(1011 Now Lincoln)   Despite attempts to blame the Grand Island, Nebraska surge in COVID_19 cases on Nebraska's lack of stay-at-home order, a large share of the cases have a single origin. No, too many people did not go to the beach   (1011now.com) divider line
Conman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"On Monday, JBS shared they are upping their protective measures and will be offering more pay for those who can come into work." - You sick? Here's your incentive to come to work anyway.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I've been to Grand Island on a work trip. Not much going on there that isn't one giant community get together. They also had/have the nicest public gun range I've ever seen.
 
Oreminer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Kat09tails: They also had/have the nicest public gun range I've ever seen.


This is truth. Heartland Shooting Park has spoiled me on gun ranges.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I wouldn't say that there is a single origin-
photos1.blogger.comView Full Size
 
The.anti-Larry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Central District Health Department announced at 39% of the cases in Hall County can be connected to the JBS meat packing plant.

On April 3, JBS reported having 10 workers who were COVID-19 positive. Over the last couple weeks over 200 people are now infected in relation to the plant.

Some of those cases are workers and the rest are people who have come in contact with someone at the plant, like family members.

Well, subby, we can obviously ignore the other 61% of cases that are not related to the plant.  And do you think that each of those 10 infected workers had 20 family members in their homes?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
But close quarters is good for making money and money is more important than human lives.
 
Porous Horace [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Subby's Mom?
*reads tfa* Oh, meat packing plant, I see.
So ... Subby's Mom?
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Maybe one silver lining is we'll see better working conditions in meat-packing plants...that's the second big cluster associated with one.

/we'll probably go right on w business as usual
 
GlenninSac [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ok, the Sandhills then; it's like a beach, but with way less water.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chawco
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
When the food processing facility is massively spreading a viral infection, maybe a more reasonable response would be to shut it down for 2 weeks.

The plant should be collapsed from a two-week shutdown. Keeping it open to kill a number of people.

But I guess American math says the plant has to stay open.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

waxbeans: But close quarters is good for making money and money is more important than human lives.


Worshipping Mammon is all fun and games until he notices.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

PunGent: Maybe one silver lining is we'll see better working conditions in meat-packing plants...that's the second big cluster associated with one.

/we'll probably go right on w business as usual


But horrible, unsafe, work conditions is the only way I can make a profit. We need zero regulation. Money money baller baller 'Merica!
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I do a lot of maintenance work at various food packing plants in my area, and they have just identified an outbreak at a local chicken plant.  This poses a very real problem, for everyone involved.  The nature of the work demands people be in proximity to one another, and even though they have always had to suit up in PPE to be on the line, hand washing and gearing up takes place in close quarters.  There simply isn't room to do much else, and its not like they can split a shift into 2 because the line cannot operate without a full crew.

A couple weeks ago we were contracted on a Saturday afternoon to knock a window out of one place's lunch room and put in a door and some stairs to the parking lot.  The company had to drop a temporary building so that the whole crew could take lunch at the same time and come hell or high water it had to be ready for Monday morning.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So, Chinese people eating animals created the virus, and American people eating animals spread the virus. Hmm...seems to be a common thread here. Just can't quite place my finger on it....
 
Summoner101
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Make sure to switch from rare to well-done.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

waxbeans: But close quarters is good for making money and money is more important than human lives.


close quarters is efficiency in the workplace. meat packing plants are huge. if you owned the place I understand you'd rather owe the bank $10 million for spaciousness instead of $5 million for industry standard.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Invalid Litter Dept: I do a lot of maintenance work at various food packing plants in my area, and they have just identified an outbreak at a local chicken plant.  This poses a very real problem, for everyone involved.  The nature of the work demands people be in proximity to one another, and even though they have always had to suit up in PPE to be on the line, hand washing and gearing up takes place in close quarters.  There simply isn't room to do much else, and its not like they can split a shift into 2 because the line cannot operate without a full crew.

A couple weeks ago we were contracted on a Saturday afternoon to knock a window out of one place's lunch room and put in a door and some stairs to the parking lot.  The company had to drop a temporary building so that the whole crew could take lunch at the same time and come hell or high water it had to be ready for Monday morning.


Profits dictate proximity.
The cost of land leaves companies a choice between less money or cramped spaces.
I guess the Indians was correct when they said you can't own land.
But just keep trying to balance space cost against safety. Let's see how many people will die before a serious re-examination of this idea of ownership is such a bright idea.
I look forward to dying for the bottom line, you, all.
Deregulate more, please get rid of even more oversight. Come on privatization is so great, do it to everything. Do it. 6000% mark on things is so beautiful. America!
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: So, Chinese people eating animals created the virus, and American people eating animals spread the virus. Hmm...seems to be a common thread here. Just can't quite place my finger on it....


Most of what's wrong with Fark is the same people saying the same stupid shiat over and over and over. Get a new shtick, this one is played out.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GlenninSac: Ok, the Sandhills then; it's like a beach, but with way less water.

[Fark user image 427x211]


Just beware of the sand people. They walk in single file to hide their numbers.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: waxbeans: But close quarters is good for making money and money is more important than human lives.

Worshipping Mammon is all fun and games until he notices.


Joke's on them, Mammoths died out Millennia ago
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Invalid Litter Dept: I do a lot of maintenance work at various food packing plants in my area, and they have just identified an outbreak at a local chicken plant.  This poses a very real problem, for everyone involved.  The nature of the work demands people be in proximity to one another, and even though they have always had to suit up in PPE to be on the line, hand washing and gearing up takes place in close quarters.  There simply isn't room to do much else, and its not like they can split a shift into 2 because the line cannot operate without a full crew.

A couple weeks ago we were contracted on a Saturday afternoon to knock a window out of one place's lunch room and put in a door and some stairs to the parking lot.  The company had to drop a temporary building so that the whole crew could take lunch at the same time and come hell or high water it had to be ready for Monday morning.

Profits dictate proximity.
The cost of land leaves companies a choice between less money or cramped spaces.
I guess the Indians was correct when they said you can't own land.
But just keep trying to balance space cost against safety. Let's see how many people will die before a serious re-examination of this idea of ownership is such a bright idea.
I look forward to dying for the bottom line, you, all.
Deregulate more, please get rid of even more oversight. Come on privatization is so great, do it to everything. Do it. 6000% mark on things is so beautiful. America!


Gear down, big rig.  Up until 4 months ago there was no problem.  I know for a fact at least one company is trying, but these are multi million dollar facilities with custom designed everything, often enginerded in Europe; they cant just set up a new plant in a week.  And if you want to eat, they have to run, simple as that.  Now, if it were up to me they would be running reduced capacity, and I am sure most of them are.  No sane person wants this thing to spread, least of all people that make their money off of feeding people.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: waxbeans: But close quarters is good for making money and money is more important than human lives.

close quarters is efficiency in the workplace. meat packing plants are huge. if you owned the place I understand you'd rather owe the bank $10 million for spaciousness instead of $5 million for industry standard.


Tell that to the families of the dead.
Nevermind, okay? X has to be like this to make money? But, if the danger is needed, the pay needs to be more. But again that too is going to reduce profits. LOL. Profits trump every thing at every time turn. And yet the pay is always just enough to live. Not enough to make a real profit.  It's a disgusting one way street.

For nation all about money we don't give workers much of that money.
In fact with every wage increase all they did was find cheaper raw materials and upped prices and made people be overworked.  Because profits are not to be shared with workers, their not important.  Stupid.
Owners don't want to take less to give more to their people. I guess because they don't see them as humans.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: So, Chinese people eating animals created the virus, and American people eating animals spread the virus. Hmm...seems to be a common thread here. Just can't quite place my finger on it....


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Invalid Litter Dept: waxbeans: Invalid Litter Dept: I do a lot of maintenance work at various food packing plants in my area, and they have just identified an outbreak at a local chicken plant.  This poses a very real problem, for everyone involved.  The nature of the work demands people be in proximity to one another, and even though they have always had to suit up in PPE to be on the line, hand washing and gearing up takes place in close quarters.  There simply isn't room to do much else, and its not like they can split a shift into 2 because the line cannot operate without a full crew.

A couple weeks ago we were contracted on a Saturday afternoon to knock a window out of one place's lunch room and put in a door and some stairs to the parking lot.  The company had to drop a temporary building so that the whole crew could take lunch at the same time and come hell or high water it had to be ready for Monday morning.

Profits dictate proximity.
The cost of land leaves companies a choice between less money or cramped spaces.
I guess the Indians was correct when they said you can't own land.
But just keep trying to balance space cost against safety. Let's see how many people will die before a serious re-examination of this idea of ownership is such a bright idea.
I look forward to dying for the bottom line, you, all.
Deregulate more, please get rid of even more oversight. Come on privatization is so great, do it to everything. Do it. 6000% mark on things is so beautiful. America!

Gear down, big rig.  Up until 4 months ago there was no problem.  I know for a fact at least one company is trying, but these are multi million dollar facilities with custom designed everything, often enginerded in Europe; they cant just set up a new plant in a week.  And if you want to eat, they have to run, simple as that.  Now, if it were up to me they would be running reduced capacity, and I am sure most of them are.  No sane person wants this thing to spread, least of all people that make their money off of feeding people.


Hell, cut out the middle man.
Just pay workers for their bodies. And grinder them up.  Soylent Green is ppl.

I mean, hell, if it takes human death, to eat, just toss people in the grinder? That would be efficient as hell. As long as we're talking about blood an unavoidable cost. shiat. LOL.
 
