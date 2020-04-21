 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   State of Michigan buys $836k in liquor to keep bars and restaurants afloat, immediately changes name to Drew   (mlive.com) divider line
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So where's the party?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That much liquor, all they need now is some Robitussin and Faygo for a fun friday night.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... are they reselling that?  Asking for a friend.
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Reason #8,633 why I love Michigan.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: So... are they reselling that?  Asking for a friend.


Sadly, no, they are holding on to it until the bars re-open, at which time the bars have 90 days to buy the booze back from the state at the price the state paid for it or the state will start seizing property from the bar owners (this whole program is the state of Michigan saying "OK, we know you aren't making any money right now, and you have all that un-sold booze, we'll take it off your hands at the price you paid for it so you still have some money coming in, but once we allow the bars to re-open, you have to take that booze off our hands and pay us back, or we send the state repo men in to start taking stuff away from you, because we ain't in the business of being a booze warehousing operation").
 
slykens1
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Average of $4k per participant. Not a ton of money but better than a poke in the eye. At least the program seems to be set up in a somewhat intelligent manner.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ohio is doing this same thing. Hopefully it'll mean cheaper liquor prices because I really need to drink more.
 
sprgrss [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If Michigan claiming to be broke then locking everything down as soon as people ask questions?
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So now I was born in Battle Creek, Drew 49015.
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Drew State grad here. Go Spartans!
 
mcsiegs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I still say, after all this is done, the next health wave will be alcohol withdrawal, liver damage, pancreas issues, etc.  Day drinking is common as it is...this will increase it exponentially...especially with depression and job losses...
 
