 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Dealer)   Drug prices in New York are through the roof because of the pandemic. No, not those drugs   (faq.nyc) divider line
17
    More: Scary, Illegal drug trade, Heroin, prices of illegal drugs, main reasons, drug dealers, Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs, Drug, Morphine  
•       •       •

792 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Apr 2020 at 12:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Cocaine is 12% more expensive, and heroin 7% more costly, in the state, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration New York Division.

Meanwhile the pharmaceutical CEOs wipe their asses with a fistful of Benjamins and call them quaint little pikers.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/not New York
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well, yeah, the precursors for meth and fentanyl  are usually made in China, not only China but Wuhan, and they ship to Mexico.  Well, that all but dried up.  The borders are locked down, that means less traffic to blend in with, less places to smuggle.  It's going to be a dry dry covid for the tweakers and opioid fiends.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

basemetal: Well, yeah, the precursors for meth and fentanyl  are usually made in China, not only China but Wuhan, and they ship to Mexico.  Well, that all but dried up.  The borders are locked down, that means less traffic to blend in with, less places to smuggle.  It's going to be a dry dry covid for the tweakers and opioid fiends.


The scary part is whatever weird substitute they find that will lead them to the emergency room, which is the last thing they need there now.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Supply and demand, unfortuantely.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exluddite: basemetal: Well, yeah, the precursors for meth and fentanyl  are usually made in China, not only China but Wuhan, and they ship to Mexico.  Well, that all but dried up.  The borders are locked down, that means less traffic to blend in with, less places to smuggle.  It's going to be a dry dry covid for the tweakers and opioid fiends.

The scary part is whatever weird substitute they find that will lead them to the emergency room, which is the last thing they need there now.


Give the tweakers Adderall and give the junkies oxycontin...for free.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaylectricity: Give the tweakers Adderall


Just give them pseudoephedrin. Frankly, we could use it back.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: jaylectricity: Give the tweakers Adderall

Just give them pseudoephedrin. Frankly, we could use it back.


You need a LOT of that to make meth.

I think it's pretty silly you have to show ID and get it from the pharmacist one box at a time. I mean, can we at least get 2 boxes?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

basemetal: Well, yeah, the precursors for meth and fentanyl  are usually made in China, not only China but Wuhan, and they ship to Mexico.  Well, that all but dried up.  The borders are locked down, that means less traffic to blend in with, less places to smuggle.  It's going to be a dry dry covid for the tweakers and opioid fiends.


Not in Chicago yet. We'll know when the dope feins(heroine addicts) start sticking everyone up.
 
whosits_112
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And many Farkers are sad pandas🐼
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: basemetal: Well, yeah, the precursors for meth and fentanyl  are usually made in China, not only China but Wuhan, and they ship to Mexico.  Well, that all but dried up.  The borders are locked down, that means less traffic to blend in with, less places to smuggle.  It's going to be a dry dry covid for the tweakers and opioid fiends.

Not in Chicago yet. We'll know when the dope feins(heroine addicts) start sticking everyone up.


CSB: A long time ago we stopped in Chicago while taking a train from NM to MA. While hanging around the city waiting for the new train we were approached by a drug dealer asking us if we needed play-do. This was 1998. Would you know what he would have been referring to?
 
bluewave69
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
well it's a good opportunity to re-shore the precursor chemicals for meth fentanyl.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: This text is now purple: jaylectricity: Give the tweakers Adderall

Just give them pseudoephedrin. Frankly, we could use it back.

You need a LOT of that to make meth.

I think it's pretty silly you have to show ID and get it from the pharmacist one box at a time. I mean, can we at least get 2 boxes?


I just buy real Ephedrine 60 at a time, more effective and at least for me less jitters. Apparently I'm the only one buying it because even the pharmacist usually have no clue they stock it.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh, darnitall.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The jenkem market is stable.
 
Mock26
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Meh, I do not give a f*ck, flying or otherwise.
 
Insain2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Movie vs Real Life anyone???
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.