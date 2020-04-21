 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mercury News)   First Covid deaths in California occurred on February 6, 2020, way earlier than previously thought   (mercurynews.com) divider line
18
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

283 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Apr 2020 at 8:21 AM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
How much time passed after that to see noticable increased deaths?
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Who posted the links showing the Flu-like symptoms hospitalizations calming down before spiking right back up in Februrary again?
 
great_tigers [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Thanks Trump!
 
buravirgil
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
From ABC News
April 22, 2020, 10:52 AM
The United States previously recorded its first official fatality from COVID-19 on Feb. 28 -- an individual in Washington state's King County.

However, health officials later discovered that two people at a Seattle-area nursing home had also died from the disease on Feb. 26.

Subby's Source
April 21, 2020 at 7:20 p.m
The individuals who were tested posthumously for COVID-19 died at home on February 6 and February 17.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm guessing that this was the European strain of the virus that would not have been prevented by Trump's xenophobic China travel ban..
 
Hachitori
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It will be interesting - one thing to note is that the distribution of the virus is far from equally spread.  New York State and New Jersey account for almost 50 percent of active cases - and there's a theory (yeah, not peer reviewed yet) that the strain in New York/New Jersey is the virulent Italian strain which is more far deadly.

I think there's an argument to be made that the whole class is being punished because of a few bad kids.

New York has 13,000 cases per million people and 1,000 deaths per million.

Oklahoma has 715 cases per million, and 42 deaths per million.

The fact is that you can't keep the whole country on lock-down forever, or the treatment becomes worse for people than the disease.

Even California, which comes in fourth on the list of total cases only has 35,000, and 915 cases per million and 34 deaths per million.

https://www.worldometers.info/coronav​i​rus/country/us/
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I was in Santa Clara county for a week Feb 8-15.  Feb 18, I was at my GP, flu like symptoms, unproductive, painful cough, felt like crap.  Flu swabs negative.  "Unidentified Viral Respiratory Infection" was the diagnosis.

/I got better
 
Misch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

KingBiefWhistle: Who posted the links showing the Flu-like symptoms hospitalizations calming down before spiking right back up in Februrary again?


Kinsa Insights fever reporting

Their graph only goes back to February 15th at this point, and doesn't have their "expected" fevers in February.

It's not exactly what you were looking for, but close.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm not surprised. The early cases wouldn't have been recognized for what they were.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: I was in Santa Clara county for a week Feb 8-15.  Feb 18, I was at my GP, flu like symptoms, unproductive, painful cough, felt like crap.  Flu swabs negative.  "Unidentified Viral Respiratory Infection" was the diagnosis.

/I got better


Are you going follow up with an antibody test?
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: OdradekRex: I was in Santa Clara county for a week Feb 8-15.  Feb 18, I was at my GP, flu like symptoms, unproductive, painful cough, felt like crap.  Flu swabs negative.  "Unidentified Viral Respiratory Infection" was the diagnosis.

/I got better

Are you going follow up with an antibody test?


If they become available any time soon.  In the mean time, I'm the designated shopper and gofer for 4 households.  I figure I'm the safest choice, and it was long ago enough that I'm probably not contagious to others.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Hachitori: The fact is that you can't keep the whole country on lock-down forever,


Good news!  No one has suggested that.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: I'm guessing that this was the European strain of the virus that would not have been prevented by Trump's xenophobic China travel ban..


Let's see: China had tens of thousands of cases when he imposed the travel ban and Italy had very few - yet it was xenophobic to stop travel from the country with a highly visible and growing crisis.

I was traveling in Italy on 15 February, and watching the news with everybody else. China had 68,500 cases.

https://www.worldometers.info/coronav​i​rus/country/china/

Italy had three cases

https://www.worldometers.info/coronav​i​rus/country/italy/


So, perhaps blocking Chinese travel didn't work out but it sure seemed like the smart thing to do at the time.....to call it xenophobic is well...

Completely farking stupid Using the benefit of hindsight.
 
Curt Blizzah
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
As sad as a death may be, this news might be good for the overall rate of spread numbers.  If it began earlier than we thought, and the numbers are starting to slow comparatively to other countries' time frame, it may be a positive sign.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ironically, the last Covid-18 death occurred on February 4th.  Not a lot of breathing room.  Almost, I say, almost a pun.  Breathing? Death by lungs filling with liquid?  You gotta keep your eye on the ball, eye ball!  Almost a funny there.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Hachitori: Cdr.Murdock: I'm guessing that this was the European strain of the virus that would not have been prevented by Trump's xenophobic China travel ban..

Let's see: China had tens of thousands of cases when he imposed the travel ban and Italy had very few - yet it was xenophobic to stop travel from the country with a highly visible and growing crisis.

I was traveling in Italy on 15 February, and watching the news with everybody else. China had 68,500 cases.

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavi​rus/country/china/

Italy had three cases

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavi​rus/country/italy/


So, perhaps blocking Chinese travel didn't work out but it sure seemed like the smart thing to do at the time.....to call it xenophobic is well...

Completely farking stupid Using the benefit of hindsight.


This is Fark.  Every move is the wrong move.
 
QFarker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The virus was already in north America in January, we just weren't looking for it.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

QFarker: The virus was already in north America in January, we just weren't looking for it.


As contagious as this is, and with as many asymptomatic cases as there appear to be, I have no doubt that this is true.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.