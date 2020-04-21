 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gothamist)   NYPD busts 4/20 "pot party" in Manhattan after getting social distancing tip from snitch at ...wait for it ...4:20 p.m. on Monday   (gothamist.com) divider line
5
    More: Dumbass, Tetrahydrocannabinol, Arrest, Cannabis, police spokesperson, Hashish, Bong, Joint, Andrew Cuomo  
•       •       •

248 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Apr 2020 at 10:26 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This wasn't the kids in Sister Mary Elephant's class, was it?
/I want to report Billy
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4-20-20 should've taught people to stop passing their shiat and roll you a personal joint/blunt
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Please tell me these dumb motherf**kers weren't actually passing joints to each other.

Narrator: Sorry, JSO - can't help you here.
 
my_links_never_get_greenlighted
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I hope that they know who the Karen that snitched on them is and make her and her and everyone around her regret snitching.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.