(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Most people dealt with not receiving a stimulus check in an adult manner. Then there is this guy   (wjactv.com) divider line
31 Comments
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing Cheryl's husband hired him.
 
soporific [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The culprit: Marvin "no sheds" Smith Jr.
 
WordsnCollision [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
With helpful picture of what an un-burned shed might look like.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

WordsnCollision: With helpful picture of what an un-burned shed might look like.


From the Home Depot catalog to our eyes.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's a hard 51.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


"But now I'm just One-Shed Jackson!"

/ RIP.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
There are still more payments to come both electronically and check by mail.

BTW the checks do not have Trump's signature on them. There is a memo with his name "Economic Impact Payment Donald J. Trump."

The signature on the check is Vona S. Robinson.
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Louisiana? I'm guessing the argument really started because his mom stopped sleeping with him.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's about a $1200 shed in TFA.
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
FTA:Fire Marshals in Louisiana said a man set his mother's shed on fire

I'm going to set your mother's shed on fire tonight, subby.
 
runwiz [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Question:  What are you planning to do with the $1200 stimulus payment?
Answer: Replacing the shed I burned down.
 
coneyfark
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
With helpful 51yo "road hard and put up wet" mugshot.
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Somehow, the [DUMBASS] tag just doesn't go far enough...
 
goatharper
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I haven't received my check. We have a shed!

brb....
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Dumbass. Now where is he going to cook his meth?
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
To be fair I have yet to receive mine. A few weeks ago it was us SSI/Disability people had to wait two weeks but don't worry. A week later the newspapers, not the IRS or Treasury, announced there would be a site at the IRS to fill out a form to get things squared away with the IRS, then only two weeks. The next week, last Wednesday, the IRS stated that there was no need to fill out the form we didn't have to fill out at first but then did. They would work it out with the Treasury department. Oh and it will be two weeks.

I have a feeling that it will be two weeks for two centuries. The cruelty is the point after all.

/ Ridiculously inept; if it wasn't so tragic I'd be laughing.
// Had to deal with my Trump Cult friend who STILL thinks this is a funny ironic joke, that Trump and Peppy are the funniest thing, The word kek is funny and I have no sense of humor for not laughing ... he's 55-years-old and has two bachelor degrees. We're farked.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He looks exactly like you imagined.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: That's a hard 51.


Holy crap yeah. He's only a couple years older than me, and the comparison is making me feel awful purty right now.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I miss the Rainham Sheds internet ad they used to have.  They incorporated "It's Rainham Sheds" into a re-worked version of the Weather Girls' "It's Raining Men" with a loud voiceover about all the different kinds of sheds they made.  Shed-tacular!
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

iaazathot: He looks exactly like you imagined.


Like a stock photo of a shed?
 
mikalmd
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Mine won't be out until 2nd. or 3rd. week next month ..
 
uncleacid
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They directly deposited his ass in jail.
 
Fissile
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I think he was angry that mom was not going to hand over her check to him.

BTW, I recently spoke to an elderly couple who were under the impression that they were not going to receive a stimulus payment.  I informed them they fell within the income guidelines and explained to them how they were going to receive the payment.   That evening I got a call from their 50-something son who lives in one of the apartments in the house owned by his parents.  He was screaming threats and obscenities accusing me of being a scammer who was trying to rob his parents, and how he was going to have me arrested.   I laughed at him and hung up.

I'm guessing that sonny-boy has access to his parents' accounts and was planning on taking that stimulus money until I let the cat out of the bag.   Sadly it's very common for the elderly to be robbed by younger relatives, including children, I've seen it many times.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

akya: FTA:Fire Marshals in Louisiana said a man set his mother's shed on fire

I'm going to set your mother's shed on fire tonight, subby.


Hey, now.
 
151
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I didn't, and won't be getting mine. Over a month ago I applied for unemployment, not a dime yet. Bills are still due. Food still needs to get in my belly. I'm at a near panic level daily.

Yet and still, I haven't burned anything down.

Yet.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Fire Marshals in Louisiana said a man set his mother's shed on fire out of anger for not receiving a federal stimulus check "

Likely scenario, he hasn't filed a tax return in untold years and is pissed that he's not getting any free money to buy drugs/booze, so he tried to get his mother to give him some of hers, which she refused.
 
debug
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Hamburg shed" is going to bethe name of my post-lockdown White Castle rip off burger joint.
 
Stibium
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: To be fair I have yet to receive mine. A few weeks ago it was us SSI/Disability people had to wait two weeks but don't worry. A week later the newspapers, not the IRS or Treasury, announced there would be a site at the IRS to fill out a form to get things squared away with the IRS, then only two weeks. The next week, last Wednesday, the IRS stated that there was no need to fill out the form we didn't have to fill out at first but then did. They would work it out with the Treasury department. Oh and it will be two weeks.

I have a feeling that it will be two weeks for two centuries. The cruelty is the point after all.

/ Ridiculously inept; if it wasn't so tragic I'd be laughing.
// Had to deal with my Trump Cult friend who STILL thinks this is a funny ironic joke, that Trump and Peppy are the funniest thing, The word kek is funny and I have no sense of humor for not laughing ... he's 55-years-old and has two bachelor degrees. We're farked.


Top keks, no cucks. Trump/Pepe 2028!
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


We all go a little mad sometimes
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That shed had it coming.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

