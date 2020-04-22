 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Legal troubles may have cost NRA $100 million. Lets send them thoughts and prayers. Womp womp   (npr.org) divider line
36
    More: Giggity, National Rifle Association, NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre, NRA's board, NRA's internal turmoil, National Rifle Association's legal troubles, mentions of LaPierre, media reports, board meeting  
•       •       •

548 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Apr 2020 at 6:29 AM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Boo. Farking. Hoo.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Call Vlad. Ask for more rubles.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
bemoaning "the power of weaponized government."

Which YOU put in place you dense motherf###er!
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I've never seen anything like that in the United States of America, to tell you the truth. I mean, that is Cuba, that is communist China, that is Venezuela, it's Russia, it's every other country we look at and we say, 'Thank God we don't live there,' " LaPierre said.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

You've got a farking funny way of showing it LaPierre.
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Note to self: As soon as it's daylight, I'll be dancing in the streets.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We're watching the continuing decline (and death?) of the NRA?

Popcorn! I need popcorn!
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Up until the late 70s, the NRA was actually a decent group. They actually stayed away from lobbying and gun control. They were about hunter safety.

Fark Harlon Carter. It was him and his henchmen who took over in 1977 and change a group into this hot mess.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
dpoisn.comView Full Size
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
dpoisn.comView Full Size
 
gaspode [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
'80 million in cuts'

What the fark could a club for gun owners be spending 80 farking million on?
 
vernonFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I would need an electron microscope to see the violin tiny enough to play for them.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And one from a recent PS contest:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
No-Class Jack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark em.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hmmm. I heard there is another that is doing pretty well. They are called the "SRA".
 
cpbright
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Now that I am sure that the majority of Farkers have a chimpanzee like attention to detail;
The NRA has done more to protect your rights as gun owners than any other organization.  It is sad that it also has some pretty bad corruption.
Also, if you think that gun rights is a bad thing, then you are among the ranks of some 100 million victims of communist and socialist regimes.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dragonchild
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They'll just borrow more money from the government.
 
lurkey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

gaspode: '80 million in cuts'

What the fark could a club for gun owners be spending 80 farking million on?


Cocaine and swimming pools. (Well, I would)
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

cpbright: Now that I am sure that the majority of Farkers have a chimpanzee like attention to detail;
The NRA has done more to protect your rights as gun owners than any other organization.  It is sad that it also has some pretty bad corruption.
Also, if you think that gun rights is a bad thing, then you are among the ranks of some 100 million victims of communist and socialist regimes.
[Fark user image image 640x640]


Ok, Thanos.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cpbright: if you think that gun rights is a bad thing, then you are among the ranks of some 100 million victims of communist and socialist regimes.


bp2.blogger.comView Full Size
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cpbright: Now that I am sure that the majority of Farkers have a chimpanzee like attention to detail;
The NRA has done more to protect your rights as gun owners than any other organization.  It is sad that it also has some pretty bad corruption.
Also, if you think that gun rights is a bad thing, then you are among the ranks of some 100 million victims of communist and socialist regimes.
[Fark user image 640x640]


Because the holocaust could have been prevented if the Jews were packing, right?

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Legal troubles or abusive left wing fascists abusing their power in the same manner that Stalin used lawyers to abuse innocent people.  This is why Trump was elected and will be elected again.
 
sillydragon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cpbright: Now that I am sure that the majority of Farkers have a chimpanzee like attention to detail;
The NRA has done more to protect your rights as gun owners than any other organization.  It is sad that it also has some pretty bad corruption.
Also, if you think that gun rights is a bad thing, then you are among the ranks of some 100 million victims of communist and socialist regimes.
[Fark user image 640x640]


Mmmm, poeslaw...
 
MizzouFTW
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cpbright: Now that I am sure that the majority of Farkers have a chimpanzee like attention to detail;
The NRA has done more to protect your rights as gun owners than any other organization.  It is sad that it also has some pretty bad corruption.
Also, if you think that gun rights is a bad thing, then you are among the ranks of some 100 million victims of communist and socialist regimes.
[Fark user image image 640x640]


Hitler did some good things too. But. I one cares because he was a farking evil man. Same with the NRA. Helping the little old lady cross the street doesn't excuse you throwing her in front of a bus.

The NRA is a corrupt organization that does little in terms of responsible gun legislation. Go eat a dick.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gaspode: '80 million in cuts'

What the fark could a club for gun owners be spending 80 farking million on?


Russian honeypots.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Stalin used lawyers


Fark user imageView Full Size
: lawyers?
 
No-Class Jack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cpbright: Now that I am sure that the majority of Farkers have a chimpanzee like attention to detail;
The NRA has done more to protect your rights as gun owners than any other organization.  It is sad that it also has some pretty bad corruption.
Also, if you think that gun rights is a bad thing, then you are among the ranks of some 100 million victims of communist and socialist regimes.
[Fark user image 640x640]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dragonchild
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

A Cave Geek: Because the holocaust could have been prevented if the Jews were packing, right?

Obvious troll couldn't possibly be more obvious, but. . . nope.

Warsaw Ghetto Uprising

The Jews knew that the uprising was doomed and their survival was unlikely. Marek Edelman, the only surviving ŻOB commander, said that the motivation for fighting was "to pick the time and place of our deaths".
 
tpmchris [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They could make that up with the snap of their fingers.
 
gremlin79 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

growinthings: Note to self: As soon as it's daylight, I'll be dancing in the streets.


We've seen you dance, wait until dark
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I sent thoughts and prayers for the leadership of NRA to all get raging cases of metastatic taint cancer and for the membership to get hyperhemorrhoids the size of footballs.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm shocked that they're not a "necessary, small business".
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Legal troubles" is a stupid way to spell, "fancy pants".
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MizzouFTW: Hitler did some good things too.


Say what you will about Hitler, but he did do one amazingly good thing: he's the guy who finally killed Hitler.

/Of course, he's also the guy who killed the guy who killed Hitler.
//Hmmm....
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

No-Class Jack: cpbright: Now that I am sure that the majority of Farkers have a chimpanzee like attention to detail;
The NRA has done more to protect your rights as gun owners than any other organization.  It is sad that it also has some pretty bad corruption.
Also, if you think that gun rights is a bad thing, then you are among the ranks of some 100 million victims of communist and socialist regimes.
[Fark user image 640x640]

[Fark user image 604x447]


WhyNotBoth.jpg
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Oh goody, another lazarus goblin. Yay.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.