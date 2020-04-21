 Skip to content
(Vox)   So, um, hurricane season is approaching   (vox.com) divider line
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Nobody knew hurricanes come every year." - Donald J Trump, June 2020.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I already thought about all of that.

Tornado warning making my phone scream out like it was in pain was epic yesterday.
Where the fark does the NWS think I'm going to shelter from that?
Bonus about a hurricane is there is a few days warning so you can GTFO of its path.
Just hope you got a place to return to afterwards.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wipe it off the face of the earth. They'll probably put Trump in office again. Their elections have been fishy since Katherine Harris.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That sounds like something states should prepare for according to trump. Since FEMA is not leading in the current disaster there is no reason it should used if a hurricane hits this year.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This sucks. I'm praying for a Bermuda high to steer most of them away from the coast. And maybe some sandstorms in Africa to disrupt them early on before they take aim.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Trombone Shorty - Hurricane Season
Youtube B0x1zzQBeX0
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This will be one of those articles everyone will be linking after the next major hurricane devastates some U.S. region, exposing the fact that there was no federal risk management planning for it at all.
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

make me some tea: This will be one of those articles everyone will be linking after the next major hurricane devastates some U.S. region, exposing the fact that there was no federal risk management planning for it at all.


I think they're all in a smoke-filled back room planning who gets to die to keep the rich wealthy.

/heard it from an imaginary sommelier
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Break out your Sharpies!

Fark user imageView Full Size


No, Sharpies.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey, it's cool. Governor DeSantis is moving to reopen Florida after only 3 weeks of lockdown. By the time hurricane season opens June 1st, COVID-19 will be long gone in the next 2 months.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AirForceVet: Hey, it's cool. Governor DeSantis is moving to reopen Florida after only 3 weeks of lockdown. By the time hurricane season opens June 1st, COVID-19 will be long gone in the next 2 months.


Jacksonville rarely gets hot by a major hurricane but it has been an unusual past couple of years.
Evil dead Buicks are hopefully left ok.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Katherine Harris


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not saying we won't get our hair mussed, but no more than 10-20 million killed, tops.
 
rkiller1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Purple_Urkle: "Nobody knew hurricanes come every year." - Donald J Trump, June 2020.
[Fark user image 425x386]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which one you want wiped out? Miami? New Oleans?

Place your bets.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: Which one you want wiped out? Miami? New Oleans?

Place your bets.


I'm hoping for a hurricane that destroys Mar a Lago and doesn't touch anything else.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are human beings. We don't "prepare" for something that has a low probability of happening. That's why we make fun of preppers.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Save the ammo for the 'nadoes.

static-eu-central-1.theguardiansofdemocracy.comView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
It will be fine, Trump has tarps, water, trailers, heavy equipment, everything that we need. Jared wiil make sure will go to the county who bids the most money for it.

As a former Emergency Management Incident Commander for Key West, I am both pissed and sad at how much Trump and hus family have farked all this up.
 
12349876
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

no_tan_lines: Tornado warning making my phone scream out like it was in pain was epic yesterday.
Where the fark does the NWS think I'm going to shelter from that?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wingnut396
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

rkiller1: Purple_Urkle: "Nobody knew hurricanes come every year." - Donald J Trump, June 2020.
[Fark user image 425x386]

[Fark user image 400x366]


"We don't even know what's coming at us," ..... "All we know is it's possibly the biggest. I'm not sure that I've ever even heard of a Category 5. I knew it existed. And I've seen some Category 4s - you don't even see them that much.
 
mathamagical [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well a we've already seen how effectively trump responds to a hurricane. Thousands died. We've seen how he prepares for a pandemic that he has months of warning for. Thousands are dying A DAY. How do you think he is going to do if a hurricane hits during a pandemic? I can guarantee you he isn't preparing for it, and I can guarantee you he won't either.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: This sucks. I'm praying for a Bermuda high to steer most of them away from the coast. And maybe some sandstorms in Africa to disrupt them early on before they take aim.


There is no el niño 2020

It's all pool table luck this summer
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The really bad part I realized is after and during disasters, people will be reaching out to help each other. Literally, hugging those who are crying, helping pull people out of wreckage, large buildings with tons of people all meant to go underground quickly into a smaller space, people fleeing wildfires, hospitals having to evacuate ICUs in dangerous situations, all of that during a deadly pandemic outbreak. Social distancing will fail and a number of people who went through all that will become infected due to social distancing failing due to another emergency condition, and need medical attention in damaged areas, and a number of those will die due to lack of care, let alone those who normally wouldn't make it if they caught it with best medical care.

I noticed this seeing tornado wreckage footage recently. People were not social distancing, were crying and hugging each other. All this tragedy inflicted on them and now they have to self quarantine without a home and pray they didn't get infected.

We. Are. farked.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Pichu0102: The really bad part I realized is after and during disasters, people will be reaching out to help each other. Literally, hugging those who are crying, helping pull people out of wreckage, large buildings with tons of people all meant to go underground quickly into a smaller space, people fleeing wildfires, hospitals having to evacuate ICUs in dangerous situations, all of that during a deadly pandemic outbreak. Social distancing will fail and a number of people who went through all that will become infected due to social distancing failing due to another emergency condition, and need medical attention in damaged areas, and a number of those will die due to lack of care, let alone those who normally wouldn't make it if they caught it with best medical care.

I noticed this seeing tornado wreckage footage recently. People were not social distancing, were crying and hugging each other. All this tragedy inflicted on them and now they have to self quarantine without a home and pray they didn't get infected.

We. Are. farked.


It's because Democrats are trying to ruin the economy.
 
Mokmo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Our area in Canada went through flooding season with only one warning: If your house was in a risky zone (oh they know we had our worst one in 30 years in '19) and you were to be evacuated, the authorities would not provide you with the usual shelter. 

It ended up being so few people that they were sent to a hotel...
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Pichu0102: The really bad part I realized is after and during disasters, people will be reaching out to help each other. Literally, hugging those who are crying, helping pull people out of wreckage, large buildings with tons of people all meant to go underground quickly into a smaller space, people fleeing wildfires, hospitals having to evacuate ICUs in dangerous situations, all of that during a deadly pandemic outbreak. Social distancing will fail and a number of people who went through all that will become infected due to social distancing failing due to another emergency condition, and need medical attention in damaged areas, and a number of those will die due to lack of care, let alone those who normally wouldn't make it if they caught it with best medical care.

I noticed this seeing tornado wreckage footage recently. People were not social distancing, were crying and hugging each other. All this tragedy inflicted on them and now they have to self quarantine without a home and pray they didn't get infected.

We. Are. farked.


Puerto rico nods in agreement
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Surrender your boo-tah: Pichu0102: The really bad part I realized is after and during disasters, people will be reaching out to help each other. Literally, hugging those who are crying, helping pull people out of wreckage, large buildings with tons of people all meant to go underground quickly into a smaller space, people fleeing wildfires, hospitals having to evacuate ICUs in dangerous situations, all of that during a deadly pandemic outbreak. Social distancing will fail and a number of people who went through all that will become infected due to social distancing failing due to another emergency condition, and need medical attention in damaged areas, and a number of those will die due to lack of care, let alone those who normally wouldn't make it if they caught it with best medical care.

I noticed this seeing tornado wreckage footage recently. People were not social distancing, were crying and hugging each other. All this tragedy inflicted on them and now they have to self quarantine without a home and pray they didn't get infected.

We. Are. farked.

It's because Democrats are trying to ruin the economy.


Silence, troll.
 
Fishbulb30w
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: mussed


The last time I heard someone use the word "Mussed" was my dad.
He picked it up from his time in the army during the Korean War.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I met a traveller from a fetid land
Who said: A vast and endless island of garbage
Floats haphazardly upon the gulf... near this, on a fleck of sand,
Half sunk, a shattered villa lies, where the aged,
And wrinkled skin, and sneer of warm conceit,
Tell that its builder well those forecasts read
And has survived, escaped from all these lifeless minds,
The voice that mocked them and the heart that fled:

And on the signpost these words appear:
'This home is appraised at seven million:
Look upon my equity, ye Yankees, and despair!'
Nothing beside remains. Round the decay
Of that floating wreck, boundless are bare
The violent wind and waves stretch far away
 
