.


all of this, plus-

cowgirl toffee: Hey!  Now there will be more people dying of DTs!  Fantastic!  o_O


bears repeating til people get it.  (they won't)
/i would make an 'ad nauseam' pun, but puking til you see blood isn't the funny part of DTs, seizing and coma and brain damage/death is the real punchline.
//zero tolerance policies are rarely a viable response, and this one is lazy.       
///i want fresh pineapple now.
 
darth_badger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowgirl toffee: Price of copper sky rockets!

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 522x392]


Price of jenkem also sky rockets.
 
uncleacid
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I will no longer bless their rains.
 
fugeeface
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

darth_badger: cowgirl toffee: Price of copper sky rockets!

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 522x392]

Price of jenkem also sky rockets.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ozman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pincy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Drug addicts got to get their drugs.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
could be worse - they could be migratory
 
oa330_man [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Price of copper sky rockets!

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 522x392]


Hmmm, I do need some distilled water. And it's available with Prime shipping....

https://smile.amazon.com/WMN_TRULYSTE​P​-Distiller-Moonshine-Alcohol-Stainless​/dp/B00XZ60RD6

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: The ban on the sale and transportation of alcohol during the coronavirus lockdown in South Africa has emptied hospital beds, ruined businesses, provoked violence and political disputes, and has led to a surge of interest in pineapples, writes the BBC's Andrew Harding from Johannesburg.

I'm having a hard time confirming the "provoked violence" aspect in TFA, other than some tough talk by a police minister and speculation that organized crime will take over.


Did you miss the man getting beaten to death for drinking on his own property?
 
Skyd1v
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

oa330_man: cowgirl toffee: Price of copper sky rockets!

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 522x392]

Hmmm, I do need some distilled water. And it's available with Prime shipping....

https://smile.amazon.com/WMN_TRULYSTEP​-Distiller-Moonshine-Alcohol-Stainless​/dp/B00XZ60RD6

[Fark user image 850x846]


Word of advise.  Those stove top setups are great if you only want to run very small batches, but they are extremely limited in the ability to do anything except distill alcohol from a wash.  If you want to add any flavor you will need to add something after. (soak a bunch of blueberries, for example)

Since a traditional setup with a thumper gives you more options (infusion, adding a gin basket is common), allows for bigger runs,  and takes about the same amount of time as the stove top ones, I would recommend going that route.  A small 5 gallon setup will normally get you roughly 1 to 1.5 gallons of decent moonshine/gin/brandy/whatever you decide to go for.  Most of the fun is in trying new recipes anyway.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Pincy: Drug addicts got to get their drugs.


Everyone has their vice.

Some use alcohol.  Some use drugs.  Others just get their highs from trolling the internet.  But hey, whatever works for you.
 
Artist
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Aaaannnndddd....NASCAR gettin' back to their roots, if ya know whut I mean, an' I tink ya do........

Fark user imageView Full Size


Marcus Aurelius: Banning alcohol creates lots of small businesses that make, transport, and sell alcohol.



Yep.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Super Chronic: The ban on the sale and transportation of alcohol during the coronavirus lockdown in South Africa has emptied hospital beds, ruined businesses, provoked violence and political disputes, and has led to a surge of interest in pineapples, writes the BBC's Andrew Harding from Johannesburg.

I'm having a hard time confirming the "provoked violence" aspect in TFA, other than some tough talk by a police minister and speculation that organized crime will take over.

Did you miss the man getting beaten to death for drinking on his own property?


I did. link?
 
oa330_man [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Skyd1v: oa330_man: cowgirl toffee: Price of copper sky rockets!

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 522x392]

Hmmm, I do need some distilled water. And it's available with Prime shipping....

https://smile.amazon.com/WMN_TRULYSTEP​-Distiller-Moonshine-Alcohol-Stainless​/dp/B00XZ60RD6

[Fark user image 850x846]

Word of advise.  Those stove top setups are great if you only want to run very small batches, but they are extremely limited in the ability to do anything except distill alcohol from a wash.  If you want to add any flavor you will need to add something after. (soak a bunch of blueberries, for example)

Since a traditional setup with a thumper gives you more options (infusion, adding a gin basket is common), allows for bigger runs,  and takes about the same amount of time as the stove top ones, I would recommend going that route.  A small 5 gallon setup will normally get you roughly 1 to 1.5 gallons of decent moonshine/gin/brandy/whatever you decide to go for.  Most of the fun is in trying new recipes anyway.


Good info.

I have a home brew setup. I started with the "Mr. Beer" kits, went to extracts and started playing around with all-grain. I went from a 5-gallon setup to 10-gallons in about three brew sessions as you have to do the same amount of work for 5 gallons as you do with a larger setup. I couldn't justify 15 gallon setup to the SO at the time as it would have involved replacing brew, mash and hot liquor tanks.  I think I continued bottling for about 3-4 more brew sessions until I got a kegerator setup.

If I went with the above setup it would be a 30 liter setup, which fits in my brewing equipment. I also notice I have five 30-45 liter glass fermenters laying around if I ever needed to store that much distilled "water."
 
Oak [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Do you want Kennedys?  Because this is how you wind up with Kennedys.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That will create a hell of a Ness.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

theknuckler_33: meanmutton: Super Chronic: The ban on the sale and transportation of alcohol during the coronavirus lockdown in South Africa has emptied hospital beds, ruined businesses, provoked violence and political disputes, and has led to a surge of interest in pineapples, writes the BBC's Andrew Harding from Johannesburg.

I'm having a hard time confirming the "provoked violence" aspect in TFA, other than some tough talk by a police minister and speculation that organized crime will take over.

Did you miss the man getting beaten to death for drinking on his own property?

I did. link?


It's mentioned in TFA.
 
proton
‘’ 1 minute ago  
1. Increased productivity
2. A decrease in legal expenses.
3. A decrease in medical expenses.
4. A decrease in medical expenses from alcohol related accidents.

cdc.gov
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You'll have armed invasions by gangs into breweries and hardware stores to steal equipment.  Even when I was there in the late 90s to work with some of the breweries, they had razor wire around the perimeter and armed guards at the gates.

The brewery and distillery employees will all be unemployed.

You'll have people injured doing illegal taps of gas and electrical lines for heating stills.

You'll have to risk your life at the local street vendor to get your alcohol.

Meanwhile the wealthy will just have it shipped in.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

oa330_man: Skyd1v: oa330_man: cowgirl toffee: Price of copper sky rockets!

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 522x392]

Hmmm, I do need some distilled water. And it's available with Prime shipping....

https://smile.amazon.com/WMN_TRULYSTEP​-Distiller-Moonshine-Alcohol-Stainless​/dp/B00XZ60RD6

[Fark user image 850x846]

Word of advise.  Those stove top setups are great if you only want to run very small batches, but they are extremely limited in the ability to do anything except distill alcohol from a wash.  If you want to add any flavor you will need to add something after. (soak a bunch of blueberries, for example)

Since a traditional setup with a thumper gives you more options (infusion, adding a gin basket is common), allows for bigger runs,  and takes about the same amount of time as the stove top ones, I would recommend going that route.  A small 5 gallon setup will normally get you roughly 1 to 1.5 gallons of decent moonshine/gin/brandy/whatever you decide to go for.  Most of the fun is in trying new recipes anyway.

Good info.

I have a home brew setup. I started with the "Mr. Beer" kits, went to extracts and started playing around with all-grain. I went from a 5-gallon setup to 10-gallons in about three brew sessions as you have to do the same amount of work for 5 gallons as you do with a larger setup. I couldn't justify 15 gallon setup to the SO at the time as it would have involved replacing brew, mash and hot liquor tanks.  I think I continued bottling for about 3-4 more brew sessions until I got a kegerator setup.

If I went with the above setup it would be a 30 liter setup, which fits in my brewing equipment. I also notice I have five 30-45 liter glass fermenters laying around if I ever needed to store that much distilled "water."


SO just got me this kit for my birthday. Gave it to me early so we can have beer on my actual birthday.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
