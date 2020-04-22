 Skip to content
(AP News)   While nobody was looking, Iran's Revolutionary Guard photoshopped a military satellite into orbit   (apnews.com) divider line
7
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They have also been harassing tge US Navy ships and Trump may have given the free fire order if they continue.

China is maneuvering in the South China Sea and spreading propaganda about the US as the source of Covid.

Russia is intercepting our Navy planes in the Med.

Its going to get interesting.
 
OMFG Help Us
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Thank God we have Cadet Bone Spurs, and not some weak kneed 'sister' like FDR or JFK to guide us through these perilous times! /s/
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Define: "Interesting".

Also, FTA: "However, such a launch immediately raised concerns among experts on whether the technology used could help Iran develop intercontinental ballistic missiles. "

Hahahahahahhaaaaaaaaa!! If you can launch a satellite, you can most definitely launch a farking missile.
 
skinude1
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Are we going to be lucky to get out of this alive?
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

This is still relatively quiet if you lived through any of 1933-1989.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Now a step away from an ICBM, which will make them almost unassailable in modern times.

If you have dunned governments for trying to bring down Iran, Congratulations. You have allowed them to grow to a point where their population is now condemned to live forever in poverty, hate, fear, murder, and government inquisition.

I hope you are proud. I'm sure every woman assaulted in Iran today thanks you. I'm sure every child growing up with no future thanks you. I'm sure every man beating his wife with impunity thanks you. (Actually, that one probably does).

Stupid hateful childish people defending Iran. YOU have created this. No one else.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

OMFG Help Us: Thank God we have Cadet Bone Spurs, and not some weak kneed 'sister' like FDR or JFK to guide us through these perilous times! /s/


Both FDR and JFK were, in fact, weak-kneed.
 
