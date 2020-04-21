 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Politico)   Those who intentionally spread coronavirus could be charged as terrorists. So say we all   (politico.com) divider line
28
    More: Obvious, Law, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Prosecution, Justice Department's No., U.S. Attorneys, Statutory law, task force, Law enforcement agency  
•       •       •

309 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Apr 2020 at 12:41 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I see subby has also been watching the BSG marathon on SyFy.  I just wish all those "Battlestar Bites" where the cast reminisce with each other over video were collected in one place somewhere, because they're delightful.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I am pretty sure intentionally infecting people with HIV is also a crime. it is much easier to give someone COVID than the HIV.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Called it.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Really, so I'm a terrorist if I'm at a grocery store minding my own business while shopping and I happen to fart? So what if I'm not wearing any pants.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So many people have done it so far that--at my most paranoid--I start to worry that the compulsion to go out and touch everything is a symptom along the lines of the way that mice stricken with the Toxoplasma gondii parasite are fatally attracted to being around cats and cat pee.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

fusillade762: I see subby has also been watching the BSG marathon on SyFy.  I just wish all those "Battlestar Bites" where the cast reminisce with each other over video were collected in one place somewhere, because they're delightful.


And the episodes they're airing now deal with... wait for it... a deadly virus!  So much for escapism.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fusillade762: I see subby has also been watching the BSG marathon on SyFy.  I just wish all those "Battlestar Bites" where the cast reminisce with each other over video were collected in one place somewhere, because they're delightful.


Subby is a member of Battlestar Farktactica and has been since the first day it aired 😉
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
so trump and every governor and mayor who resisted shut-downs, opened too early, and downplayed the threat are at the top of the list?

with bill barr, kudlow, mnuchin, jarvanka, and that surgeon general guy, nipping at their heels to be next in line?

then joined by the "talent" of fox "news" -all of them shoving and poking at hannity, to get a little closer to trump, as he stands in his privileged place of "late night call bestie"?

sounds good to me.
 
erik-k [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

chucknasty: I am pretty sure intentionally infecting people with HIV is also a crime. it is much easier to give someone COVID than the HIV.


Yeeaaaaaah, but Covid isn't a 100% fatal death sentence that lacks outward symptoms for 9/10 of its progression, either.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

KungFuJunkie: Really, so I'm a terrorist if I'm at a grocery store minding my own business while shopping and I happen to fart? So what if I'm not wearing any pants.


No, no, that's not what it means.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: KungFuJunkie: Really, so I'm a terrorist if I'm at a grocery store minding my own business while shopping and I happen to fart? So what if I'm not wearing any pants.

No, no, that's not what it means.


The virus sheds in fecal matter, so if you are creating an aerosol in your ass and intentionally crop-dusting the aisle.... ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
zobear [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That doesn't make sense at all. Terrorism is about violence for a political ends. Spreading covid by the morons that try to do it are just assholes and should be treated as such.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

erik-k: chucknasty: I am pretty sure intentionally infecting people with HIV is also a crime. it is much easier to give someone COVID than the HIV.

Yeeaaaaaah, but Covid isn't a 100% fatal death sentence that lacks outward symptoms for 9/10 of its progression, either.


depends on who you cough on (if you went to an old folks home for example) and HIV is not so bad anymore last I looked.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: Really, so I'm a terrorist if I'm at a grocery store minding my own business while shopping and I happen to fart? So what if I'm not wearing any pants.


In that case you were asking for it.
 
BlazeTrailer [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: So many people have done it so far that--at my most paranoid--I start to worry that the compulsion to go out and touch everything is a symptom along the lines of the way that mice stricken with the Toxoplasma gondii parasite are fatally attracted to being around cats and cat pee.


Dear Penthouse Letters....
 
GreenSun
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Too much power can be abused by the government and malicious people. Those who actually infect objects  and people intentionally are definitely bad, but intent is hard to determine. Arrest a granny, charge her with terrorism, simply because she picked up an orange and put it back while not wearing a mask?
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So the idiots who intentionally put themselves and others at risk by protesting measures that restrict their freedoms like...

::checks notes::

Getting a haircut?

Good. I hope they all get thrown in jail.
 
BlazeTrailer [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: KungFuJunkie: Really, so I'm a terrorist if I'm at a grocery store minding my own business while shopping and I happen to fart? So what if I'm not wearing any pants.

No, no, that's not what it means.


Hang on here, I'm not quite as ready to expunge this Farker's record
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Too much power can be abused by the government and malicious people. Those who actually infect objects  and people intentionally are definitely bad, but intent is hard to determine. Arrest a granny, charge her with terrorism, simply because she picked up an orange and put it back while not wearing a mask?


Way to use a sympathetic made up thing that isn't happening, and not idiots on Facebook and YouTube filming themselves licking food, and opening juice containers drinking from them etc.
 
animal color
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That was almost a month ago. Today, rather than terrorists, we call them President Trump and Governor Kemp.
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

luna1580: so trump and every governor and mayor who resisted shut-downs, opened too early, and downplayed the threat are at the top of the list?

with bill barr, kudlow, mnuchin, jarvanka, and that surgeon general guy, nipping at their heels to be next in line?

then joined by the "talent" of fox "news" -all of them shoving and poking at hannity, to get a little closer to trump, as he stands in his privileged place of "late night call bestie"?

sounds good to me.


Alas, the President, and I suspect Governors, are immune to procescution for most shiat.  And even then, its a political shiatfest, as we just saw last year.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Too much power can be abused by the government and malicious people. Those who actually infect objects  and people intentionally are definitely bad, but intent is hard to determine. Arrest a granny, charge her with terrorism, simply because she picked up an orange and put it back while not wearing a mask?


Not really. We've had stories of people licking or coughing on things just to be assholes. If the store has to throw out food because you purposefully licked it or coughed on it then you should not only be charged with terrorism, you should also be charged for all the food plus a high risk handling fee for the poor schmuck who had to take it off the shelves. If you are politically vocal and go to a political meeting for the opposite party and cough on people, you should be charged with terrorism. In my opinion, the WI judges that voted to mandate public in person voting should also be charged as they specifically used the fear of Covid to try to forward their political agenda.
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: luna1580: so trump and every governor and mayor who resisted shut-downs, opened too early, and downplayed the threat are at the top of the list?

with bill barr, kudlow, mnuchin, jarvanka, and that surgeon general guy, nipping at their heels to be next in line?

then joined by the "talent" of fox "news" -all of them shoving and poking at hannity, to get a little closer to trump, as he stands in his privileged place of "late night call bestie"?

sounds good to me.

Alas, the President, and I suspect Governors, are immune to procescution for most shiat.  And even then, its a political shiatfest, as we just saw last year.


Especially since the USA considers itself immune to the World Court at the Hauge.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

zobear: That doesn't make sense at all. Terrorism is about violence for a political ends. Spreading covid by the morons that try to do it are just assholes and should be treated as such.


What doesn't make any sense at all?  What you imagine the article is about?  That's on you, man.  The actual article talks about people intentionally spreading the virus, as in they know they're infected and they go into a grocery store and start coughing on people.  That's just as much a terrorist act as running people over with a rented truck is.
 
Sandelaphon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There's a few judges that could use some charges over the WI election.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: Really, so I'm a terrorist if I'm at a grocery store minding my own business while shopping and I happen to fart? So what if I'm not wearing any pants.


If you run over to people, pull down your pants, fart at them from inches away and run away yelling about how you have corona and now they'll die too, then yes -- you're officially a terrorist.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Old news.  This was back in February
thehill.comView Full Size
.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

i ignore u: zobear: That doesn't make sense at all. Terrorism is about violence for a political ends. Spreading covid by the morons that try to do it are just assholes and should be treated as such.

What doesn't make any sense at all?  What you imagine the article is about?  That's on you, man.  The actual article talks about people intentionally spreading the virus, as in they know they're infected and they go into a grocery store and start coughing on people.  That's just as much a terrorist act as running people over with a rented truck is.


Spain has written 330,000 high fines and a bunch of prison sentences for people who have been ignoring the corona lockdown restrictions by now.

Intentionally couching or spitting in people's face while claiming to have corona have led to several people getting sentenced to 10 weeks jail time in the Netherlands. One of the offenders appealed, and the court of appeals sentenced him to 4 months instead.  it's not a joke, it's bio-terrorism.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.