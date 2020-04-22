 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   Dentists would like Coronavirus test kits before they reopen, and who can blame them?   (thehill.com) divider line
20
    More: Followup, Dentistry, American Dental Association, Oral and maxillofacial surgery, Dental surgery, Dental assistant, Mike Simpson MIchael, dental offices, Physician  
•       •       •

347 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Apr 2020 at 6:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dentist tested me last week. I'm not sure why he had to sedate me, but boy did my asshole hurt when I woke up.
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I too would like my dentist to have CV test kits, because I have now missed appointments for my regular cleaning and to have a lost filling redone, and I am mightily annoyed
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This should be OK. Most of The Redneck Death Cult doesn't worry about dental health, and they don't have insurance anyway.
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Brits and folks from West Virginia probably don't understand.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You could say they don't want the...
<puts on sunglasses>
Premium Whitening Package

//Aisle seat, please
 
davidphogan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
How about barbers, too?
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Can't patients just wear masks at the dentist office?
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I wish the eyedoctors would reopen soon. I broke my glasses they cannot be fixed and I need a new pair of glasses. What I'm wearing now are my old glasses which are 10 years old. Needless to say I can't see shiat.
 
12349876
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: I wish the eyedoctors would reopen soon. I broke my glasses they cannot be fixed and I need a new pair of glasses. What I'm wearing now are my old glasses which are 10 years old. Needless to say I can't see shiat.


Are the online places closed too?
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well yeah, but only 4 out of 5.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

pdieten: I too would like my dentist to have CV test kits, because I have now missed appointments for my regular cleaning and to have a lost filling redone, and I am mightily annoyed


Yeah haven't met my new dentist yet due to all this and my crown fell out a few weeks ago.
 
katrina_666
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Masks would be nice too. We are closed until May 15th, but it is still impossible to get masks.  Every order my boss places gets cancelled.  He said our reps for Henry Shein and Patterson Dental have been fired, which makes it harder to attempt to order supplies since reps move mountains to keep their steady clients happy.  If we don't have supplies to protect us and our patients we can't open. But what does Trump and his cronies care.
 
DoctorCal [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We have allocated TRILLIONS of dollars to try to alleviate the economic impact of this fiasco.

Trillions, with a T.

Somehow, though, the weeks tick past and we still have shortages of crucial supplies - ventilators, masks, test kits.

It's farking insane.

If the scenario were such that it was clear there was going to be long-term profitability on an unlimited number of units of these things, we would be god damned swimming in them.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: I wish the eyedoctors would reopen soon. I broke my glasses they cannot be fixed and I need a new pair of glasses. What I'm wearing now are my old glasses which are 10 years old. Needless to say I can't see shiat.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

foo monkey: My dentist tested me last week. I'm not sure why he had to sedate me, but boy did my asshole hurt when I woke up.



Can you get me an appointment?
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

12349876: WTFDYW: I wish the eyedoctors would reopen soon. I broke my glasses they cannot be fixed and I need a new pair of glasses. What I'm wearing now are my old glasses which are 10 years old. Needless to say I can't see shiat.

Are the online places closed too?


I need a new prescription. My old one is outdated by two years. I need to see someone before the farmers markets open or people will die.
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: We have allocated TRILLIONS of dollars to try to alleviate the economic impact of this fiasco.

Trillions, with a T.

Somehow, though, the weeks tick past and we still have shortages of crucial supplies - ventilators, masks, test kits.

It's farking insane.

If the scenario were such that it was clear there was going to be long-term profitability on an unlimited number of units of these things, we would be god damned swimming in them.


It's not insane, it's malice

-President tells the states they are own their own
-States have to bid against each other for emergency supplies
-President outbids states for emergency supplies
-President seizes emergency supply from states who purchased on their own
-Sells said emergency supplies to a friendly corporation
-Corporation resells emergency supplies to "preferred" states

That's exactly what's going on right now, pure malice.

I'm not advocating it but I would very happy to see someone assassinate this f*cking asshole Trump
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

foo monkey: My dentist tested me last week. I'm not sure why he had to sedate me, but boy did my asshole hurt when I woke up.


If we went camping and in the morning when you woke up and your butt hurt, would you tell anybody?
 
DoctorCal [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

RandyJohnson: foo monkey: My dentist tested me last week. I'm not sure why he had to sedate me, but boy did my asshole hurt when I woke up.

If we went camping and in the morning when you woke up and your butt hurt, would you tell anybody?


Do you know the difference between a penis and a chicken drumstick?
 
DRTFA
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: I'm not advocating it but I would very happy to see someone assassinate this f*cking asshole Trump


If you'd be happy to see someone get murdered, you're a horrible person.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.