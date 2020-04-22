 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Coronavirus is doing more for Earth Day in cleaning the planet than we have ever done   (apnews.com) divider line
14
    More: Obvious, Pollution, Global warming, Air pollution, Carbon dioxide, Smog, Nitrogen dioxide pollution, greenhouse gases, sea turtles  
•       •       •

277 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Apr 2020 at 8:20 AM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Earth has had enough of humans. Increased temperatures, ever-worsening storms, rapidly spreading diseases - it's trying to send a message.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Earth has had enough of humans. Increased temperatures, ever-worsening storms, rapidly spreading diseases - it's trying to send a message.


"Get your ass to Mars?"
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Can't have humans causing climate change if there aren't any humans around to do so.

(cue the Greta Thunberg tapping forehead memes)
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Right.  Which is why I maintain the theory that Mother Nature allowed the virus to pop up as a means of cleansing the planet.
 
philotech [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Everyone knows that Greta Thunberg released the virus after watching 12 Monkeys...

// help me get snopes to fact check this
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Karma Chameleon: Earth has had enough of humans. Increased temperatures, ever-worsening storms, rapidly spreading diseases - it's trying to send a message.

"Get your ass to Mars?"


That's where Bezos and Musk are going when it all collapses, isnt it? I'd rather just die here I think.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I was looking at the pictures.

Who are the Dehli police, and are they going to mess with my hoagie?


/or sub
//or hero
///or grinder
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: Right.  Which is why I maintain the theory that Mother Nature allowed the virus to pop up as a means of cleansing the planet.


So you subscribe to the Godzilla theory of planet management?

To the article, I'll point out that while this brief respite from pollution is nice, it won't last and so maybe we should take this opportunity to make real change so that tens of millions of people in the U.S. alone don't have to flee the coasts while the oceans boil and we all end up eating Soylent Green?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: I was looking at the pictures.

Who are the Dehli police, and are they going to mess with my hoagie?


/or sub
//or hero
///or grinder


The Delhi police
The make me choose the white bread
The Delhi police
Wont let me order Boars Head
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Now every time Gaia needs a breather, she's gonna send a virus down the tubes.  It'll be that easy.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Cdr.Murdock: I was looking at the pictures.

Who are the Dehli police, and are they going to mess with my hoagie?


/or sub
//or hero
///or grinder

The Delhi police
The make me choose the white bread
The Delhi police
Wont let me order Boars Head


Samurai Deli Police  I'd have 24 episodes treated out by lunch but I'd have to ask Loren Michaels for permission and that means pushing one of his SNL NTBs on to the project.  That's death right there.

I'm thinking Tina Fey in spandex but then, I'm always thinking Tina Fey in spandex.  Did anyone else watch Ninja III the Possession?  Something like that.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: durbnpoisn: Right.  Which is why I maintain the theory that Mother Nature allowed the virus to pop up as a means of cleansing the planet.

So you subscribe to the Godzilla theory of planet management?

To the article, I'll point out that while this brief respite from pollution is nice, it won't last and so maybe we should take this opportunity to make real change so that tens of millions of people in the U.S. alone don't have to flee the coasts while the oceans boil and we all end up eating Soylent Green?


I'm not sure what the theory is called, or even if there is a single theory on which to put a name.

But it seems pretty clear that any environment can only be sustainable as long as it is not abused and/or over-balanced.
If this virus hadn't come along, it would only have been a little while longer before people started dying in droves from the effects of climate change.  Change the WE brought on.  Whether it's Mother Nature or the natural course of things, balance is necessary.  And when the balance is gone, things go very badly until balance returns.

And it can't be overstated that once this virus thing is finally done, we are going to go back to the exact same behaviors.  And such an accelerated impact on the environment all at once might REALLY screw things up.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Cdr.Murdock: I was looking at the pictures.

Who are the Dehli police, and are they going to mess with my hoagie?


/or sub
//or hero
///or grinder

The Delhi police
The make me choose the white bread
The Delhi police
Wont let me order Boars Head


Fark user imageView Full Size


THIS THREAD HAS OFFICIALLY COME FULL CIRCLE, and on multiple levels....

Shut it down.  Shut it down now......
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: weddingsinger: durbnpoisn: Right.  Which is why I maintain the theory that Mother Nature allowed the virus to pop up as a means of cleansing the planet.

So you subscribe to the Godzilla theory of planet management?

To the article, I'll point out that while this brief respite from pollution is nice, it won't last and so maybe we should take this opportunity to make real change so that tens of millions of people in the U.S. alone don't have to flee the coasts while the oceans boil and we all end up eating Soylent Green?

I'm not sure what the theory is called, or even if there is a single theory on which to put a name.

But it seems pretty clear that any environment can only be sustainable as long as it is not abused and/or over-balanced.
If this virus hadn't come along, it would only have been a little while longer before people started dying in droves from the effects of climate change.  Change the WE brought on.  Whether it's Mother Nature or the natural course of things, balance is necessary.  And when the balance is gone, things go very badly until balance returns.

And it can't be overstated that once this virus thing is finally done, we are going to go back to the exact same behaviors.  And such an accelerated impact on the environment all at once might REALLY screw things up.


Gaia Hypothesis https://en.wikipedia.org/w​iki/Gaia_hyp​othesis

Now I want to play Sim Earth.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.