(The Daily Beast)   Need more proof this timeline is f*cked up? El Chapo has become a true Covid-19 savior for people   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
18
    More: Ironic, Mexican Drug War, Organized crime, Colombia, Gang, crime groups, El Chapo, such groups, parts of Mexico  
•       •       •

18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not f*cked up it's always been like that, this is what winning hearts and minds looks like.

The idea that El Chapo is evil didn't come from the reality, it comes from what the people who tell you that want you to believe.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Al Capone started one of the nation's first soup kitchens during the Depression.

Arch-criminals caring more about the destitute than politicians is nothing new. Politicians only care about keeping their rich friends happy whereas outlaws can only thrive when they have good will from the general public - they need a mandate from the masses to go about their business.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Al Capone started one of the nation's first soup kitchens during the Depression.

Arch-criminals caring more about the destitute than politicians is nothing new. Politicians only care about keeping their rich friends happy whereas outlaws can only thrive when they have good will from the general public - they need a mandate from the masses to go about their business.


The Godfather, especially Godfather II showed this system in detail.
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The good Chapo.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Poor government creates a power vacuum and opportunists rush to fill it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Why do you think the original Mafias in Sicily, Sardinia, Naples, etc. are still there?  It's not just violence and intimidation - they also get some level of popular support because of stuff like this.  Running social services is a cheap investment for them that yields lots of recruits, plus alibis and other passive support.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: It's not f*cked up it's always been like that, this is what winning hearts and minds looks like.

The idea that El Chapo is evil didn't come from the reality, it comes from what the people who tell you that want you to believe.


Oooh, now tell us how Hitler did such great things for the German people.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Poor government creates a power vacuum and opportunists rush to fill it.


I am beginning to understand how William Gibson's worlds came to be.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: It's not f*cked up it's always been like that, this is what winning hearts and minds looks like.

The idea that El Chapo is evil didn't come from the reality, it comes from what the people who tell you that want you to believe.


So...he didn't stack bodies?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This proves the apathy of the GOP is completely stupid.
They need to stop thinking small Government saves money.
Case in point those governments don't do crap Criminals step in.
That will, eventually, be more costly than doing nothing.
Stop supporting this idea that less Government saves money. It doesn't. Not in the long run.
 
LordJiro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Al Capone started one of the nation's first soup kitchens during the Depression.

Arch-criminals caring more about the destitute than politicians is nothing new. Politicians only care about keeping their rich friends happy whereas outlaws can only thrive when they have good will from the general public - they need a mandate from the masses to go about their business.


Yep. Another great example was Pablo Escobar, who was seen as a farking hero by many of the poor in Colombia.

It's how organized crime often works. Cultivate an image of benevolence among the poor, and they'll overlook a lot of shiat.
 
LordJiro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

waxbeans: This proves the apathy of the GOP is completely stupid.
They need to stop thinking small Government saves money.
Case in point those governments don't do crap Criminals step in.
That will, eventually, be more costly than doing nothing.
Stop supporting this idea that less Government saves money. It doesn't. Not in the long run.


It's not about actually saving money, though. It's about making sure government doesn't have the power to get in the way of corporations looting the country.
 
Porous Horace [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My takeaway from this article is that we should be consuming more cocaine, possibly for the greater good.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

LordJiro: It's how organized crime often works. Cultivate an image of benevolence among the poor, and they'll overlook a lot of shiat.

It's not so much appearances as really good RoI.  The good deeds are real; it's a matter of warped perspective.  The only bar you need to clear to make it damn near impossible for the government to recruit informants against you is to outperform the government and corporations at social services.  In broken states like Mexico and the U.S., that can be literally cheaper than bribing the officials because the bar is so incredibly low, and bribing officials doesn't foster public goodwill anyway.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Well, at least Chapo is a genuine country and economy-wrecking fascist dictator and not just a farking wannabe like Trump.

Venezuelan sweet crude oil is the best, sweetest oil in the world, while American minus dollars a barrel oil is worth even less than nothing, like Your Lord and Saviour The World-Ruler T-Bone Rump.

No, wait. Strike all that. Trump did it. He's the Herr Professor Chaos of the playground set. Chapo is just a run-of-the-mill South American Dictator Chump, not a Super Villain like Trump the Humpty Backed Chameau.
 
