 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   2700 dead in the last 24h from COVID-19... but it won't be peak death day since at least 3 states have re-opened everything   (twitter.com) divider line
142
    More: Scary, shot  
•       •       •

1339 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Apr 2020 at 7:29 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



142 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So much winning!
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Coronavirus largely contained.

Moronavirus continues to spread unchecked.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Zahid Saeed
April 20 at 10:25 PM · Fark user image
This is Lauren. She is a good friend and an ECMO/ICU nurse at my hospital. She is one of our best. An incredibly kind human and a badass nurse. Today she stood up for healthcare workers as protestors descended upon the State Capitol. She stood in silence as people called her a 'fake nurse' & 'paid actor' amongst other horrendous things. Ironically, she has spent many days in the Covid ICU caring for our sickest patients. She stood for those who are on life support and have no voice of their own. She stood for the 42,604 Americans who have died so far. She stood for her colleagues; nurses, therapists, techs, janitorial staff, doctors and security amongst others. She stood up for those very protestors who hurled obscenities at her. When they inevitably contract Covid-19 and transmit it to their loved ones, Lauren will be one of the first faces they will see when they are admitted to the ICU. She may also be one of the last faces that they ever see. When in their ignorance and hubris, they have caused the demise of their own mother or father, Lauren will be standing in silence next to them yet again, this time in mourning. She made us all incredibly proud today.
We extend an invitation to those who believe that they are being stripped of their civil liberties or that this is a giant hoax or that healthcare workers and the media are sensationalizing this pandemic for our own vested interests. To those who would turn a global pandemic into a twisted partisan issue. To those who foolishly believe that this virus discriminates based off of political ideology, race, religion or creed. We invite you to come spend a day in our Covid ICU with our nurses, therapists and physicians. You will spend the day wearing an n95 mask which will pretty much cut off circulation to your face. Don't worry, you will get used to the sensation after a while. You'll also get used to the dull constant headache that becomes a fixture after you have spent the day rebreathing CO2. You will learn how to don and doff PPE each time you interact with one of your patients. You will learn to live with the constant uncertainty of wondering if you have already caught the virus. If tomorrow will be the last time that you see your loved ones for the immediate future because you will need to start self quarantining. You will learn the familiar subtle change in tone of the code bells prior to a 'Code Blue' being called on the overhead. As you rush into a strangers room, you will gaze upon their lifeless eyes and blue lips. You will frantically begin to perform CPR, painfully aware of the fact that with each chest compression, you may potentially be aerosolizing the virus. You will watch as we place invasive central lines, arterial lines and chest tubes. You will stand at the head of the bed with us while we intubate a Covid-19 patient, inches away from their mouth, always cognizant of the damage that can be done with just one cough. You will stand next to us when we tell a husband over the phone that his wife has passed away, surrounded by strangers in space suits. The worst part of it all, he will not be allowed to see the love of his life to say he loves her one last time because of the infection risk it poses to him and other members of the public. You will stand in silence as you listen to another human express the deepest level of anguish possible, the tone of his cries seared into your memory.
Perhaps then you will understand.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Alphax: [Fark user image image 600x532]
Zahid Saeed
April 20 at 10:25 PM · [Fark user image image 12x12]
This is Lauren. She is a good friend and an ECMO/ICU nurse at my hospital. She is one of our best. An incredibly kind human and a badass nurse. Today she stood up for healthcare workers as protestors descended upon the State Capitol. She stood in silence as people called her a 'fake nurse' & 'paid actor' amongst other horrendous things. Ironically, she has spent many days in the Covid ICU caring for our sickest patients. She stood for those who are on life support and have no voice of their own. She stood for the 42,604 Americans who have died so far. She stood for her colleagues; nurses, therapists, techs, janitorial staff, doctors and security amongst others. She stood up for those very protestors who hurled obscenities at her. When they inevitably contract Covid-19 and transmit it to their loved ones, Lauren will be one of the first faces they will see when they are admitted to the ICU. She may also be one of the last faces that they ever see. When in their ignorance and hubris, they have caused the demise of their own mother or father, Lauren will be standing in silence next to them yet again, this time in mourning. She made us all incredibly proud today.
We extend an invitation to those who believe that they are being stripped of their civil liberties or that this is a giant hoax or that healthcare workers and the media are sensationalizing this pandemic for our own vested interests. To those who would turn a global pandemic into a twisted partisan issue. To those who foolishly believe that this virus discriminates based off of political ideology, race, religion or creed. We invite you to come spend a day in our Covid ICU with our nurses, therapists and physicians. You will spend the day wearing an n95 mask which will pretty much cut off circulation to your face. Don't worry, you will get used to the sensation after a while. You'll also get used to the dull constant headache that becomes a fixture after you have spent the day rebreathing CO2. You will learn how to don and doff PPE each time you interact with one of your patients. You will learn to live with the constant uncertainty of wondering if you have already caught the virus. If tomorrow will be the last time that you see your loved ones for the immediate future because you will need to start self quarantining. You will learn the familiar subtle change in tone of the code bells prior to a 'Code Blue' being called on the overhead. As you rush into a strangers room, you will gaze upon their lifeless eyes and blue lips. You will frantically begin to perform CPR, painfully aware of the fact that with each chest compression, you may potentially be aerosolizing the virus. You will watch as we place invasive central lines, arterial lines and chest tubes. You will stand at the head of the bed with us while we intubate a Covid-19 patient, inches away from their mouth, always cognizant of the damage that can be done with just one cough. You will stand next to us when we tell a husband over the phone that his wife has passed away, surrounded by strangers in space suits. The worst part of it all, he will not be allowed to see the love of his life to say he loves her one last time because of the infection risk it poses to him and other members of the public. You will stand in silence as you listen to another human express the deepest level of anguish possible, the tone of his cries seared into your memory.
Perhaps then you will understand.


Most of them wouldn't.   Any whodid would be dismissed by the MAGAts as just another patsy of the conspiracy.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Alphax: [Fark user image 600x532]


usnews.comView Full Size



What is with ignorant jackholes on the wrong side of history threatening people with flags?
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Alphax: Perhaps then you will understand.


They'll just claim that "they would have died of something else anyway" or some other inane bullsh*t.
 
thehellisthis [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It would be nice to use that notorious facial recognition company for some good... identify everyone in the protest pics, and forward along the info to their health and life insurance companies.  The life insurance companies would probably cancel a few policies.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I did the math correctly, a person died every 32 seconds.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If conservative evilgelicals were somehow convinced child births negatively impacted shareholder value, the GOP senate would pass a bill fully funding abortion clinics on every street corner in America.


/and Puerto Rico too!
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: [Fark user image image 600x532]
Zahid Saeed
April 20 at 10:25 PM · [Fark user image image 12x12]
This is Lauren. She is a good friend and an ECMO/ICU nurse at my hospital. She is one of our best. An incredibly kind human and a badass nurse. Today she stood up for healthcare workers as protestors descended upon the State Capitol. She stood in silence as people called her a 'fake nurse' & 'paid actor' amongst other horrendous things. Ironically, she has spent many days in the Covid ICU caring for our sickest patients. She stood for those who are on life support and have no voice of their own. She stood for the 42,604 Americans who have died so far. She stood for her colleagues; nurses, therapists, techs, janitorial staff, doctors and security amongst others. She stood up for those very protestors who hurled obscenities at her. When they inevitably contract Covid-19 and transmit it to their loved ones, Lauren will be one of the first faces they will see when they are admitted to the ICU. She may also be one of the last faces that they ever see. When in their ignorance and hubris, they have caused the demise of their own mother or father, Lauren will be standing in silence next to them yet again, this time in mourning. She made us all incredibly proud today.
We extend an invitation to those who believe that they are being stripped of their civil liberties or that this is a giant hoax or that healthcare workers and the media are sensationalizing this pandemic for our own vested interests. To those who would turn a global pandemic into a twisted partisan issue. To those who foolishly believe that this virus discriminates based off of political ideology, race, religion or creed. We invite you to come spend a day in our Covid ICU with our nurses, therapists and physicians. You will spend the day wearing an n95 mask which will pretty much cut off circulation to your face. Don't worry, you will get used to the sensation after a while. You'll also get used to the dull constant headache that becomes a fixture after you have spent the day rebreathing CO2. You will learn how to don and doff PPE each time you interact with one of your patients. You will learn to live with the constant uncertainty of wondering if you have already caught the virus. If tomorrow will be the last time that you see your loved ones for the immediate future because you will need to start self quarantining. You will learn the familiar subtle change in tone of the code bells prior to a 'Code Blue' being called on the overhead. As you rush into a strangers room, you will gaze upon their lifeless eyes and blue lips. You will frantically begin to perform CPR, painfully aware of the fact that with each chest compression, you may potentially be aerosolizing the virus. You will watch as we place invasive central lines, arterial lines and chest tubes. You will stand at the head of the bed with us while we intubate a Covid-19 patient, inches away from their mouth, always cognizant of the damage that can be done with just one cough. You will stand next to us when we tell a husband over the phone that his wife has passed away, surrounded by strangers in space suits. The worst part of it all, he will not be allowed to see the love of his life to say he loves her one last time because of the infection risk it poses to him and other members of the public. You will stand in silence as you listen to another human express the deepest level of anguish possible, the tone of his cries seared into your memory.
Perhaps then you will understand.


There should be a thread with a hero tag for her alone.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel so sorry for you guys. And I am increasingly think about how I would house a refugee from the USA who has asthma or high blood pressure.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so many idiots seem to think it's more important to blame china for the virus rather than actually worry about the people dying and keep more people from getting it
 
MorningConstitution
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeroman987 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: [Fark user image image 600x532]
Zahid Saeed
April 20 at 10:25 PM · [Fark user image image 12x12]
This is Lauren. She is a good friend and an ECMO/ICU nurse at my hospital. She is one of our best. An incredibly kind human and a badass nurse. Today she stood up for healthcare workers as protestors descended upon the State Capitol. She stood in silence as people called her a 'fake nurse' & 'paid actor' amongst other horrendous things. Ironically, she has spent many days in the Covid ICU caring for our sickest patients. She stood for those who are on life support and have no voice of their own. She stood for the 42,604 Americans who have died so far. She stood for her colleagues; nurses, therapists, techs, janitorial staff, doctors and security amongst others. She stood up for those very protestors who hurled obscenities at her. When they inevitably contract Covid-19 and transmit it to their loved ones, Lauren will be one of the first faces they will see when they are admitted to the ICU. She may also be one of the last faces that they ever see. When in their ignorance and hubris, they have caused the demise of their own mother or father, Lauren will be standing in silence next to them yet again, this time in mourning. She made us all incredibly proud today.
We extend an invitation to those who believe that they are being stripped of their civil liberties or that this is a giant hoax or that healthcare workers and the media are sensationalizing this pandemic for our own vested interests. To those who would turn a global pandemic into a twisted partisan issue. To those who foolishly believe that this virus discriminates based off of political ideology, race, religion or creed. We invite you to come spend a day in our Covid ICU with our nurses, therapists and physicians. You will spend the day wearing an n95 mask which will pretty much cut off circulation to your face. Don't worry, you will get used to the sensation after a while. You'll also get used to the dull constant headache that becomes a fixture after you have spent the day rebreathing CO2. You will learn how to don and doff PPE each time you interact with one of your patients. You will learn to live with the constant uncertainty of wondering if you have already caught the virus. If tomorrow will be the last time that you see your loved ones for the immediate future because you will need to start self quarantining. You will learn the familiar subtle change in tone of the code bells prior to a 'Code Blue' being called on the overhead. As you rush into a strangers room, you will gaze upon their lifeless eyes and blue lips. You will frantically begin to perform CPR, painfully aware of the fact that with each chest compression, you may potentially be aerosolizing the virus. You will watch as we place invasive central lines, arterial lines and chest tubes. You will stand at the head of the bed with us while we intubate a Covid-19 patient, inches away from their mouth, always cognizant of the damage that can be done with just one cough. You will stand next to us when we tell a husband over the phone that his wife has passed away, surrounded by strangers in space suits. The worst part of it all, he will not be allowed to see the love of his life to say he loves her one last time because of the infection risk it poses to him and other members of the public. You will stand in silence as you listen to another human express the deepest level of anguish possible, the tone of his cries seared into your memory.
Perhaps then you will understand.


Why aren't we doxxing these protestors?  Someone doxxed the Virginia jerks and some of them got fired.

Maybe we will find out that their only job is unemployed, or on disability?
 
LockeOak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit, I guess I'll be spending some time tomorrow calling my boomer mother and suggesting that actually no, now is not time for you to get your hair done did. She even has an off-the-grid, illegal non-permitted cabin in the woods, but of course a pandemic is the time she chooses not to use it.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: [Fark user image image 600x532]
Zahid Saeed
April 20 at 10:25 PM · [Fark user image image 12x12]
This is Lauren. She is a good friend and an ECMO/ICU nurse at my hospital. She is one of our best. An incredibly kind human and a badass nurse. Today she stood up for healthcare workers as protestors descended upon the State Capitol. She stood in silence as people called her a 'fake nurse' & 'paid actor' amongst other horrendous things. Ironically, she has spent many days in the Covid ICU caring for our sickest patients. She stood for those who are on life support and have no voice of their own. She stood for the 42,604 Americans who have died so far. She stood for her colleagues; nurses, therapists, techs, janitorial staff, doctors and security amongst others. She stood up for those very protestors who hurled obscenities at her. When they inevitably contract Covid-19 and transmit it to their loved ones, Lauren will be one of the first faces they will see when they are admitted to the ICU. She may also be one of the last faces that they ever see. When in their ignorance and hubris, they have caused the demise of their own mother or father, Lauren will be standing in silence next to them yet again, this time in mourning. She made us all incredibly proud today.
We extend an invitation to those who believe that they are being stripped of their civil liberties or that this is a giant hoax or that healthcare workers and the media are sensationalizing this pandemic for our own vested interests. To those who would turn a global pandemic into a twisted partisan issue. To those who foolishly believe that this virus discriminates based off of political ideology, race, religion or creed. We invite you to come spend a day in our Covid ICU with our nurses, therapists and physicians. You will spend the day wearing an n95 mask which will pretty much cut off circulation to your face. Don't worry, you will get used to the sensation after a while. You'll also get used to the dull constant headache that becomes a fixture after you have spent the day rebreathing CO2. You will learn how to don and doff PPE each time you interact with one of your patients. You will learn to live with the constant uncertainty of wondering if you have already caught the virus. If tomorrow will be the last time that you see your loved ones for the immediate future because you will need to start self quarantining. You will learn the familiar subtle change in tone of the code bells prior to a 'Code Blue' being called on the overhead. As you rush into a strangers room, you will gaze upon their lifeless eyes and blue lips. You will frantically begin to perform CPR, painfully aware of the fact that with each chest compression, you may potentially be aerosolizing the virus. You will watch as we place invasive central lines, arterial lines and chest tubes. You will stand at the head of the bed with us while we intubate a Covid-19 patient, inches away from their mouth, always cognizant of the damage that can be done with just one cough. You will stand next to us when we tell a husband over the phone that his wife has passed away, surrounded by strangers in space suits. The worst part of it all, he will not be allowed to see the love of his life to say he loves her one last time because of the infection risk it poses to him and other members of the public. You will stand in silence as you listen to another human express the deepest level of anguish possible, the tone of his cries seared into your memory.
Perhaps then you will understand.


Just the smugness and ignorant righteousness on his face. There's no reaching those people anymore, I'm 100% sure that given an excuse he would bash that poor nurse 's head in and keep yelling like it was nothing.
Mothef*ckers are lower than animals.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have so little meaning in their lives that they have a pathological need to be told what to do and who to hate.
It gives them a purpose.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: Just the smugness and ignorant righteousness on his face. There's no reaching those people anymore, I'm 100% sure that given an excuse he would bash that poor nurse 's head in and keep yelling like it was nothing.
Mothef*ckers are lower than animals.


As another thread says, it's the Flu-Clux-Klan.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arkansas' #of cases grew by about 1% yesterday - 19 new cases

Today they report 240+ new cases

The south is going to learn the hard way it seems. Florida and Georgia are not going to be pretty in a week or two
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of people are buying into this hoax.
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: [Fark user image 600x532]
Zahid Saeed
April 20 at 10:25 PM · [Fark user image 12x12]
This is Lauren. She is a good friend and an ECMO/ICU nurse at my hospital. She is one of our best. An incredibly kind human and a badass nurse. Today she stood up for healthcare workers as protestors descended upon the State Capitol. She stood in silence as people called her a 'fake nurse' & 'paid actor' amongst other horrendous things. Ironically, she has spent many days in the Covid ICU caring for our sickest patients. She stood for those who are on life support and have no voice of their own. She stood for the 42,604 Americans who have died so far. She stood for her colleagues; nurses, therapists, techs, janitorial staff, doctors and security amongst others. She stood up for those very protestors who hurled obscenities at her. When they inevitably contract Covid-19 and transmit it to their loved ones, Lauren will be one of the first faces they will see when they are admitted to the ICU. She may also be one of the last faces that they ever see. When in their ignorance and hubris, they have caused the demise of their own mother or father, Lauren will be standing in silence next to them yet again, this time in mourning. She made us all incredibly proud today.
We extend an invitation to those who believe that they are being stripped of their civil liberties or that this is a giant hoax or that healthcare workers and the media are sensationalizing this pandemic for our own vested interests. To those who would turn a global pandemic into a twisted partisan issue. To those who foolishly believe that this virus discriminates based off of political ideology, race, religion or creed. We invite you to come spend a day in our Covid ICU with our nurses, therapists and physicians. You will spend the day wearing an n95 mask which will pretty much cut off circulation to your face. Don't worry, you will get used to the sensation after a while. You'll also get used to the dull constant headache th ...


As I read that, I'm picturing the next time those two people will be that close again is the protester laying on his back in a ventilator, and she's still sporting a mask.  Then she's the one speaking, and when she stops, the silence is deafening to him.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
l

Catlenfell: A lot of people are buying into this hoax.


No, see, the "hoax" was the Democrats criticizing Trump's response to the pandemic, which as we've seen has been nothing but tremendous.  (Somehow, these moronic assclowns thought that was a better answer?)
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm wondering how all these protesters will feel when the counter protesters show up with rifles and body armor the way they are.

And I know what some of you are thinking, "but, tuxq, the gun nuts are the ones protesting."

Wrong. I'm a gun nut. The Burt Gummer type....and I'm strongly debating breaking out a fresh pair of filters for my gas mask and going to counter protest these misguided dipshiats
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
If it's Trump voters, I really don't care.  I don't consider them human, more like humanoids.  They resemble humans and sometimes act like them but they are clearly not.
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Looking for up-to-date info on COVID-19?

                     Read now

Twitter is my go-to source for Covid-19 information.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Soon, it'll be a 9/11 every day.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
So everything is now open in Georgia like subby said?  The news reports say schools and bars are still closed, so not everything.

Opening now is stupid, but everything is not open now
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: If I did the math correctly, a person died every 32 seconds.


sucks to be that person.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Be nice if the right wingers in the flu klux klan would stop spreading the magavirus at the behest of Typhoid Trump.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Below is the graph for daily cases in my state.  The worldwide graph looks the same, but the scale is different.  In short, on neither the world graph or the MD does the rate of infection appear to be slowing.  I have no idea when this thing is going to be over, but it would be a little reassuring if there were even a hint of it slowing down.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darkmythology [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

tuxq: I'm wondering how all these protesters will feel when the counter protesters show up with rifles and body armor the way they are.

And I know what some of you are thinking, "but, tuxq, the gun nuts are the ones protesting."

Wrong. I'm a gun nut. The Burt Gummer type....and I'm strongly debating breaking out a fresh pair of filters for my gas mask and going to counter protest these misguided dipshiats


I can see it going one of two ways. The bad way is they decide to play Rambo and "liberate their state", and bad things happen. The more likely thing is that they get the reality check that there are some people out there who hear "I don't care if I kill your grandma I wanna get free refills on my sweet tea at restaurants" and take that as an implicit threat and that they're suddenly looking at fighting equally armed people. Then they shut up and/or go home. Of course Faux News will spin it so that the poor downtrodden Patriots exercising their second amendment rights were horribly threatened by the liberal thugs carrying guns in public, and they'll all just nod and decide that it somehow makes sense because the counter-protesters' guns probably shoot bullets made of whatever they put in chemtrails that act as 5G amplifiers to spread covid from a recipe they got from Hillary's missing emails.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: If it's Trump voters, I really don't care.  I don't consider them human, more like humanoids.  They resemble humans and sometimes act like them but they are clearly not.


Like CHUDs without the fashion sense or Morlocks without the work ethic.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
All so one assclown can try to get reelected. I have the sneaking suspicion that there's going to be some (more, heavy duty) shiat go down come election time.
 
Psylence [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: If it's Trump voters, I really don't care.  I don't consider them human, more like humanoids.  They resemble humans and sometimes act like them but they are clearly not.


flesh golems controlled by a really really stupid hive mind.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: So everything is now open in Georgia like subby said?  The news reports say schools and bars are still closed, so not everything.

Opening now is stupid, but everything is not open now


Some types of businesses (Gyms, Tattoo places, Hair Salons?) on Friday of this week, more (Bars and Restaurants I think) are on Monday of next week
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: If it's Trump voters, I really don't care.  I don't consider them human, more like humanoids.  They resemble humans and sometimes act like them but they are clearly not.


In Georgia, like in many places, COVID has been killing a disproportionate number of black people.  So be careful about wishing for deaths in States that you want exterminated, it may be killing people you don't want it to.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Gyms


There is no way that this is a good idea.  I miss the gym, but I'm willing  to bet the only reason I didn't get C19 at mine was because they closed.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Jake Havechek: If it's Trump voters, I really don't care.  I don't consider them human, more like humanoids.  They resemble humans and sometimes act like them but they are clearly not.

In Georgia, like in many places, COVID has been killing a disproportionate number of black people.  So be careful about wishing for deaths in States that you want exterminated, it may be killing people you don't want it to.


I'm not wishing, I just consider Trump voters as surplus population.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Catlenfell: A lot of people are buying into this hoax.


A lot of people are dying to buy in, aren't they?
 
Wicked Chinchilla [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: TommyDeuce: Gyms

There is no way that this is a good idea.  I miss the gym, but I'm willing  to bet the only reason I didn't get C19 at mine was because they closed.


Right!?  I sincerely miss the gym.  It was my release, my time to sweat out all the stress and frustration for a variety of things going on in my life.  But, in NO WAY should it be open.  Being in an indoor environment, filled with people breathing extremely hard, on shared equipment, with dozens (hundreds?) coming through that same environment each day?  Literally, one of the worst ideas one could have.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

pkjun: Alphax: [Fark user image 600x532]

[usnews.com image 850x566]


What is with ignorant jackholes on the wrong side of history threatening people with flags?



The crazy thing about that photo is Ted was just turning the corner and got attacked.

He wasn't even there as an anti-protestor.

Also the guy touching him is helping him up, not pinning his arms.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Below is the graph for daily cases in my state.  The worldwide graph looks the same, but the scale is different.  In short, on neither the world graph or the MD does the rate of infection appear to be slowing.  I have no idea when this thing is going to be over, but it would be a little reassuring if there were even a hint of it slowing down.

[Fark user image image 382x317]


Look at 91-divoc.com's graphs, plotted on a logarithmic scale. The growth rate per day in MD is down to 4% per day. Over the past week it was growing at 6% per day.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Below is the graph for daily cases in my state.  The worldwide graph looks the same, but the scale is different.  In short, on neither the world graph or the MD does the rate of infection appear to be slowing.  I have no idea when this thing is going to be over, but it would be a little reassuring if there were even a hint of it slowing down.

[Fark user image 382x317]


at least the MD graph is pretty flat for the numbers of new infections. its bad yes but could be alot worse. interestingly enough the second worse day we've had was 3 days after those idiots protested in Annapolis. what worries me most about MD's graph is the number of people released. It seems like there should be more.
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Jake Havechek: If it's Trump voters, I really don't care.  I don't consider them human, more like humanoids.  They resemble humans and sometimes act like them but they are clearly not.

In Georgia, like in many places, COVID has been killing a disproportionate number of black people.  So be careful about wishing for deaths in States that you want exterminated, it may be killing people you don't want it to.


Since it's the South, knowing it disproportionately kills black people is probably the main reason they are reopening so soon.
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

neongoats: Be nice if the right wingers in the flu klux klan would stop spreading the magavirus at the behest of Typhoid Trump.


Fark user imageView Full Size


A covfefe of covidiots needs to make its way into the lexicon.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Alphax: This is Lauren.


Lauren needs some backup. But, it would defeat the point being out there and negating what she is standing for... so frustrating. Yet there she is.

Thank you Lauren.

To all those jackasses putting everyone else at risk... May you live forever.
 
Displayed 50 of 142 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.