(CNN)   Aquarium makes breakthrough that could help save third largest coral reef in the world. However, being Florida, they'll find a way to screw it up   (cnn.com) divider line
5
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
6 feet between each coral head?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Can the aquarium really take credit for this? All they did was find a coral pervert who likes getting it on inside a fishtank. All the other corals refused to put out, and they are probably kinda grossed out by this one.

Have we not considered that aquariums are only saving the coral perverts? Shouldn't we think about this before we just seed the world with little crusty pervs? They being kept in a box and gawked at by voyeurs. It's like if an alien species kidnapped human and said, "Hey, this one in the zipper mask loves being shoved in the box and totally reproduced while the scientists watched. We saved the species!!!"
 
crinz83
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
florida? lemme guess.. hydroxychloroquine and zinc
 
booztravlr
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Please let me wake up to a bunch of walking dead coral memes tomorrow.

/totally a bookmark
//in Fark i trust
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

booztravlr: Please let me wake up to a bunch of walking dead coral memes tomorrow.

/totally a bookmark
//in Fark i trust


I'll start...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
