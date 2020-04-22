 Skip to content
(New York Magazine) If you were pinning your hopes on a COVID-19 vaccine to allow civilization to reopen, prepare to be disappointed
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I am worried about this, but it doesn't mean we are anywhere near the time to give up. What we should do is redirect every worker we can to the effort. The university research networks in Canada, USA, Australia and Europe, are very well suited to dividing up the hours of work for the project. Get some distributed computing programs running, on laptops and game consoles. And just set up multiple labs, with redundant experiments, so that we know what is a repeatable result as we go.

Canada is already doling out the CERB. We could shift lots of us into that work. We also could set sociologists and various humanities PhDs into looking at more permanent changes to social structures for hygiene instead of for profit. Reorganize schools, shopping spaces, wokrplaces. Test out models for different commuter traffic...like if Toronto ran different industries at different times, instead of all businesses and government opening at 8am and running until 5pm, we could stagger the commute traffic and lower crowds.

There are plenty of science and tech resources to throw at this,. And we have plenty of social science and humanities nerds to restructure our lives for a year or two, or even three, while we wait.

The REAL PROBLEM is that CEOs and MBAs think they can run the world when they don't know jack about shiat when it comes to health and society. Lack of a vaccine is not a science problem, it's a personality problem in the C-suite.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark me, this is going to be worse than feline AIDS, isn't it?
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I predict the most popular Halloween costume this year will be a hazmat suit.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

fusillade762: I predict the most popular Halloween costume this year will be a hazmat suit.


I predict Halloween won't be happening this year...
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
One of many reasons why the "just let everyone get infected ASAP" plan is a horrible one.

/imagine ~2% of Americans dying of COVID-19 per yearin perpetuity.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

themindiswatching: One of many reasons why the "just let everyone get infected ASAP" plan is a horrible one.

/imagine ~2% of Americans dying of COVID-19 per yearin perpetuity.


That sound you just heard was the collective salivating of millions of fetus-fetishists, getting excited at the prospect of repealing Roe v. Wade and taking a heavy swipe at birth control, with "replacing people lost to pandemic " as an excuse.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: themindiswatching: One of many reasons why the "just let everyone get infected ASAP" plan is a horrible one.

/imagine ~2% of Americans dying of COVID-19 per yearin perpetuity.

That sound you just heard was the collective salivating of millions of fetus-fetishists, getting excited at the prospect of repealing Roe v. Wade and taking a heavy swipe at birth control, with "replacing people lost to pandemic " as an excuse.


Says the fetus murder fetishist.  You're one half of the reason why the abortion debate in the US is like the Eastern Front during WWII:  There are no "good guys".  Both sides dehumanize the other.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I came to the conclusion a while ago that there won't be a good vaccine.

Money would be better spent on improving health care and making it available for everyone in the US.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is  highly probable that there will never be a vaccine.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll wait for the vaccine, thanks.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: It is  highly probable that there will never be a vaccine.


Of course there will be a vaccine.  It may not be 99% effective, but there will be many to choose from.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Jake Havechek: It is  highly probable that there will never be a vaccine.

Of course there will be a vaccine.  It may not be 99% effective, but there will be many to choose from.


I'm trying to figure out if this is reassuring or depressing.   I don't think the emotion I'm feeling even has a word for it.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: Marcus Aurelius: Jake Havechek: It is  highly probable that there will never be a vaccine.

Of course there will be a vaccine.  It may not be 99% effective, but there will be many to choose from.

I'm trying to figure out if this is reassuring or depressing.   I don't think the emotion I'm feeling even has a word for it.


It's the one you were feeling yesterday, just amplified a little.  Let me know if you find that word, I need it too.

The Germans probably have one.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Smirky the Wonder Chimp: Marcus Aurelius: Jake Havechek: It is  highly probable that there will never be a vaccine.

Of course there will be a vaccine.  It may not be 99% effective, but there will be many to choose from.

I'm trying to figure out if this is reassuring or depressing.   I don't think the emotion I'm feeling even has a word for it.

It's the one you were feeling yesterday, just amplified a little.  Let me know if you find that word, I need it too.

The Germans probably have one.


It's such an efficient language.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm holding out hope for a 50% effective vaccine and quick, accurate testing. That plus distancing plus masks and maybe I can to to an outdoor restaurant again someday.

womp womp
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I won't believe it until I read it in the Inteligenciest.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Redh8t: fusillade762: I predict the most popular Halloween costume this year will be a hazmat suit.

I predict Halloween won't be happening this year...


Told my kids that last night.

We canceled our very small wedding planned for August.

Marcus Aurelius: I'll wait for the vaccine, thanks.


Previous Coronavirus' don't have a vaccine yet.  SARs is 13 or 14 years old now.

Of course this new variation is so much worse that the sheer amount of resources is more hopeful, but I'm just saying don't be certain.
 
incendi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: Marcus Aurelius: Smirky the Wonder Chimp: Marcus Aurelius: Jake Havechek: It is  highly probable that there will never be a vaccine.

Of course there will be a vaccine.  It may not be 99% effective, but there will be many to choose from.

I'm trying to figure out if this is reassuring or depressing.   I don't think the emotion I'm feeling even has a word for it.

It's the one you were feeling yesterday, just amplified a little.  Let me know if you find that word, I need it too.

The Germans probably have one.

It's such an efficient language.


I wonder if they've got a word for "that perfect german word for your situation"
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

incendi: Smirky the Wonder Chimp: Marcus Aurelius: Smirky the Wonder Chimp: Marcus Aurelius: Jake Havechek: It is  highly probable that there will never be a vaccine.

Of course there will be a vaccine.  It may not be 99% effective, but there will be many to choose from.

I'm trying to figure out if this is reassuring or depressing.   I don't think the emotion I'm feeling even has a word for it.

It's the one you were feeling yesterday, just amplified a little.  Let me know if you find that word, I need it too.

The Germans probably have one.

It's such an efficient language.

I wonder if they've got a word for "that perfect german word for your situation"


Yeah, but it's in English.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This reminds me... I'm going to downtown today to protest... not wearing my mask, and be around real 'muricans.  That'll show'em.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I saw the Fetus Murder Fetishists at Lincoln Theater in '98.
 
chewd
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This is the new normal. Get used to it.
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

chewd: This is the new normal. Get used to it.


dumbobruni
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There are something like 50 different vaccines under development around the world.

Even if immunity isn't given for long, perhaps we will need annual boosters, like the flu shots.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I don't think there's going to be a back to normal. I'm not saying we're going to end up in a post-apocalyptic world, but there will be new normals as the world makes its way through the pandemic and the recession. Less travel, for example.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: One of many reasons why the "just let everyone get infected ASAP" plan is a horrible one.

/imagine ~2% of Americans dying of COVID-19 per yearin perpetuity.


Why would the numbers be the same for subsequent years?
 
disco ball
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
There's a whole lotta "maybe, could, know one knows" in that article. I try to remain hopeful. Scaremongering horse shiat isn't helpful.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I dreamed about the old black woman again last night.

Hemmingford Home.....
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

thisispete: I don't think there's going to be a back to normal. I'm not saying we're going to end up in a post-apocalyptic world, but there will be new normals as the world makes its way through the pandemic and the recession. Less travel, for example.


This.
"Normal" is over. We are never going back to "normal".
Everybody needs to deal with it, grow up, and move on.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: It is  highly probable that there will never be a vaccine.


I agree with this.  I also believe that our ability to create meaningful treatments will drastically lessen the pain of this pandemic.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: I am worried about this, but it doesn't mean we are anywhere near the time to give up. What we should do is redirect every worker we can to the effort. The university research networks in Canada, USA, Australia and Europe, are very well suited to dividing up the hours of work for the project. Get some distributed computing programs running, on laptops and game consoles. And just set up multiple labs, with redundant experiments, so that we know what is a repeatable result as we go.

Canada is already doling out the CERB. We could shift lots of us into that work. We also could set sociologists and various humanities PhDs into looking at more permanent changes to social structures for hygiene instead of for profit. Reorganize schools, shopping spaces, wokrplaces. Test out models for different commuter traffic...like if Toronto ran different industries at different times, instead of all businesses and government opening at 8am and running until 5pm, we could stagger the commute traffic and lower crowds.

There are plenty of science and tech resources to throw at this,. And we have plenty of social science and humanities nerds to restructure our lives for a year or two, or even three, while we wait.

The REAL PROBLEM is that CEOs and MBAs think they can run the world when they don't know jack about shiat when it comes to health and society. Lack of a vaccine is not a science problem, it's a personality problem in the C-suite.



Throwing money at a problem doesn't change the fact that there are a limited number of scientists who have the knowledge to develop a vaccine right now. What you are talking about will take years to assemble, and will require taking some of the qualified researchers away from their work now to train others.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

chewd: This is the new normal. Get used to it.


It's threads like these that make me deeply grateful the medical community isn't run by the gloom and doom prophets of Fark or the media.

This may be the way of things for a longer interim than we'd hope, but it will not be the new and permanent normal, because smarter people than you or I are working around the clock to ensure it won't be. I put more faith in their ingenuity and skill than in some media hack trying to meet a deadline with yet another cynical "Oh but what if" article.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

disco ball: There's a whole lotta "maybe, could, know one knows" in that article. I try to remain hopeful. Scaremongering horse shiat isn't helpful.


On the other hand, there is no good reason to be making any firm predictions about the future.
A very great deal in unknown, right now - and while the unknown is intrinsically frightening to members of our species - when you don't know, you don't know - and there is no point in faking it.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jso2897: disco ball: There's a whole lotta "maybe, could, know one knows" in that article. I try to remain hopeful. Scaremongering horse shiat isn't helpful.

On the other hand, there is no good reason to be making any firm predictions about the future.
A very great deal in unknown, right now - and while the unknown is intrinsically frightening to members of our species - when you don't know, you don't know - and there is no point in faking it.


Says the guy who just posted:

"Normal" is over. We are never going back to "normal".
Everybody needs to deal with it, grow up, and move on.

Take your own advice, Nostradowner.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The FDA has never approved a vaccine for humans that is effective against any member of the coronavirus family, which includes SARS, MERS, and several that cause the common cold.

when researchers conducted animal testing on prospective SARS vaccines, they ran into difficulty. The two versions that they tested both successfully triggered the host animal's immune system to produce antibodies, but neither was very effective at protecting against the illness.

We're boned.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: themindiswatching: One of many reasons why the "just let everyone get infected ASAP" plan is a horrible one.

/imagine ~2% of Americans dying of COVID-19 per yearin perpetuity.

That sound you just heard was the collective salivating of millions of fetus-fetishists, getting excited at the prospect of repealing Roe v. Wade and taking a heavy swipe at birth control, with "replacing people lost to pandemic " as an excuse.


Wait, so people will be encouraged to bone?
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: themindiswatching: One of many reasons why the "just let everyone get infected ASAP" plan is a horrible one.

/imagine ~2% of Americans dying of COVID-19 per yearin perpetuity.

That sound you just heard was the collective salivating of millions of fetus-fetishists, getting excited at the prospect of repealing Roe v. Wade and taking a heavy swipe at birth control, with "replacing people lost to pandemic " as an excuse.


Holy shiat.  Really?  The specter of 7 million dead a year and that's the first place you went?

Time to step away from MSNBC and put the tin foil hat back on.  Seriously.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

incendi: Smirky the Wonder Chimp: Marcus Aurelius: Smirky the Wonder Chimp: Marcus Aurelius: Jake Havechek: It is  highly probable that there will never be a vaccine.

Of course there will be a vaccine.  It may not be 99% effective, but there will be many to choose from.

I'm trying to figure out if this is reassuring or depressing.   I don't think the emotion I'm feeling even has a word for it.

It's the one you were feeling yesterday, just amplified a little.  Let me know if you find that word, I need it too.

The Germans probably have one.

It's such an efficient language.

I wonder if they've got a word for "that perfect german word for your situation"


Schadenfreude
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: chewd: This is the new normal. Get used to it.

It's threads like these that make me deeply grateful the medical community isn't run by the gloom and doom prophets of Fark or the media.

This may be the way of things for a longer interim than we'd hope, but it will not be the new and permanent normal, because smarter people than you or I are working around the clock to ensure it won't be. I put more faith in their ingenuity and skill than in some media hack trying to meet a deadline with yet another cynical "Oh but what if" article.


I think it's extremely foolish to be "prophesying" anything at all right now.
No one really knows what's going to happen, and anyone who tells you that he does is either a liar or a fool.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Smirky the Wonder Chimp: themindiswatching: One of many reasons why the "just let everyone get infected ASAP" plan is a horrible one.

/imagine ~2% of Americans dying of COVID-19 per yearin perpetuity.

That sound you just heard was the collective salivating of millions of fetus-fetishists, getting excited at the prospect of repealing Roe v. Wade and taking a heavy swipe at birth control, with "replacing people lost to pandemic " as an excuse.

Says the fetus murder fetishist.  You're one half of the reason why the abortion debate in the US is like the Eastern Front during WWII:  There are no "good guys".  Both sides dehumanize the other.


If I snuck into your house and, kicking me out would kill me, would you be okay being forced to let me stay?
No? Well extend that right to a woman's womb!
 
Bearishlyphat
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bennie Crabtree: I am worried about this, but it doesn't mean we are anywhere near the time to give up. What we should do is redirect every worker we can to the effort. The university research networks in Canada, USA, Australia and Europe, are very well suited to dividing up the hours of work for the project. Get some distributed computing programs running, on laptops and game consoles. And just set up multiple labs, with redundant experiments, so that we know what is a repeatable result as we go.

Canada is already doling out the CERB. We could shift lots of us into that work. We also could set sociologists and various humanities PhDs into looking at more permanent changes to social structures for hygiene instead of for profit. Reorganize schools, shopping spaces, wokrplaces. Test out models for different commuter traffic...like if Toronto ran different industries at different times, instead of all businesses and government opening at 8am and running until 5pm, we could stagger the commute traffic and lower crowds.

There are plenty of science and tech resources to throw at this,. And we have plenty of social science and humanities nerds to restructure our lives for a year or two, or even three, while we wait.

The REAL PROBLEM is that CEOs and MBAs think they can run the world when they don't know jack about shiat when it comes to health and society. Lack of a vaccine is not a science problem, it's a personality problem in the C-suite.


Disease has and will always be a part of existence. We will do our thing and the disease will mutate.  Studies are coming out indicating that a huge number of people have had covid19 but shown no symptoms, suggesting that the fatality rate is in line with the flu. There are no doubt viruses that you have had and successfully defeated without ever knowing. There will be many more. We cannot shut down life because of one tiny thing that may or may not happen again.
 
KiefKommando
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I don't think we need a 100% effective vaccine, one that's works just as well as the annual flu shot plus some actual viable treatments that lessen acuteness of symptoms and increase survivability will allow us to reopen. Just have to remain hopeful that the combined global effort will start producing results.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

EdgeRunner: jso2897: disco ball: There's a whole lotta "maybe, could, know one knows" in that article. I try to remain hopeful. Scaremongering horse shiat isn't helpful.

On the other hand, there is no good reason to be making any firm predictions about the future.
A very great deal in unknown, right now - and while the unknown is intrinsically frightening to members of our species - when you don't know, you don't know - and there is no point in faking it.

Says the guy who just posted:

"Normal" is over. We are never going back to "normal".
Everybody needs to deal with it, grow up, and move on.

Take your own advice, Nostradowner.


Well, assuming that, to most people, "normal" means "predictable", what I said stands, and you offer no refutation of it.
 
