(Politico)   This is the equivalent of having Boss Hogg, Roscoe, and Enos manage your state's future   (politico.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Florida, Southern United States, right approach, Miami-Dade County, Florida, Republican governors, South Carolina, Northeastern states, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MOVE THE WALL NORTH, a bit.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not evident how the coalition will work. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis mentioned the move Tuesday on "Fox & Friends," but there was no formal announcement or much communication from other states involved.

Aww... They saw the cool, smart kids doing it--out of necessity--and the losers wanted their own little club too.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what?  Farking let them.  I'm sick of this mountain of derpitudinous shiat.  Let their states' viral load dwarf every other state combined, let their numbers climb into the stratosphere.  Let those governors smear this shiat all over their decrepit bodies and wallow in the stench.  Let them wear this like a viral scarlet letter.  Hell, let them wear this like an entire viral scarlet suit with a red tie featuring a COVID-19 virus pattern all over it that they can wear to the ballot boxes on November 3rd.  Do it, motherfarkers!  Let's see you assholes show the world how much you value money over human life!  There are more important things than living, remember!

Just one thing.  One tiny little thing.  CLOSE YOUR FARKING BORDERS.  Nobody else wants your shiat leaking across state lines.  Keep it all to yourselves.  Hotbox your citizens with all the virus they can handle.  And when your collective economies tank because tens to hundreds of thousands of people can no longer contribute to those economies because they're farking dead, you sit atop your mountain of shiat and own it.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let them die. Here in Virginia I'll be heeding the instructions of my Governor-Doctor and continuing to practice social distancing.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They want to kill black people. Killing white people is okay if they can get those black numbers down. This is as good as closing poll locations and almost as fun.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C'mon, Enos may not have been the sharpest tool in the shed, but his heart was in the right place.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would you look at that.. The South infection rates rose again.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Confederacy of Dunces.
 
Crazy Megyn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We may dominate College Football, but that doesn't mean our leaders are very good.

Staying home anyway.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't possibly shrug hard enough. This can only go terribly for them, their leaders simply aren't capable or smart enough to best this situation.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's illegal for states to enter into such agreements with each other without the consent of Congress.....

This applies to this, which I'll call the Biscuits & Gravy Basin, and the Northeast states "Covid Corridor"...
 
sozelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THE SOUTH SHALL FALL AGAIN!

Good riddance.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
difficulty: not even boss Hogg is as corrupts as the modern GOP, and Roscoe and Enos aren't as incompetent.


/The only reason for this 'cooalition' is because they don't want it to look like they are doing less than the 'do nothing democrats' they have run against come election time
 
Master Chuin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is everyone of Fark s frikkin Socialist?
 
sozelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cdr.Murdock: It's illegal for states to enter into such agreements with each other without the consent of Congress.....

This applies to this, which I'll call the Biscuits & Gravy Basin, and the Northeast states "Covid Corridor"...


ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SEC SEC SEC!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh yeah.  Tourist season is upon us.  Can't grift the Yankees if'n them Yankees stay north o' the Mason/Dixon.
 
shaggai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cdr.Murdock: It's illegal for states to enter into such agreements with each other without the consent of Congress.....

This applies to this, which I'll call the Biscuits & Gravy Basin, and the Northeast states "Covid Corridor"...


I like the Chicken & Waffles Coalition or the Grits Confederacy.
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please don't include my state...Please don't include my state... Please don't include my state...

Missed it by that much!  Don't see North Carolina on there.  But we're touching 3 derps.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: You know what?  Farking let them.  I'm sick of this mountain of derpitudinous shiat.  Let their states' viral load dwarf every other state combined, let their numbers climb into the stratosphere.  Let those governors smear this shiat all over their decrepit bodies and wallow in the stench.  Let them wear this like a viral scarlet letter.  Hell, let them wear this like an entire viral scarlet suit with a red tie featuring a COVID-19 virus pattern all over it that they can wear to the ballot boxes on November 3rd.  Do it, motherfarkers!  Let's see you assholes show the world how much you value money over human life!  There are more important things than living, remember!

Just one thing.  One tiny little thing.  CLOSE YOUR FARKING BORDERS.  Nobody else wants your shiat leaking across state lines.  Keep it all to yourselves.  Hotbox your citizens with all the virus they can handle.  And when your collective economies tank because tens to hundreds of thousands of people can no longer contribute to those economies because they're farking dead, you sit atop your mountain of shiat and own it.


Please. Then they blame them elitist lib'ruhls for not helping.

I'm hating how this realization that my country is irreparably farked is creeping up on me. November could seal the deal.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wait, you're taking Politico seriously?  while deriding southern governors?

Iwouldhitit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: They want to kill black people. Killing white people is okay if they can get those black numbers down. This is as good as closing poll locations and almost as fun.


"Almost as fun"?  I don't think you're properly putting yourself in their headspace.
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lincoln's biggest mistake was allowing the CSA to rejoin the Union.
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When has the southern states getting together to do their own thing ever gone wrong?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Hotbox your citizens with all the virus they can handle.  And when your collective economies tank because tens to hundreds of thousands of people can no longer...


Andrew Cuomo hears your plea, and acts accordingly.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Master Chuin: Is everyone of Fark s frikkin Socialist?


Yes
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Master Chuin: Is everyone of Fark s frikkin Socialist?


All human beings are socialists. It starts with cooperative survival arrangements, then trading, social conventions and communication, agreements, transactional valuations, shared risk systems, accepted governance, police, fire, mutual defence, democracy.  It's complicated so you may simply not get it. Don't feel bad.
 
madgonad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the plus side, this gives us an opportunity to do some science based upon the changes in infection rates impacted by social distancing being present or not.
 
sozelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WilderKWight: Lincoln's biggest mistake was allowing the CSA to rejoin the Union.


Maybe. Or his biggest mistake was restraint -- should have full Mongol.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The states led by Diamond Joe Quimby, Harvey Dent, Nucky Thompson, Clay Davis and Adam West have precious little space to brag.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sozelle: Cdr.Murdock: It's illegal for states to enter into such agreements with each other without the consent of Congress.....

This applies to this, which I'll call the Biscuits & Gravy Basin, and the Northeast states "Covid Corridor"...

United States Constitution

Article 1
Section 10
Clause 3

"No State shall, without the Consent of Congress, lay any Duty of Tonnage, keep Troops, or Ships of War in time of Peace, enter into any Agreement or Compact with another State, or with a foreign Power, or engage in War, unless actually invaded, or in such imminent Danger as will not admit of delay."

One could make a Constitutional law argument over the "imminent Danger as will not admit of delay", but that argument could go on for decades, much like the "well regulated militia" argument.

Please keep in mind, this is a "point of order" comment.  I'm not making arguments either way in regards to the imminent Danger clause, just pointing out the seemingly ignored legality of such agreements.

Interstate Compact is my current "bread and butter" and I've had to argue the point with more than one Superior Court Judge in regards to it.  Most of them don't understand it as it's pretty obscure...
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Master Chuin: Is everyone of Fark s frikkin Socialist?


Tip: Despite what quote unquote "real americans" like to tell themselves, in all reality, the vast majority of people agree with almost every single tenet of socialism, despite it having been a 4-letter word in much of the US.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Master Chuin: Is everyone of Fark s frikkin Socialist?


Everyone's a socialist when the shiat hits the fan like this. I knew this was a shiatstorm when the Republicans in Congress passed trillions of dollars in social spending programs without blinking an eye.
 
sandiego1989
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Let them die. Here in Virginia I'll be heeding the instructions of my Governor-Doctor and continuing to practice social distancing.


He probably has some good ideas on what NOT to put on your yearbook page.....
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: wait, you're taking Politico seriously?  while deriding southern governors?

Deriding them by reporting what their plans are?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come to Virtual Floriduh for a virtual vacation.  Your virtual vacation begins with a virtual trip to the air port. But surprise!  This is the airport of old with smiling attendants, no security and people offering you books and candles.  Board a luxurious airliner and have a virtual meal fit for a king or queen.

The fun begins when you get to Floriduh.   Your luggage is stolen by teens.  Right before your very eyes!  The taxi driver takes a strange, circuitous route to your hotel who has lost your reservation.  But sit in the lobby for three hours why they try to work something out.  You family is gonna love the king sized smoking single next to the elevator/punk band rehearsal room.

But let'shiat the virtual beaches.  Crowded, noisy and ow!  Did you set on a needle?  Well, enough of that.  Let's eat.  Olive Garden, Red lobster or Chili's the same places you could have eaten at back home.  Even if you try a tourist trap, they use the same food from the same distributors.  Just 10% higher price.

Oh well, the big event is the trip to the these park.  Seemed larger in the brochure/web site.  Hmmm.  The mascot sure gets gropey with the wife and daughter.  All part of the fun.  Let's go stand in line.  Just before it's your turn, 26 Chinese VIPs cut in front of you and demand to ride it three times.

Well, time to bid adieu.  Hotel tacked on some charges.  Good thing they emailed that bill after you checked out and got to the airport.  You'll dispute it later with someone who doesn't give a shiat if you never come back.  The airline rescheduled you for a later flight so you spend the night in the airport.  Yep.  Could have rented a car and driven home but hindsight, right?  Here's your plane.  Aeroflot?  Is that a Russian plane?  My seat isn't really secured to the floor but we're taking off.  Never heard a wing rattle like that.  Time to renew my conversations with God.  Plane lands at wrong airport.  Air force won't let the plane depart.  Extra charge getting Ubered to the right airport.

Take off your VR goggle and thank the higher power you are home.  Who wants to go to Olive garden?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cdr.Murdock:
"No State shall, without the Consent of Congress, lay any Duty of Tonnage, keep Troops, or Ships of War in time of Peace, enter into any Agreement or Compact with another State, or with a foreign Power, or engage in War, unless actually invaded, or in such imminent Danger as will not admit of delay."

One could make a Constitutional law argument over the "imminent Danger as will not admit of delay", but that argument could go on for decades, much like the "well regulated militia" argument.

Please keep in mind, this is a "point of order" comment.  I'm not making arguments either way in regards to the imminent Danger clause, just pointing out the seemingly ignored legality of such agreements.

Interstate Compact is my current "bread and butter" and I've had to argue the point with more than one Superior Court Judge in regards to it.  Most of them don't understand it as it's pretty obscure...

The New England and West Coast states already have done this.  Besides, states have agreements on a lot of thing, for instance where bridges are built.  There's also state agreements on things like recognizing concealed carry permits.

/scheduling my social distancing massage.
 
ElmoClyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprisingly Gov Ivey is at least saying the right things--that she wants testing to improve and she wants to gather more data prior to making a decision. We'll see how long that lasts.
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/Shamelessly stolen
 
sozelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cdr.Murdock: sozelle: Cdr.Murdock: It's illegal for states to enter into such agreements with each other without the consent of Congress.....

This applies to this, which I'll call the Biscuits & Gravy Basin, and the Northeast states "Covid Corridor"...

United States Constitution

Article 1
Section 10
Clause 3

"No State shall, without the Consent of Congress, lay any Duty of Tonnage, keep Troops, or Ships of War in time of Peace, enter into any Agreement or Compact with another State, or with a foreign Power, or engage in War, unless actually invaded, or in such imminent Danger as will not admit of delay."

One could make a Constitutional law argument over the "imminent Danger as will not admit of delay", but that argument could go on for decades, much like the "well regulated militia" argument.

Please keep in mind, this is a "point of order" comment.  I'm not making arguments either way in regards to the imminent Danger clause, just pointing out the seemingly ignored legality of such agreements.

Interstate Compact is my current "bread and butter" and I've had to argue the point with more than one Superior Court Judge in regards to it.  Most of them don't understand it as it's pretty obscure...


This court will allow the reasoned citation.
 
sozelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
*Insofar as the clause pertains only to military matters.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
kobrakai
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
CSB I rented an apartment from Enos in college. He used his Dukes money to by apartment complexes in Valdosta Georgia.
 
rightylefty [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: You know what?  Farking let them.  I'm sick of this mountain of derpitudinous shiat.  Let their states' viral load dwarf every other state combined, let their numbers climb into the stratosphere.  Let those governors smear this shiat all over their decrepit bodies and wallow in the stench.  Let them wear this like a viral scarlet letter.  Hell, let them wear this like an entire viral scarlet suit with a red tie featuring a COVID-19 virus pattern all over it that they can wear to the ballot boxes on November 3rd.  Do it, motherfarkers!  Let's see you assholes show the world how much you value money over human life!  There are more important things than living, remember!

Just one thing.  One tiny little thing.  CLOSE YOUR FARKING BORDERS.  Nobody else wants your shiat leaking across state lines.  Keep it all to yourselves.  Hotbox your citizens with all the virus they can handle.  And when your collective economies tank because tens to hundreds of thousands of people can no longer contribute to those economies because they're farking dead, you sit atop your mountain of shiat and own it.


May I please have extra Smart buttons for this?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: You know what?  Farking let them.  I'm sick of this mountain of derpitudinous shiat.  Let their states' viral load dwarf every other state combined, let their numbers climb into the stratosphere.  Let those governors smear this shiat all over their decrepit bodies and wallow in the stench.  Let them wear this like a viral scarlet letter.  Hell, let them wear this like an entire viral scarlet suit with a red tie featuring a COVID-19 virus pattern all over it that they can wear to the ballot boxes on November 3rd.  Do it, motherfarkers!  Let's see you assholes show the world how much you value money over human life!  There are more important things than living, remember!

Just one thing.  One tiny little thing.  CLOSE YOUR FARKING BORDERS.  Nobody else wants your shiat leaking across state lines.  Keep it all to yourselves.  Hotbox your citizens with all the virus they can handle.  And when your collective economies tank because tens to hundreds of thousands of people can no longer contribute to those economies because they're farking dead, you sit atop your mountain of shiat and own it.


LOL.

Libs all of a sudden believe in borders?

Great. Let's lockdown NYC, and NY State while we're at it.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Walker: Let them die. Here in Virginia I'll be heeding the instructions of my Governor-Doctor and continuing to practice social distancing.


The one who liked to wear blackface?
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

sozelle: Cdr.Murdock: It's illegal for states to enter into such agreements with each other without the consent of Congress.....

This applies to this, which I'll call the Biscuits & Gravy Basin, and the Northeast states "Covid Corridor"...

In the United States, an interstate compact is a pact or agreement between two or more states, or between states and any foreign government. ... Congress must explicitly approve any compact that would increase the states' political power in a manner that would encroach upon the federal government's power.
 
rightylefty [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Master Chuin: Is everyone of Fark s frikkin Socialist?


No -- They're the subset of society who actually knows how to think rationally and follow facts.
 
