(National Review)   Say 'It's a flu' again, motherf*cker   (nationalreview.com) divider line
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
COVID-19 is at least 5x more contagious and at least 10x more deadly than the flu.

If we weren't throwing everything we had at this thing, it would be like 50 flu seasons all at once.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
as Rich Lowry pointed out last week, "if we are going to have 60,000 deaths with people not leaving their homes for more than a month, the number of deaths obviously would have been higher - much higher - if everyone had gone about business as usual."

Would you look at that, Lowry was actually right about something.  Will wonders never cease.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think that the NRO is beginning to ken that they backed the wrong stoopid motherf*cker.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

fusillade762: as Rich Lowry pointed out last week, "if we are going to have 60,000 deaths with people not leaving their homes for more than a month, the number of deaths obviously would have been higher - much higher - if everyone had gone about business as usual."

Would you look at that, Lowry was actually right about something.  Will wonders never cease.


It's really weird to see a conservative use logic.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: I think that the NRO is beginning to ken that they backed the wrong stoopid motherf*cker.


You're funny
 
Msol [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Doesn't matter what the facts are. The argument is now that the deaths are made up to make Trump look bad. The mindkiller can't be unlearnt now, it's too late.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It just like the flu...

...in 1918.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"SCIENCE, MOTHERF*CKER! DO YOU SPEAK IT??"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SFSailor [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
As some of us have been saying since Feb. I'm sure the apologies for the name calling, the admissions of error, and the effort to learn and be better will start any minute now.

Any. Minute. Now.

< adds to the long list in the meantime >
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

fusillade762: as Rich Lowry pointed out last week, "if we are going to have 60,000 deaths with people not leaving their homes for more than a month, the number of deaths obviously would have been higher - much higher - if everyone had gone about business as usual."

Would you look at that, Lowry was actually right about something.  Will wonders never cease.


Never could figure out who that guy blew to get where he is...
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: I think that the NRO is beginning to ken that they backed the wrong stoopid motherf*cker.


Well aren't you just adorable?
 
Someone Else's Alt [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If Republicans could do math past 2+2=potato this country would be so much better off.
 
Corvus [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We had almost 3000 death today. Almost as many as 9/11 today. We hit the highest deaths EVER in the US TODAY.

However Trump says the numbers are going down - They are not. We are having a 9/11 EVERY DAY!

Trump thinks that's acceptable!
 
Cythraul
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: I think that the NRO is beginning to ken that they backed the wrong stoopid motherf*cker.


Awww.  Bless your heart.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

fusillade762: as Rich Lowry pointed out last week, "if we are going to have 60,000 deaths with people not leaving their homes for more than a month, the number of deaths obviously would have been higher - much higher - if everyone had gone about business as usual."

Would you look at that, Lowry was actually right about something.  Will wonders never cease.


Plague rats: "All those people would have just died of something else regardless.  So let's treat it like ripping off a bandage and get it over with at once!"
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: I think that the NRO is beginning to ken that they backed the wrong stoopid motherf*cker.


Uh, The National Review is not exactly friendly to President Trump.
 
mrparks
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: fusillade762: as Rich Lowry pointed out last week, "if we are going to have 60,000 deaths with people not leaving their homes for more than a month, the number of deaths obviously would have been higher - much higher - if everyone had gone about business as usual."

Would you look at that, Lowry was actually right about something.  Will wonders never cease.

It's really weird to see a conservative use logic.


It's like watching listening to a mime scream in pain.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: I think that the NRO is beginning to ken that they backed the wrong stoopid motherf*cker.


NRO didn't like Trump in early 2016.  Had a few work buddies that really follow NRO and they bad mouthed Trump like crazy.

Then Trump won the nomination and it was all Trump is the better than Killary at least.
Then Trump won the election and it was all in at that point.

Don't worry, they'll toe the line come November.  What else will they do, back a Democrat?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Big deal.
57 million people die every day.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I wonder how the lost income RWs have had to put up with in the last 8 weeks will stack up to their future medical bills.
 
Corvus [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

wingnut396: Don't worry, they'll toe the line come November. What else will they do, back a Democrat?


Some Republicans are. Actually some big name ones.
 
Sgt Otter [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fusillade762: as Rich Lowry pointed out last week, "if we are going to have 60,000 deaths with people not leaving their homes for more than a month, the number of deaths obviously would have been higher - much higher - if everyone had gone about business as usual."

Would you look at that, Lowry was actually right about something.  Will wonders never cease.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
topkeks
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: If we weren't throwing everything we had at this thing, it would be like 50 flu seasons all at once.


We should all thank President Trump! He's saving quite a number of lives at this point. The toll is coming in way under predictions thanks to his expert leadership.
 
topkeks
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I really don't understand where people are getting their numbers from

https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health​-​news/doctors-speak-bluntly-about-recor​d-80-000-flu-deaths-n914246
 
wingnut396
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: SomeAmerican: If we weren't throwing everything we had at this thing, it would be like 50 flu seasons all at once.

We should all thank President Trump! He's saving quite a number of lives at this point. The toll is coming in way under predictions thanks to his expert leadership.


I'm just glad it stayed at 15 infections.  Going to be zero any day, going away just like a miracle.
 
my_links_never_get_greenlighted
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
When they add everyone that dies from anything to the list sure the numbers are high.
If an airplane crashed and killed 100 people they would list them as dying from Corona.
The actual death rate is way less than the flu.
 
Mindlock [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
In order to be properly informed by all sides, I think these people need to try a conservative source and open up their reading habits to include sources that they would naturally dismiss.
 
topkeks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Corvus: We had almost 3000 death today. Almost as many as 9/11 today. We hit the highest deaths EVER in the US TODAY.

However Trump says the numbers are going down - They are not. We are having a 9/11 EVERY DAY!

Trump thinks that's acceptable!


And the average daily mortality rate in America is 8,000 people:
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/68/w​r​/mm6826a5.htm
 
Cythraul
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: SomeAmerican: If we weren't throwing everything we had at this thing, it would be like 50 flu seasons all at once.

We should all thank President Trump! He's saving quite a number of lives at this point. The toll is coming in way under predictions thanks to his expert leadership.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: COVID-19 is at least 5x more contagious and at least 10x more deadly than the flu.

If we weren't throwing everything we had at this thing, it would be like 50 flu seasons all at once.


Well check out the big brain on Brad.
 
Corvus [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: SomeAmerican: If we weren't throwing everything we had at this thing, it would be like 50 flu seasons all at once.

We should all thank President Trump! He's saving quite a number of lives at this point. The toll is coming in way under predictions thanks to his expert leadership.


We are already passed Trump latest estimates "peek" estimate by over 200 deaths today!!!

And passed what he said would be the "peek" by 5 days!!

media.npr.orgView Full Size
 
Corvus [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

topkeks: Corvus: We had almost 3000 death today. Almost as many as 9/11 today. We hit the highest deaths EVER in the US TODAY.

However Trump says the numbers are going down - They are not. We are having a 9/11 EVERY DAY!

Trump thinks that's acceptable!

And the average daily mortality rate in America is 8,000 people:
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/68/wr​/mm6826a5.htm


Yes almost 3000 were all just COVID deaths.
 
topkeks
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

my_links_never_get_greenlighted: When they add everyone that dies from anything to the list sure the numbers are high.
If an airplane crashed and killed 100 people they would list them as dying from Corona.
The actual death rate is way less than the flu.


There IS an incentive to report the deaths as covid19:
and all you leftists LOve your snopes :
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/med​i​care-hospitals-covid-patients/
 
usernameguy [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jso2897: Big deal.
57 million people die every day.





360,000 kids died in a swimming pool just today! How'd they even fit that many?!
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
topkeks
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

usernameguy: jso2897: Big deal.
57 million people die every day.

360,000 kids died in a swimming pool just today! How'd they even fit that many?!


Funny, because that is just about how many people are killed by doctors/nurses each year from preventable medical errors:

https://www.cnbc.com/2018/02/22/medic​a​l-errors-third-leading-cause-of-death-​in-america.html
 
Spermbot
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Corvus: wingnut396: Don't worry, they'll toe the line come November. What else will they do, back a Democrat?

Some Republicans are. Actually some big name ones.


Like these guys (at the bottom of the linked page).
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Nothing matters. We'll do the dumbest thing possible. The ones who thought that was the right thing will be sure we did the right thing. The people who weren't stupid will continue having no power.
 
topkeks
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"If one assumes that the number of asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic cases is several times as high as the number of reported cases, the case fatality rate may be considerably less than 1%. This suggests that the overall clinical consequences of Covid-19 may ultimately be more akin to those of a severe seasonal influenza (which has a case fatality rate of approximately 0.1%) "

-Dr. Fauci

https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056​/​NEJMe2002387
 
Corvus [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

topkeks: my_links_never_get_greenlighted: When they add everyone that dies from anything to the list sure the numbers are high.
If an airplane crashed and killed 100 people they would list them as dying from Corona.
The actual death rate is way less than the flu.

There IS an incentive to report the deaths as covid19:
and all you leftists LOve your snopes :
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/medi​care-hospitals-covid-patients/


Doctors get paid more by saying their covid deaths?

Umm they don't.Did you read the article? it actually states their is zero evidence that his is happening. Here let me help you:we found no evidence to support Jensen's assertion that "Medicare has determined" that hospitals will be paid $13,000 for patients with COVID-19 diagnoses or $39,000 for COVID-19 patients place on ventilators.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I looked at the comments Ray.
 
PangolinPatientZero [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

topkeks: [Fark user image 750x750]


colonoscopies arent mandatory but you will hear every doc and nurse say you need one on a loop till you say yes. and they do save lives.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

usernameguy: jso2897: Big deal.
57 million people die every day.

360,000 kids died in a swimming pool just today! How'd they even fit that many?!


They did it on Zoom. It was a virtual drowning.
 
topkeks
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Corvus: topkeks: Corvus: We had almost 3000 death today. Almost as many as 9/11 today. We hit the highest deaths EVER in the US TODAY.

However Trump says the numbers are going down - They are not. We are having a 9/11 EVERY DAY!

Trump thinks that's acceptable!

And the average daily mortality rate in America is 8,000 people:
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/68/wr​/mm6826a5.htm

Yes almost 3000 were all just COVID deaths.


There is an issue with what you are saying.

1.Some of the deaths that are reported are ASSUMED to be covid, and not actually tested positive
2. People who die and happen to have covid are listed as dying FROM covid, which may not actually be the case
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

topkeks: [Fark user image 750x750]


That cartoon is about prostate cancer awareness, right? And women have a similar cartoon about pap smears, right?

What I'm saying is that cartoon is drawn either by someone who understands public health and is happy to get probes done for medical reason, or else it is clearly drawn by a man under 50 years old who has never had a comfortable friendship with a woman, maybe didn't even have a mom, poor guy.
 
Corvus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

topkeks: "If one assumes that the number of asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic cases is several times as high as the number of reported cases, the case fatality rate may be considerably less than 1%. This suggests that the overall clinical consequences of Covid-19 may ultimately be more akin to those of a severe seasonal influenza (which has a case fatality rate of approximately 0.1%) "

-Dr. Fauci

https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/​NEJMe2002387


Yes. Now obviously you don't understand what those words meant. He wasn't saying less people are dying he is saying MORE people are infected then we know.

Are you really that stupid you don't understand what your quoting?

HE IS NOT SAYING LESS PEOPLE ARE DYING THEN BEING REPORTED HE IS SAYING MORE PEOPLE ARE INFECTED THEN BEING REPORTED!!

HE IS SAYING IT IS WORSE!!!!
 
anuran [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: fusillade762: as Rich Lowry pointed out last week, "if we are going to have 60,000 deaths with people not leaving their homes for more than a month, the number of deaths obviously would have been higher - much higher - if everyone had gone about business as usual."

Would you look at that, Lowry was actually right about something.  Will wonders never cease.

Plague rats: "All those people would have just died of something else regardless.  So let's treat it like ripping off a bandage and get it over with at once!"


I call them the Flu Klux Klan
 
topkeks
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

PangolinPatientZero: topkeks: [Fark user image 750x750]

colonoscopies arent mandatory but you will hear every doc and nurse say you need one on a loop till you say yes. and they do save lives.


Haha true. I actually know a doctor who does those and he messes with the patients when they are under. Its kinda farked up actually. Doctors have a morbid sense of humor.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Corvus: We had almost 3000 death today. Almost as many as 9/11 today. We hit the highest deaths EVER in the US TODAY.

However Trump says the numbers are going down - They are not. We are having a 9/11 EVERY DAY!

Trump thinks that's acceptable!


3k? I haven't seen that number anywhere.  That's kind of a game changer if true
 
