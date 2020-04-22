 Skip to content
(Washington Examiner)   Mmm those stimulus checks be all stimulating and such   (washingtonexaminer.com) divider line
    Washington, Shelter in place, FriendFinder, Model, U.S. state, Economic Stimulus Act of 2008, Stimulus, Sexual fantasy  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
People still pay for porn?
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stimulus checks?

Y'all know Pornhub premium is free for a while, right?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
During a recession, sales in alcohol and porn usually increase
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mugato: People still pay for porn?


Look, when you're too farked up to maintain a relationship, and you can't go out and get a hooker...camgirls at least lie real good to you if you pay them well enough,.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Mugato: People still pay for porn?

Look, when you're too farked up to maintain a relationship, and you can't go out and get a hooker...camgirls at least lie real good to you if you pay them well enough,.


😂😂

That must be f&&k you money levels.
Because all I ever get is apathy
 
oa330_man [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Since this is a Washington Examiner article, I'll assume that it doesn't apply to the typical string, virally attractive farker.

/DTRTFA cause Examiner
//have to be at gym in 26 minutes
 
Bearishlyphat
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Nothing is open what else is there to spend it on
 
Mukster
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's the "trickle down theory" for you... think about it.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What stimulus checks? I haven't received anything yet.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wow.
I mean I too have been packing my own chute far more than usual lately but this seems like a foolish thing to spend money on.
 
chewd
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Mugato: People still pay for porn?

Look, when you're too farked up to maintain a relationship, and you can't go out and get a hooker...camgirls at least lie real good to you if you pay them well enough,.


CSB: When i was a naive tech support noob i got a call from a lady wanting me to troubleshoot her pc & clean it up for her, which i did because that was my job, and once the system was running stable she wanted me to troubleshoot her camera, and her other camera, and her other camera. And i was like "why does this lady have 3 webcams in her bedroom?!?" And then i was like OOOOOHHHHH!
 
6nome
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mukster: That's the "trickle down theory" for you... think about it.


Do you mean it will pulsate into and the fill your bank account? Leading to a surge of trickle down out of your interest rates
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

chewd: Kit Fister: Mugato: People still pay for porn?

Look, when you're too farked up to maintain a relationship, and you can't go out and get a hooker...camgirls at least lie real good to you if you pay them well enough,.

CSB: When i was a naive tech support noob i got a call from a lady wanting me to troubleshoot her pc & clean it up for her, which i did because that was my job, and once the system was running stable she wanted me to troubleshoot her camera, and her other camera, and her other camera. And i was like "why does this lady have 3 webcams in her bedroom?!?" And then i was like OOOOOHHHHH!


🤭
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Use that $1200 to buy/upgrade a gaming PC and have some pew-pew-pew fun until thing is over. Also 120Hz frame rate porn is nice too.
 
Creoena
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I made the joke to a family member when the stimulus checks were announced that the only people it'll help were drug dealers, liquor stores, and camgirls.  Looks like I was pretty spot on.

/one-time stimulus checks are pretty much the worst way to truly help people
 
6nome
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Use that $1200 to buy/upgrade a gaming PC and have some pew-pew-pew fun until thing is over. Also 120Hz frame rate porn is nice too.


Those money shots really pop out. Pew pew
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I bet those people have fridges too.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well, the supplies are pretty expensive for in person shows.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My stimulus check was direct-deposit, so I had to print out that section of my bank statement in order to stimulate myself properly...the trick is applying as much pressure as possible without inflicting papercuts on your scrotum.
 
El Dudereno
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I thought only Mormons paid for porn.

Why would you need more than the few-minute clips from the full-length videos anyway? Most men would lose interest after about a minute.
 
