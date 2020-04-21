 Skip to content
(Ars Technica)   Hopefully you don't need your cable fixed while this whole coronavirus thing is going on   (arstechnica.com) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
What if I need my "cable fixed"?
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
They are still going out and fixing your service. Just saw a truck down the street yesterday.

Stop by a local office and they make you stand outside socially distanced until it's your turn to be let in the building. Blue masking tape on the carpet showing you proper distancing. Just had to pick up and return some equipment last week to swap out an old sick modem. Matter of fact when I broght it back when I told them I was returning equipment they just had me hand them the old modem in the parking lot and said have a good day.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It's not the cable guy, but my fridge went out 3 weeks ago.  It's still under warranty.  I've had 4 techs here trying to fix it over the intervening time before they finally determined it was unfixable.  Two of the techs came with full gear, which is nice, but two of them came without masks and had cloth gloves on, which blows my mind.  I'm waiting another 2 weeks while they figure out a replacement and I'll have to have two more people in here to move the old fridge out and the replacement in.   I feel like I just need to live somewhere else until this is resolved and it's been 72 hours since the last tech leaves my house.  It's an extremely frustrating situation, though I count myself lucky that I have a garage fridge, though the lack of cold filtered water is a pain.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
My cable, internet, phones, the whole shebang was crapping out every day last week.  NOW IS NOT A GOOD TIME FOR THIS SH*T COMCAST.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Almost like the internet shouldn't be in the hands of oligopolies, but considered a public utility.

https://tv.avclub.com/the-telecommuni​c​ations-act-of-1996-gave-us-shiatty-cel​l-1798250823
 
Mark Ratner [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Wanebo: They are still going out and fixing your service. Just saw a truck down the street yesterday.

Stop by a local office and they make you stand outside socially distanced until it's your turn to be let in the building. Blue masking tape on the carpet showing you proper distancing. Just had to pick up and return some equipment last week to swap out an old sick modem. Matter of fact when I broght it back when I told them I was returning equipment they just had me hand them the old modem in the parking lot and said have a good day.


Charter executive like typing detected.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I stream now. I will be fine.
 
zond [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Spectrum had to come out last week to repair my cable connection.  They never bury it very deep.  Every few years, the spring landscaping crew seems to edge the beds extra deep and sever the cable where it enters the bed that contains the cable box for my condo and several surrounding units.  I discovered that my phone makes a good WIFI hotspot when the cable is out.  I was lucky that they sent someone out to replace the cable quickly.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bhcompy: It's not the cable guy, but my fridge went out 3 weeks ago.  It's still under warranty.  I've had 4 techs here trying to fix it over the intervening time before they finally determined it was unfixable.  Two of the techs came with full gear, which is nice, but two of them came without masks and had cloth gloves on, which blows my mind.  I'm waiting another 2 weeks while they figure out a replacement and I'll have to have two more people in here to move the old fridge out and the replacement in.   I feel like I just need to live somewhere else until this is resolved and it's been 72 hours since the last tech leaves my house.  It's an extremely frustrating situation, though I count myself lucky that I have a garage fridge, though the lack of cold filtered water is a pain.


It's your house. Although many people may not be as careful as they should, a subcontractor (or employee) like that will listen to you if you calmly explain how you want it to go. If you have to (because ultimately you are responsible for your own health) provide the items they need to make you feel safe.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
frostus [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zang
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I had a dude come over from Frontier, and we had a nice 6-foot-distant conversation that resulted in good internet.  (To the detriment of all of you.)
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They're getting it out of the way now, so good for them.

/ resistance is futile
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

zond: Spectrum had to come out last week to repair my cable connection.  They never bury it very deep.  Every few years, the spring landscaping crew seems to edge the beds extra deep and sever the cable where it enters the bed that contains the cable box for my condo and several surrounding units.  I discovered that my phone makes a good WIFI hotspot when the cable is out.  I was lucky that they sent someone out to replace the cable quickly.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So long as my phone lines stay buried I'm good Fark cable!!!!
 
