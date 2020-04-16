 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Breaking into funeral homes naked and leaving beers in coffins is no way to go through life, son   (nypost.com) divider line
carkiller [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Notmysupervisor.mp4
 
GRCooper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He totally does not get the "time to crack a cold one" joke.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's a Jersey thing.

/ that's why we keep them there
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Usually you don't have to break in to leave cold ones in caskets.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GRCooper: He totally does not get the "time to crack a cold one" joke.


No, he's meta.  Yo dawg, now you can crack open a cold one while you crack open a cold one!
 
arcgear
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
$40k bail for such a stupid incident?  how do they tabulate bail requirements for idiotic acts of drunken crime?

i know here in California the voters passed a measure to consign this whole bail racket to the past.  the bail industry then went on the attack with lobbyists and legal challenges.

"if you don't support the fark-barrel then you're soft on crime"
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
