 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Las Vegas mayor wants to play Russian roulette with his city   (twitter.com) divider line
41
    More: Dumbass, shot  
•       •       •

428 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Apr 2020 at 1:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Her city
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

bhcompy: Her city


Allegedly.


This is a person who acts first, learns facts later, you know, a hunch. This conservative model of action lacks in all ways.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
When gambling with your life, the House always wins.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
With all the nurses and doctors staying away from their families and living elsewhere, I wonder who is right?

Hmmm. Who should I trust is right?
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What happens in Vegas *does not just* stay in Vegas..
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
How many people do they expect to go to casinos or conventions when nobody is even flying?  Just leave stuff closed and keep the locals alive and you'll be in better shape in the long run.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Who's this mayor, Randall Flagg?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"we totally looked at like facts and statisticals for sure"

"what facts were those?  all the real ones say you're a moron"

"well, we'll just have to see"


covid says "fark YOUR FEELINGS"
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: When gambling with your life, the House always wins.


Pretty much.

When you are running a city predicated on gambling, the first thing you should understand are how odds work. And have a zero bullsh*t attitude towards the MANY grifters and cheats who are going to cross your city line.

I get it. Casinos are starving. Restaurants are shut down. Vegas relies on the hospitality, entertainment, and gambling industry, and there's not a lot else to bring folks out that way. But you'd think that she'd have more sense to play those odds.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's not Russian roulette.

In Russian roulette, you at least have a chance of not shooting yourself in the head. Opening Vegas too early, thereby drawing in tourists from everywhere, GUARANTEES the creation of a petri dish in the middle of the Nevada desert (and back to the hometowns from which the tourists traveled). The odds aren't 1 in 6. They're 1 in 1.
 
fat boy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A lot of holes in the desert, and a lot of problems are buried in those holes. But you gotta do it right. I mean, you gotta have the hole already dug before you show up with a package in the trunk. Otherwise, you're talking about a half-hour to forty-five minutes worth of digging. And who knows who's gonna come along in that time? Pretty soon, you gotta dig a few more holes. You could be there all farkin' night.


So, lots of land available
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

hubiestubert: scottydoesntknow: When gambling with your life, the House always wins.

Pretty much.

When you are running a city predicated on gambling, the first thing you should understand are how odds work. And have a zero bullsh*t attitude towards the MANY grifters and cheats who are going to cross your city line.

I get it. Casinos are starving. Restaurants are shut down. Vegas relies on the hospitality, entertainment, and gambling industry, and there's not a lot else to bring folks out that way. But you'd think that she'd have more sense to play those odds.


On the plus side Lake Mead is above the last two years

http://mead.uslakes.info/level.asp

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What about the Deathclaws?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: What about the Deathclaws?


Right now, they're still just iguanas, and let's hope they stay that way, because if I gotta deal with them migrating all the way to New England, I AM going to have to invest in Survival to make me some Tasty Deathclaw Omelettes.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

hubiestubert: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: What about the Deathclaws?

Right now, they're still just iguanas, and let's hope they stay that way, because if I gotta deal with them migrating all the way to New England, I AM going to have to invest in Survival to make me some Tasty Deathclaw Omelettes.


I'll take a Deathclaw over a Cazadore.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Media said that a mask and gloves were enough to go to the supermarket. I'm so embarrassed, everyone else had clothes on.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
i ignore u
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Her.

And is it really a surprise that Vegas is run by some smooth talking idiot who makes poor long term decisions on the chance of a short term payout?

I don't even know what she thinks will happen if Vegas reopened completely tomorrow.  Conventions are cancelled.  People aren't traveling, and if they are traveling it's not to go to casinos.  Well I guess some people would, but do you really want to bring disease-carrying idiots from all over the country to your city in the middle of a pandemic?

There's just no way this ends well.
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I guess a good chunk of the country is just going to go with the full on stupid method of dealing with this disease.

The 2nd wave is going to be far worse.  It's going to be amazing how many people have short memories of the things they said and did.

A farked raw and hung up wet health care system won't be able to say "I told you so" but will definitely be out of farks to give.

This is what Biden will be stepping into, provided there's a modicum of fairness in the election.
 
paulleah [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

i ignore u: Her.

And is it really a surprise that Vegas is run by some smooth talking idiot who makes poor long term decisions on the chance of a short term payout?

I don't even know what she thinks will happen if Vegas reopened completely tomorrow.  Conventions are cancelled.  People aren't traveling, and if they are traveling it's not to go to casinos.  Well I guess some people would, but do you really want to bring disease-carrying idiots from all over the country to your city in the middle of a pandemic?

There's just no way this ends well.


You think she is smooth talking? She sounded unhinged this morning.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

i ignore u: Her.

And is it really a surprise that Vegas is run by some smooth talking idiot who makes poor long term decisions on the chance of a short term payout?

I don't even know what she thinks will happen if Vegas reopened completely tomorrow.  Conventions are cancelled.  People aren't traveling, and if they are traveling it's not to go to casinos.  Well I guess some people would, but do you really want to bring disease-carrying idiots from all over the country to your city in the middle of a pandemic?

There's just no way this ends well.


I am afraid it's worse than that. I think their actual logic is: if enough people die social distancing will be easier .
Sick sobs.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Always bet on black? I don't know.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

paulleah: i ignore u: Her.

And is it really a surprise that Vegas is run by some smooth talking idiot who makes poor long term decisions on the chance of a short term payout?

I don't even know what she thinks will happen if Vegas reopened completely tomorrow.  Conventions are cancelled.  People aren't traveling, and if they are traveling it's not to go to casinos.  Well I guess some people would, but do you really want to bring disease-carrying idiots from all over the country to your city in the middle of a pandemic?

There's just no way this ends well.

You think she is smooth talking? She sounded unhinged this morning.


Oh she always sounds like that. You ha e to realize that not many people are able to vo
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: paulleah: i ignore u: Her.

And is it really a surprise that Vegas is run by some smooth talking idiot who makes poor long term decisions on the chance of a short term payout?

I don't even know what she thinks will happen if Vegas reopened completely tomorrow.  Conventions are cancelled.  People aren't traveling, and if they are traveling it's not to go to casinos.  Well I guess some people would, but do you really want to bring disease-carrying idiots from all over the country to your city in the middle of a pandemic?

There's just no way this ends well.

You think she is smooth talking? She sounded unhinged this morning.

Oh she always sounds like that. You ha e to realize that not many people are able to vo


Oops. Anyway, not many people in Vegas can vote for mayor. The city proper is actually very small and encompasses most of downtown. The rest is actual townships. And the people who live downtown? Well, some lawyers and hipster, but also a whole lotta people who think she sounds just fine, mostly because they're as drunk as she is.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Znuh
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Christ these people are STUPID.

You can't gaslight physics. I'm sure the virus will listen to you, Mayor.
 
bigbadideasinaction [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: KodosZardoz: paulleah: i ignore u: Her.

And is it really a surprise that Vegas is run by some smooth talking idiot who makes poor long term decisions on the chance of a short term payout?

I don't even know what she thinks will happen if Vegas reopened completely tomorrow.  Conventions are cancelled.  People aren't traveling, and if they are traveling it's not to go to casinos.  Well I guess some people would, but do you really want to bring disease-carrying idiots from all over the country to your city in the middle of a pandemic?

There's just no way this ends well.

You think she is smooth talking? She sounded unhinged this morning.

Oh she always sounds like that. You ha e to realize that not many people are able to vo

Oops. Anyway, not many people in Vegas can vote for mayor. The city proper is actually very small and encompasses most of downtown. The rest is actual townships. And the people who live downtown? Well, some lawyers and hipster, but also a whole lotta people who think she sounds just fine, mostly because they're as drunk as she is.


And most of the people whose lives are in jeopardy live outside the core city, so they die, and the city makes money. Win-Wynn!
 
i ignore u
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

paulleah: i ignore u: Her.

And is it really a surprise that Vegas is run by some smooth talking idiot who makes poor long term decisions on the chance of a short term payout?

I don't even know what she thinks will happen if Vegas reopened completely tomorrow.  Conventions are cancelled.  People aren't traveling, and if they are traveling it's not to go to casinos.  Well I guess some people would, but do you really want to bring disease-carrying idiots from all over the country to your city in the middle of a pandemic?

There's just no way this ends well.

You think she is smooth talking? She sounded unhinged this morning.


Fair enough.  I use that term to describe most hucksters though, from used car salesmen to the President of the United States, who is at heart a used car salesman.  It's not so much that the speech is rhythmically smooth but more that they'll try to talk you into or out of anything as long as there's a dollar in it for them.  Smooth talk is basically synonymous with a con.  See also "smooth operator": https://en.wiktionary.org/​wiki/smooth_​operator
 
gimlet
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The Mayor of Las Vegas is concerned about the tourism industry?!? You don't say!!
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

edmo: bhcompy: Her city

Allegedly.


This is a person who acts first, learns facts later, you know, a hunch. This conservative model of action lacks in all ways.


She is the model of a modern major Republican.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Znuh: Christ these people are STUPID.

You can't gaslight physics. I'm sure the virus will listen to you, Mayor.


Virus gonna virus.
 
Dybbuk Schmybbuk [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
First happy ending I ever got was in Vegas, somewhere near the Stratosphere during NAB '99. For that reason alone I am 100% behind Vegas' reopening.
Also, cheap rooms/flights.
Get some!
 
Alunan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I don't know what she's farking thinking. Opening the casinos will probably cost those casinos more money then just furloughing everyone. No one is going to show up for months.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
No way will Sisolak let this happen. Goodman can say what she wants, but the Governor has final say.
 
JesusIsNowBlind
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: KodosZardoz:

And the people who live downtown? Well, some lawyers and hipster, but also a whole lotta people who think she sounds just fine, mostly because they're as drunk as she is.


...hey I resemble that remark. I can see the Golden Nugget from my house and I'm not a hipster. It was cheap 22 years ago.
 
JesusIsNowBlind
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Also fark both Mayor Goodmans in their respective neckholes
 
hyperbole
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm not sure who the bigger dumbass is.  The person that posted this or the person who greenlit it.  Read the article next time before you get indignant.
 
maddermaxx [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

edmo: bhcompy: Her city

Allegedly.


This is a person who acts first, learns facts later, you know, a hunch. This conservative model of action lacks in all ways.


"I was elected to lead, not to read"
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.