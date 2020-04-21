 Skip to content
(CNN) CDC chief warns that the flu could tag-team with covid-19 to kick our assess this winter
Diagonal
3 hours ago  
We should asses the sitch.

Fark user imageView Full Size



Asses' asses.
 
bhcompy
2 hours ago  
Getting a flu vaccine this year is going to be an interesting experience
 
dennysgod
2 hours ago  

bhcompy: Getting a flu vaccine this year is going to be an interesting experience


The cruel irony will end up being that millions extra will get the flu shot to both save room at the hospitals as well as only having to deal with one epidemic in the winter only to find out the covid-19 vaccine will be incompatible with the flu vaccine.
 
lindalouwho
2 hours ago  

dennysgod: bhcompy: Getting a flu vaccine this year is going to be an interesting experience

The cruel irony will end up being that millions extra will get the flu shot to both save room at the hospitals as well as only having to deal with one epidemic in the winter only to find out the covid-19 vaccine will be incompatible with the flu vaccine.


What are you, a comic book villain, to think of such a thing?
 
rkiller1
1 hour ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
1 hour ago  
As opposed to this year, where influenza killed 60k?
 
Mad_Radhu
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Form of...Bigliest Depression!
 
rkiller1
1 hour ago  

dennysgod: bhcompy: Getting a flu vaccine this year is going to be an interesting experience

The cruel irony will end up being that millions extra will get the flu shot to both save room at the hospitals as well as only having to deal with one epidemic in the winter only to find out the covid-19 vaccine will be incompatible with the flu vaccine.


Aren't you a ray of sunshine this Tuesday?
Peace.
 
tpmchris
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho
1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: As opposed to this year, where influenza killed 60k?


Even the CDC gives estimates, doesn't proclaim a number like you're doing.
And, we don't really know how many deaths attributed to the flu were really the beginning of COVID-19.

https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/burden/​p​reliminary-in-season-estimates.htm
 
Sean M
1 hour ago  
You mean like Swine Flu and Avian Flu did?   Oh wait...they didn't...they're just part of the regular seasonal influenza now.  No change in influenza-related deaths either.
 
Bob Down
1 hour ago  
Just got my vax. Fark being sick with both at the same time, and being hung over as well.
 
This text is now purple
59 minutes ago  

Sean M: You mean like Swine Flu and Avian Flu did?   Oh wait...they didn't...they're just part of the regular seasonal influenza now.  No change in influenza-related deaths either.


Spanish Flu is also just part of the mix now.
 
rkiller1
58 minutes ago  

Bob Down: Just got my vax. Fark being sick with both at the same time, and being hung over as well.


That's the trifecta of disaster there, my friend.
Keep your mattress off the roof of Caesar's.
 
Mad_Radhu
56 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: This text is now purple: As opposed to this year, where influenza killed 60k?

Even the CDC gives estimates, doesn't proclaim a number like you're doing.
And, we don't really know how many deaths attributed to the flu were really the beginning of COVID-19.

https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/burden/p​reliminary-in-season-estimates.htm


From an article I found on the IDSE site, the pre-COVID numbers were below 2020:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
56 minutes ago  
Then get with the vaccine already.
 
N3v3r5ubmit
51 minutes ago  
When y'all got to go
 
rkiller1
50 minutes ago  

morg: Then get with the vaccine already.


They have to accurately identify and isolate the virus first.
 
GrogSmash
48 minutes ago  

rkiller1: morg: Then get with the vaccine already.

They have to accurately identify and isolate the virus first.


Err, multiple labs, in multiple countries, have independently isolated and sequenced the covid-19 virus.

I know of two strains circulating so far, but god only knows how its mutated since then.
 
vudukungfu
47 minutes ago  

bhcompy: Getting a flu vaccine this year is going to be an interesting experience


Just go down to woolmort an... Oh.
 
12349876
46 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: As opposed to this year, where influenza killed 60k?


Peak flu and Peak COVID-19 together will kick hospitals asses even harder than this past month.

We do a pretty good job of saving those who can be saved of the flu.  It's predictable enough for the just in time infrastructure we depend on to handle it.

When our hospitals get their asses kicked, we get all sorts of people dying of all sorts of things that could have been saved.  That's inexcusable even if you're in the let the weak die camp.
 
Bazzlex001
46 minutes ago  

morg: Then get with the vaccine already.


Difficulty: humans have never successfully made a vaccine for a Coronavirus before
 
rkiller1
44 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: rkiller1: morg: Then get with the vaccine already.

They have to accurately identify and isolate the virus first.

Err, multiple labs, in multiple countries, have independently isolated and sequenced the covid-19 virus.

I know of two strains circulating so far, but god only knows how its mutated since then.


Appreciate the clarification.  I learned something today.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
44 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: This text is now purple: As opposed to this year, where influenza killed 60k?

Even the CDC gives estimates, doesn't proclaim a number like you're doing.
And, we don't really know how many deaths attributed to the flu were really the beginning of COVID-19.

https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/burden/p​reliminary-in-season-estimates.htm


nor do we know of those that died with, but not because of, covid counted in the number,
 
uncleacid
43 minutes ago  
Don't forget their are still 18 covids hiding someplace.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
42 minutes ago  

morg: Then get with the vaccine already.


Good luck with that, since most places aren't even seeing people till this shiat is over.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rkiller1
40 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: morg: Then get with the vaccine already.

Good luck with that, since most places aren't even seeing people till this shiat is over.


Really?  Several testing venues are within five miles of me, some have drive-thru service.
 
rkiller1
39 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: lindalouwho: This text is now purple: As opposed to this year, where influenza killed 60k?

Even the CDC gives estimates, doesn't proclaim a number like you're doing.
And, we don't really know how many deaths attributed to the flu were really the beginning of COVID-19.

https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/burden/p​reliminary-in-season-estimates.htm

nor do we know of those that died with, but not because of, covid counted in the number,


Correctomundo!
 
Algebrat
39 minutes ago  

Bazzlex001: morg: Then get with the vaccine already.

Difficulty: humans have never successfully made a vaccine for a Coronavirus before


Alright then, let's get it from the pangolin scientists. We'll probably need to trade them a whole bunch of ants or something, but I'm sure we can work something out.
 
stoli n coke
35 minutes ago  

rkiller1: drjekel_mrhyde: morg: Then get with the vaccine already.

Good luck with that, since most places aren't even seeing people till this shiat is over.

Really?  Several testing venues are within five miles of me, some have drive-thru service.


That was a Taco Bell, and they'd appreciate you not throwing a boogered Q-Tip at them.
 
rkiller1
34 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: rkiller1: drjekel_mrhyde: morg: Then get with the vaccine already.

Good luck with that, since most places aren't even seeing people till this shiat is over.

Really?  Several testing venues are within five miles of me, some have drive-thru service.

That was a Taco Bell, and they'd appreciate you not throwing a boogered Q-Tip at them.


I found it in my burrito.
 
lindalouwho
33 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: lindalouwho: This text is now purple: As opposed to this year, where influenza killed 60k?

Even the CDC gives estimates, doesn't proclaim a number like you're doing.
And, we don't really know how many deaths attributed to the flu were really the beginning of COVID-19.

https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/burden/p​reliminary-in-season-estimates.htm

nor do we know of those that died with, but not because of, covid counted in the number,


And we've had roadblocks every step of the way with trying to have as realistic a number of the infected as possible.
 
RussianPotato
33 minutes ago  

bhcompy: Getting a flu vaccine this year is going to be an interesting experience


Wake up, man!  This coronavirus shiat was made just so they could sell us another flu shot!  Study it out!
 
wontar
30 minutes ago  
So flu shots are going to be free? Awesome!

Oh right, America. Never mind.
 
hundreddollarman
30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
28 minutes ago  

morg: Then get with the vaccine already.


If everything goes perfectly without a single delay, a vaccine will be ready next summer.  This has been covered for at least a couple months.  I'm not sure why anyone with an IQ above room temperature would think it could possibly happen any faster.
 
Percise1
27 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: As opposed to this year, where influenza killed 60k?


Aww... who doesn't read?

Last year, the flu killed at least 34,200 Americans, according to the CDC, and made an estimated 35.5 million people sick.
 
carkiller
23 minutes ago  
It's a very strange feeling, knowing that despite being a good, hygienic, socially distant citizen, Fortuna's wheel will most likely come around to my number eventually, and when it does, given the many insults and injuries my lungs have already suffered over the years, it will most probably kill me. News like this just reinforces it. I figured I'd be a lot more panicky, or like the clock was ticking to finish up projects or some other meaningful work, or something, but mostly I'm just sitting here watching the world out my virtual window and thinking about how a lot of the little bit I know about people's behavior during the Black Death make more sense.
 
rkiller1
18 minutes ago  

carkiller: It's a very strange feeling, knowing that despite being a good, hygienic, socially distant citizen, Fortuna's wheel will most likely come around to my number eventually, and when it does, given the many insults and injuries my lungs have already suffered over the years, it will most probably kill me. News like this just reinforces it. I figured I'd be a lot more panicky, or like the clock was ticking to finish up projects or some other meaningful work, or something, but mostly I'm just sitting here watching the world out my virtual window and thinking about how a lot of the little bit I know about people's behavior during the Black Death make more sense.


I hope you get better.
The sun will come out tomorrow.
 
BigNumber12
15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Invincible...
 
Moniker o' Shame
15 minutes ago  

carkiller: It's a very strange feeling, knowing that despite being a good, hygienic, socially distant citizen, Fortuna's wheel will most likely come around to my number eventually, and when it does, given the many insults and injuries my lungs have already suffered over the years, it will most probably kill me. News like this just reinforces it. I figured I'd be a lot more panicky, or like the clock was ticking to finish up projects or some other meaningful work, or something, but mostly I'm just sitting here watching the world out my virtual window and thinking about how a lot of the little bit I know about people's behavior during the Black Death make more sense.


That's the spirit!  Keep up the optimism.
 
FarkaDark
8 minutes ago  

bhcompy: Getting a flu vaccine this year is going to be an interesting experience


If you can get it.
Vaccine manufacturers are already near capacity and scrambling to find extra capacity. Of the roughly 5 billion vaccines produced each year, approximately 1.5 billion are flu shots.
And the manufacturers find it problematic to ramp up production for a vaccine that has not even been created yet.
 
macdaddy357
6 minutes ago  
"While there are shots to help prevent the flue..."

Yeah! the venting flaps in chimneys are a menace!
 
