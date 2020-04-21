 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Here's the list of publicly traded companies that leeched millions out of the paycheck protection fund, stiffing actual small businesses. Feel free to research them and boycott their subsidiaries   (cnbc.com) divider line
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't blame them for taking money offered to them.  It is the structure of the PPP that is terribly flawed.  It's a joke.

But when it comes to government help... I assume my business will be getting zero and plan accordingly.

Blame the SBA.
 
Dumski [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is my shocked face.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
In before "don't hate the player, hate the ga....."

Rats.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Feel free to research them and boycott their subsidiaries ...

Im sure the small dent in their business will be offset by the mountain of free cash we just gave them.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Effort AND sacrifice?

Are you mad?
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Meh, who cares. If free money was available to you under some loophole, you'd take it as well.

Let's see how many people actually go back to the store to get an undercharge corrected. Let's see how many people let the gas station attendant know when the gas that was supposed to be $3.29 a gallon is now 33.9 cents a gallon.

People take the easiest way to accomplish their goals. This is true whether you're a $5T/yr government, a $500B company, or some $50k peon in some company.

Let me guess, you report people who use too much TP at work as well? 

Rolls eyes.
 
Ecobuckeye [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
No, not TSR! Roll for save!
 
zpaul
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I am trying to figure a way that they might justify keeping the money and be guilt free.   How about they have more employees that are out of a job ......... no that won't work.   Maybe they have more buildings to pay rent on?  Someone be devils advocate and help me think how this could be ok !
 
pgh9fan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hey, I came here looking for the subsidiaries to boycott, but nobody has posted them. You can't expect me to do work, can you?
 
Psylence [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

downstairs: I don't blame them for taking money offered to them.  It is the structure of the PPP that is terribly flawed.  It's a joke.

But when it comes to government help... I assume my business will be getting zero and plan accordingly.

Blame the SBA.


Yea. We tried. All gone. Not gonna happen. Thanks!
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: Meh, who cares. If free money was available to you under some loophole, you'd take it as well.

Let's see how many people actually go back to the store to get an undercharge corrected. Let's see how many people let the gas station attendant know when the gas that was supposed to be $3.29 a gallon is now 33.9 cents a gallon.

People take the easiest way to accomplish their goals. This is true whether you're a $5T/yr government, a $500B company, or some $50k peon in some company.

Let me guess, you report people who use too much TP at work as well? 

Rolls eyes.


More like, rolls toilet paper. Amirite?
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Every Missourian:

pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

downstairs: I don't blame them for taking money offered to them.  It is the structure of the PPP that is terribly flawed.  It's a joke.

But when it comes to government help... I assume my business will be getting zero and plan accordingly.

Blame the SBA.


The government has to have realistic definition of small business.  A small business does not have 500 employees.  There are stretches in neighborhoods that are going to be ghost towns after all of this because the government mandated that they shut down their business and then didn't take care of them.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ecobuckeye: No, not TSR! Roll for save!


Not the same TSR.  Its zombie corpse.
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: Meh, who cares. If free money was available to you under some loophole, you'd take it as well.

Let's see how many people actually go back to the store to get an undercharge corrected. Let's see how many people let the gas station attendant know when the gas that was supposed to be $3.29 a gallon is now 33.9 cents a gallon.

People take the easiest way to accomplish their goals. This is true whether you're a $5T/yr government, a $500B company, or some $50k peon in some company.

Let me guess, you report people who use too much TP at work as well? 

Rolls eyes.


unfortunately these companies are taking the TP from your house to add to their stockpile.

Remember, this is their own stockpile, not one for the employees.
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: Meh, who cares. If free money was available to you under some loophole, you'd take it as well.

Let's see how many people actually go back to the store to get an undercharge corrected. Let's see how many people let the gas station attendant know when the gas that was supposed to be $3.29 a gallon is now 33.9 cents a gallon.

People take the easiest way to accomplish their goals. This is true whether you're a $5T/yr government, a $500B company, or some $50k peon in some company.

Let me guess, you report people who use too much TP at work as well? 

Rolls eyes.


Yeah sport, cause toilet paper and large companies abusing our financial system are totally the same thing.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

downstairs: I don't blame them for taking money offered to them.  It is the structure of the PPP that is terribly flawed.  It's a joke.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I don't blame them for taking cheap labor offered to them. It is the structure of the U.S. Constitution that is terribly flawed. It's a joke.

/you are late stage capitalism personified
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Holy carp, Halladore Energy. bad decision making...?

Market cap vs. money = 50%
Good investment?
 
hughesrep
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Company I work for put everyone back on full payroll effective this week, I got the call at 4:30.  We had been at 80%.  Inside staff and warehouse guys had been working four days a week.  Sales guys , well we are sales guys....

I assume they got one of the loans.  Smallish company, guessing 40-50 employees in two warehouse locations and sales guys from Maine to VA.

/down with PPP
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: downstairs: I don't blame them for taking money offered to them.  It is the structure of the PPP that is terribly flawed.  It's a joke.

[Fark user image 850x464]

I don't blame them for taking cheap labor offered to them. It is the structure of the U.S. Constitution that is terribly flawed. It's a joke.

/you are late stage capitalism personified


They were just raising their standard of living.

You know, like China does.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: downstairs: I don't blame them for taking money offered to them.  It is the structure of the PPP that is terribly flawed.  It's a joke.

[Fark user image 850x464]

I don't blame them for taking cheap labor offered to them. It is the structure of the U.S. Constitution that is terribly flawed. It's a joke.

/you are late stage capitalism personified


Says the guy who cheered on business closures and didn't give two shiats about the people.  The government will take care of them!  Look how that turned out.  But you do you and compare a broken government system that anyone with half a brain knew wouldn't help the people who need it with slavery.
 
ned3000
‘’ 1 minute ago  
the U.S. government has allocated at least $243.4 million of the total $349 billion to publicly traded companies.

So, less than 0.1%. OH NOO!!!!
 
Psylence [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
23 employees, all on 75% pay for the past few weeks.

We ain't gettin no help. Don't want to have to do any layoffs. We never have in our history, but this is shiat.
Trying to sell stuff to govt. agencies that aint masks now is tough going.
 
