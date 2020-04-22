 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Myth: during the pandemic, bored teens want to meet up with you for sex. Reality: of course they're cops   (restonnow.com) divider line
12
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I have no interest in teenagers but this cop thing is playing to my Tom of Finland/Hot Cop fantasies.

The long "arm" of the law indeed!

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
misanthropicsob [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fairfax County is only 16% Hispanic.

Makes you wonder if this sting was targeted.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Not into young'uns...but I don't mind the idea of handcuffs.
 
ultradeeg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Big Star - Thirteen 1972
Youtube pte3Jg-2Ax4
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

guestguy: Not into young'uns...but I don't mind the idea of handcuffs.


Kinky...
Youtube f2ce-zC_n8E
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

guestguy: Not into young'uns...but I don't mind the idea of handcuffs.


If anyone takes him up on this, bring a ball gag... he screams like a little girl... constantly.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'll never understand this idiocy. Not like there's a shortage of younger people (18 - 22) with mommy / daddy issues. We had a summer hire (19) at one of my clients last year who made it obvious as hell that she wanted to get tied up and farked into next week. Had we met elsewhere, other than work, I probably would' have jump into bed with her.
 
guestguy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: guestguy: Not into young'uns...but I don't mind the idea of handcuffs.

If anyone takes him up on this, bring a ball gag... he screams like a little girl... constantly.


That was the safety word!  You never respect the safety word...

( ._.)
 
6nome
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Will lick your boots for $15/boot. $100 for the "excessive force special".
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

guestguy: cowgirl toffee: guestguy: Not into young'uns...but I don't mind the idea of handcuffs.

If anyone takes him up on this, bring a ball gag... he screams like a little girl... constantly.

That was the safety word!  You never respect the safety word...

( ._.)


There is no cowardly safe word in my world!!
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
threadbombing.comView Full Size
 
