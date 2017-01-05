 Skip to content
"Republicans are going to turn the election into a red vs. blue culture war battle-not over abortion, not over climate change, not over guns, but this time, over death itself. Because death is every authoritarian's last play"
    Donald Trump, Ivana Trump, Fred Trump, Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin  
863 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Apr 2020 at 6:23 PM



hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"You're Gam Gam died for our shareholder value!"

Maybe less stirring than they might think.
 
soporific [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"We are the pro-life party that wanted many of you to die so we could continue to make money. The evil Democrats wanted you all to stay home and not die, meaning that we wouldn't make more money. The choice is clear."

Far too many voters: "Well now, this is a tough one. On the one hand, I don't approve of their me-killing policy. On the other hand, they do have an R next to their name. What to do, what to do?"
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I regret that I have but one life to give for the NYSE.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Trump's Culture Warriors Are a Literal Death Cult Now

As I've been want to say over the past 3 plus years: someone needs to be keeping a ledger of who these people are.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It takes 2 to tango, social distance or not.
 
Heamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What, you think we're going to get accurate election results this year?
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
DIE FOR OUR GUNS
DIE IF YOU'RE POOR
and
DIE IF YOU'RE SICK OR OLD

now extends to

DIE FOR OUR STOCK MARKET?

Who would have thunk it.  Just everyone who saw them proclaiming that sick and old people should just die rather than be provided with healthcare and poor people should just die rather than be given welfare.


GOP:  Don't let your life inconvenience our money.
 
runwiz [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I just hope they remember that it is President Bone Spurs who is asking them to be brave and risk their lives.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yeah, I know where this is headed. Where Trump really doesn't want to be re-elected so he's going to do as bad a job as he can, and kill us all. Really, just fark off.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
..and Trump will totally refuse to concede again.
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If the crowds weren't armed, does anybody think Whitmer wouldn't have made mass arrests with pro forma trials?
 
Pacfanweb
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Funny, seems to me that the ones who really want to make this about politics are the Dems.  They'd be content to shutter the entire country until November, if it'd make Trump look bad and let Great-Great-Grandpa Joe win.

There's a happy medium here.  Most states don't need to be shut down like NYC does.   I live in NC, and it was NEVER going to spread here like it did there.   Opening back up in May is very reasonable, IMO.   I don't think it's going to put anymore folks here at risk than are already.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The Republican party is exactly what happens when you let the rich prioritize their wealth over people's lives.
The surprising thing is how many people they have duped into going along with them.
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The worldview of the modern GOP explains all America's problems---including COVID-19---in terms of a Chinese/Jewish plot to expropriate and enslave the (white) American working class and peasantry.

The only meaningful difference between it and the ideology of Der Stürmeris that the hand-rubbing, hook-nosed cartoon Jew now has a buck-toothed, pig-faced cartoon Chinese trophy wife cheering him on when she's not pulling his own strings. In 2020, the GOP campaign slogan, for all practical purposes, will be Die Chinesen sind unser Unglück.

So they don't care about the body count. They will blame all of it on China and the Jews anyway.
 
Heamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Pacfanweb: They'd be content to shutter the entire country until November, if it'd make Trump look bad and let Great-Great-Grandpa Joe win.


Serious question: do you actually believe this? That Democrats want to "shutter the entire country," not because shelter-in-place is agreed upon by thousands of medical professionals the world over, but rather due exclusively to political reasons?
 
Psylence [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Pacfanweb: Funny, seems to me that the ones who really want to make this about politics are the Dems.  They'd be content to shutter the entire country until November, if it'd make Trump look bad and let Great-Great-Grandpa Joe win.

There's a happy medium here.  Most states don't need to be shut down like NYC does.   I live in NC, and it was NEVER going to spread here like it did there.   Opening back up in May is very reasonable, IMO.   I don't think it's going to put anymore folks here at risk than are already.


We got our first volunteer to die for Trump.

I'd say he'll thank you for your sacrifice but he prefers people who live. And are gross and sick.
 
anfrind
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The new Republican strategy:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cache
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He consulted with business leaders Wednesday.

Shouldn't he be consulting with scientists?
Oh... right... Republican.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Monday, November 2nd,Donald Trump: "Sure a lot of people have died, a couple million, but we knew that was gonna happen. But I saved us from far worse. It was me. If I hadn't done the stuff I did when I did it, everybody would be dead now. I'm a hero. "
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: I regret that I have but one life to give for the NYSE.


For those that had the wherewithal this huge drop in the market is going to payback incredibly.

/let it drop more
 
Begoggle
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Does that mean they aren't in a furious rage over female Ghostbusters anymore?
 
Lutrasimilis
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Mammon wants his sacrifice. You can't just throw babies into the fire anymore, you need an offering worthy of the corruption Evangelicals have embraced.
 
anfrind
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Cache: He consulted with business leaders Wednesday.

Shouldn't he be consulting with scientists?
Oh... right... Republican.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The same people were willing to kill half a million people (and counting) in ostensible response to 9-11 but really for oil.

Wave the flag hard enough and enough people will buy it.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: If the crowds weren't armed, does anybody think Whitmer wouldn't have made mass arrests with pro forma trials?


No, it would just play into their Martyr Complex.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The US COVID death rate has already exceeded the US murder rate by nearly a factor of 3. If COVID isn't enough reason for social distancing, crime isn't enough reason to have law enforcement.

/more people have died from COVID in NYC then from the last 20 years of murders in NYC combined, including 9/11
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Trump will say something at a press briefing-something noncommittal, offhand, open to interpretation. About how maybe death in some cases is OK, who knows.

Written before his supplicant in Texas said this yesterday.
 
Pacfanweb
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Heamer: Pacfanweb: They'd be content to shutter the entire country until November, if it'd make Trump look bad and let Great-Great-Grandpa Joe win.

Serious question: do you actually believe this? That Democrats want to "shutter the entire country," not because shelter-in-place is agreed upon by thousands of medical professionals the world over, but rather due exclusively to political reasons?


2 things:  
First off, yes...the Dems would gladly nuke the economy to make Trump look bad and win the election.  100% yes, they absolutely would whether it was because of this virus or something else entirely.

Secondly, these "thousands of medical professionals" are subject to be wrong. They are wrong all the time, they are human.
Remember, just a month ago, many of these same folks were warning us that "millions were going to die" just in the US.   And they were wrong.  Spectacularly wrong, if you look at some of the earlier predictions.

A more level-headed approach is the be cautious, and in places that are not densely-populated, practice social distancing starting in May sometime.   And leave politics the hell out of it.
 
Phelon Hardtimes
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So be it. Let's do this.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Just avoid the salmon mousse.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pacfanweb: Remember, just a month ago, many of these same folks were warning us that "millions were going to die" just in the US.


That number was if we didn't do social distancing.  We did it and it is working.

Pacfanweb: And leave politics the hell out of it.


That's what everyone who thinks they're smarter than experts say.

gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: "You're Gam Gam died for our shareholder value!"

Maybe less stirring than they might think.


Sorry you lost everything, but at least you have your health!

Not a good slogan for Democrats either.  And just to make it clear, I'm talking about your average worker, not some millionaires stocks.
 
wandero
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Pacfanweb: Funny, seems to me that the ones who really want to make this about politics are the Dems.  They'd be content to shutter the entire country until November, if it'd make Trump look bad and let Great-Great-Grandpa Joe win.


The funny thing about being a useful idiot is that you're still an idiot.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Pacfanweb:A more level-headed approach is the be cautious, and in places that are not densely-populated, practice social distancing starting in May sometime.   And leave politics the hell out of it.

My state's Democratic governor is starting a phased re-opening next week, yet we had a Trump-tweet-fueled right wing rally at the capitol last weekend. And of course, FEMA has been and still apparently is taking PPE and ventilator orders from blue states. Nevermind the funneling of stimulus money directly to major corporations or the real estate depreciation tax change from one of the last stimulus bills.

But please, tell me more about how Republicans want to leave politics out of it.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Pacfanweb: And leave politics the hell out of it.


You can't really be that stupid.   Do you even know what politics is?  It is literally the act of deciding amongst our community how to govern.  Making priorities, the talking we do that results in the acting.  Inter-party conflict is the negative we accept if we want to operate as a democracy.  To eliminate it you have to pick an alternative governance.  Dictatorships have their own forms of politics.

"Leaving politics out of it" is complete nonsense.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Pacfanweb: Funny, seems to me that the ones who really want to make this about politics are the Dems.  They'd be content to shutter the entire country until November, if it'd make Trump look bad and let Great-Great-Grandpa Joe win.

There's a happy medium here.  Most states don't need to be shut down like NYC does.   I live in NC, and it was NEVER going to spread here like it did there.   Opening back up in May is very reasonable, IMO.   I don't think it's going to put anymore folks here at risk than are already.


Okay fine but I do want you to ask yourself two things.

1. What if you're wrong?

2. Would you have said this five years ago?
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I wish I was good at customizing Warhammer 40k miniatures, so I could make a custom 'Murica Nurgle cultist army.
BTW, have scientists ruled out the possibilty that the virus causes otherwise asymptomatic people to behave in a manner guaranteed to spread the virus to as many people as possible? if toxoplasma gondii can reprogram a mouse to be attracted to the smell of cats so the mouse will be eaten and the microorganism can reproduce in a cat gut, why can't Covid-19 affect the neurotransmitters of the brain in such a way as to impact the will to live, in order to reproduce?
And if such a theory were to go viral (pun unavoidable), wouldn't a willingness to socially distance oneself and take all precautions when in public be evidence that one is still uninfected, and that those who fail to do so are, quite likely to be carriers?
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
get your nike's ready:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Pacfanweb: First off, yes...the Dems would gladly nuke the economy to make Trump look bad and win the election. 100% yes, they absolutely would whether it was because of this virus or something else entirely.


Two things: you're a hypocritical dick if you say out of one side of your mouth "stop politicizing all this" and out the other "farkin dems will destroy the economy just to harm trump"

So, basically everything you say is null and void and your people should be run out of America with torches and pitchforks for spreading around Typhoid Trump's orange plague at their plague parties and plague rallies.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

soporific: "We are the pro-life party that wanted many of you to die so we could continue to make money. The evil Democrats wanted you all to stay home and not die, meaning that we wouldn't make more money. The choice is clear."

Far too many voters: "Well now, this is a tough one. On the one hand, I don't approve of their me-killing policy. On the other hand, they do have an R next to their name. What to do, what to do?"


"Besides, what am I gonna do, vote for some kinda Liberal?  Not gonna happen!"
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
In Groups define themselves in terms of Belief, Faith, difference from Out Groups. Now, you can't define yourself as separate, distinct, different in terms of 2 + 2 = 4 because any reasonable, rational and accurate person believes that (it is merely factual, true) so you have to define your Faith in terms of absurdity.

2 + 2 = 5. You can believe it if you really, really try.

Credo quia absurdam est.

The key beliefs of religion are not the holy, transcendant, just, benovelent ones. It is the absurd, mad, insane ones.

THE CRUELTY IS THE POINT! as people have been saying for several months if not several years now.

It is the hatred that motivates Trump Hate Ins, as they motivated the people of Oceania in the novel 1984 and kept them insanely, devoutly loyal to Big Brother and EngSoc, Double Think, Double Speak and whatever the mummery and folly of the moment was. Everything "true" was sacrificed to the pure Will, the whim and absurdity of Big Brother. The proles were allowed their humanity -- sex, food, machine music, trivial entertainments, tabloids and so forth because they did not matter a jot more than sheep do, but the members of the Party were forced into absurd postures, attitudes, ideals, thoughts, words constantly changing to keep them constantly off-balance and falling before the idol of Big Brother.

You've known this all along. Now you see it on a global scale with Russia, China, eastern european click-bait and bots preaching it to everybody, but Trump getting out in front of it and "leading" his sheeple to the abbatoir like a Judas Goat.

Coronavirus has become the news cycle, the FUD, the religion, the dogma, the politics, everything because in his desperation to maintain power and fame and glory and his feeble toxic masculinity, Trump and Trumpers are rushing into the arms of absurdity faster and harder, always faster and harder until by destroying themselves they immolate and destroy their fears, hatreds, envies, and all.

Trump is the gilded calf but he is also the fatted calf that is slaughtered to great the Prodigal Son's return. He is the bronze bull of King Midas, in which Pasiphaë was tortured to death, the roaring of the fires and hot air in its channels reproducing the Bellowing of the Bull-God, mixed with the burnt offering of human victims.

Ammon, the God to which they passed their own children through fire, either killing them or fire-leaping as the case might have been, is the same as Mammon, the great God of gold, wealth, power, influence.

It all hangs together in its own insane way.

The 1% are frightened. There has been too much capital chasing too small profits for decades. The Great Depression is an inevitable effect of not allowing the Too Big to Fail or not diverting money fast enough to the lucky few. Business cycles are like forest fires. You do not fight them by making forests old, feeble and full of dead wood. It's wrong to blame the increase in forest fires on greens--the land magnates and the industrial capitalists have twisted green beliefs and desires into fraudlent business deals since before James Watt and will always do so perhaps. But the fires are real because of global warming and climate change, if not forest management errors fobbed off as responses to the legitimate fears and concerns of the massses and some of the classes.

Did you think your masters cleaned up your air and water? Then why are they selling you fresh air and water so hard? Where do the clouds of smog that cover China, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia and so forth come from? Where there is smoke, there is fire, so where are the fires burning if not in Indonesia, South Asia, India, Africa and Brazil?

I suspect far more than I know or can prove, let alone than I can convince myself or other people is true, but I see the patterns in the carpet for all that.

This is End Game for "American Civilization" for historical, relgigious and political reasons.

As The Mighty Boosh's wizard (played by African Norwegian British actor Richard Ayoade) says, this is the Crunch.

But can you handle the Crunch any more than you can handle the Truth?

Maybe some people, a minority really love the Truth and truths, facts, logic probability, science but most of them are in love with their own vanity, pride, selfishness and ignorance. They love Delusion, Folly and Stupidity and project all their vices on others.

This is the wisdom of Jesus, Mohammed, Confucius, and the Buddha and Boddisatvas. It is not mine. I am just a humble atheist, toiling in the poetic and raving fields of the Gods, who having tired of humanity's cries of terror, wrath, fear, hatred and envy, has resolved to make you all a bit mad, the better for Mother Earth to shake off humanity like fleas from a dog.

I have tried and it appears that my labours have not been in vain, since whole nations are now saying what I was saying like Cassandra or John the Baptist in the Desert only four years ago when the Beast became God Emperor to his evil minions.

Buy banans before they are all farked to death by the evil minions. You may never see their like again if this "War" against the "Invisible Enemy" is lost. There can be only One. Cuckoo, cuckoo, cuckoo! It's 3:00 A.M. do you know where your President's head is? Have you looked up his ass hole?
 
dbaggins
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I have always pushed back at bloggers and posters that refer to the GOP as a death cult.   It seemed hyperbole.  And it was not useful as it was not predictive.  Believing they are a death cult, does that help predict how they will react to circumstances?   I never really thought it was a good model for Republicans.

Now, it is sort of feeling like the best predictor.  Can a group be predicted using a death cult model when none of its participants are aware of it and would honestly deny it if asked?

At what point do you realize you are in a death cult?
 
chawco
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: "You're Gam Gam died for our shareholder value!"

Maybe less stirring than they might think.


He would never call it shareholder value, they would call it the economy.

In their minds is the same thing.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Pacfanweb: Heamer: Pacfanweb: They'd be content to shutter the entire country until November, if it'd make Trump look bad and let Great-Great-Grandpa Joe win.

Serious question: do you actually believe this? That Democrats want to "shutter the entire country," not because shelter-in-place is agreed upon by thousands of medical professionals the world over, but rather due exclusively to political reasons?

2 things:
First off, yes...the Dems would gladly nuke the economy to make Trump look bad and win the election.  100% yes, they absolutely would whether it was because of this virus or something else entirely.

Secondly, these "thousands of medical professionals" are subject to be wrong. They are wrong all the time, they are human.
Remember, just a month ago, many of these same folks were warning us that "millions were going to die" just in the US.   And they were wrong.  Spectacularly wrong, if you look at some of the earlier predictions.

A more level-headed approach is the be cautious, and in places that are not densely-populated, practice social distancing starting in May sometime.   And leave politics the hell out of it.


Unless you are TRULY living in the sticks, and don't come out of your bunker except for once a month, you are in that same population density as anybody else in the suburbs.  Going to the cafe?  Catching up at the bar?  Groceries?  Gas?  Feed store?  Seed store?  Church?  School?  You go tell South Dakota that they just need to be level-headed.

Fark user imageView Full Size


"Coronavirus was slow to spread to rural America. Not anymore."
"It really is the perfect storm.": Coronavirus comes for rural America
The myth of rural America's protection from the coronavirus

Politics were already left the hell out of these decisions.  Science and epidemiology don't give a fark what your idea of level-headed is.  Level-headed went out the door the moment you got the brain-stem-storm that this was being done to make Trump look bad.

Fark user image He doesn't need the help.
 
MadHatter500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Trump's Culture Warriors Are a Literal Death Cult Now

As I've been want to say over the past 3 plus years: someone needs to be keeping a ledger of who these people are.


Oh, but in the name of advertising and focused bot messages, they are.

First executive order I'd issue is to seize a copy of Facebook's internal advertising metrics.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Voteys for everybody? Well, not just anybody, not everybody. That would be like voting for nobody!
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: If the crowds weren't armed, does anybody think Whitmer wouldn't have made mass arrests with pro forma trials?


Yep.  If the crowds weren't armed, Gov. Whitmer wouldn't have made mass arrests with pro forma trials.  Because I'm not an idiot and neither is she.

Now, do you have any more arguments that seem to have been made by a nine year old, or is that your only one?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: hubiestubert: "You're Gam Gam died for our shareholder value!"

Maybe less stirring than they might think.

Sorry you lost everything, but at least you have your health!

Not a good slogan for Democrats either.  And just to make it clear, I'm talking about your average worker, not some millionaires stocks.


You just need the right speaker with the right speech.

Deep Impact (10/10) Movie CLIP - Let Us Begin (1998) HD
Youtube C0SqH_PRfGU
 
