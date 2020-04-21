 Skip to content
(Fast Company)   Farker's buddy and a couple smart guys 3d print a "ventilator multiplexer" and get FDA approval in just 3 weeks. Now every ventilator can be two. Bulldog. Bulldog. Bow, wow, wow   (fastcompany.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
+1, keep em comin
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pft. I just filed a patent for my idea. Just hook the air out from patient one to the in for patient two. Then their out can go to a third and so on. And if you're one of the patients way down in fourth or fifth and there's no oxygen left or something, well, you shoulda got better insurance.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I don't understand the bulldog thing but yippy yo yippy yeah
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Farker's buddy should get some free drinks out of this when the apocalypse is over!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
img.huffingtonpost.comView Full Size


Mr. Rogers is smiling from the beyond.
 
