(KMBC Kansas City)   Missouri sues China to take back COVID-19   (kmbc.com) divider line
    Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Chinese government, lawsuit Tuesday, Mao Zedong, Communism, contagious nature of the COVID-19 pandemic.The lawsuit, Chinese Communist Party  
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It will be a cold day in hell when China recognizes Missourah.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Missouri has a lot to answer for, and this is just some icing for the shiat cake.

If we want the US dollar to continue its march toward irrelevance, suing China for Coronavirus is a great way to throw another log on an already burning fire.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's all China's fault, everybody.  You can all go to TGI Friday's now.  Problem solved.
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This seems like a ploy to legitimize cancelling debt owed to China. When a court rules that China owes 11 billionty dollars, they just say, "We already have the cash, we're just going to take it off of what we owe you." They see this as a way to get around that pesky constitution.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Schmitt had any real ethics or cojones, he'd sue the Trump Administration on the same exact charges.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next time a weird virus comes out of an overpopulated, over-antibiotic treated factory farm in Missouri, I'm sure they'll pick up the tab.
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is so dumb. I look forward to the day when Mexico invades Texas and President Camacho wishes them the best of luck and lets them know the federal government is there if they need to purchase any ordinance.
 
Marine1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Legal, diplomatic, and economic pressure are okay. This should just be a start though.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China's response to Missouri:

66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Marine1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: Next time a weird virus comes out of an overpopulated, over-antibiotic treated factory farm in Missouri, I'm sure they'll pick up the tab.


The facilities you describe have a tendency to be violently shut down.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm fine with laying some of the blame with the Chinese, but let's not forget that our federal government's response has been criminally negligent and literally colluded with profiteers to undermine the effort to save lives, and many governors waited before responding, and still won't take their constituents lives seriously.

Plenty of blame to go around, and lots of people at fault here. Remember all of them in November.
 
germ78 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
howzabout we get this virus thingy under control before we start playing the blame game?

/farking priorities, people
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this virus is dangerous now?
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: It will be a cold day in hell when China recognizes Missourah.


It will be a cold day in hell when the PRC admits guilt to literally anything, pays out one yuan to someone that they've screwed over or manages to go thirty consecutive seconds without lying about something.
 
Kuta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Missouri should close their southern border with Arkansas to keep the Walton family out.
 
I sound fat [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Cause this is helpful at the moment.,  Im sure.  somehow.  Or a responsible politician would never have done it.
 
Fast Moon
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: It's all China's fault, everybody.  You can all go to TGI Friday's now.  Problem solved.


You have literally articulated the basis of conservative thought:

1. The burden of correcting a problem lies solely with the person or people at fault for it.
2. Everything is always someone else's fault
3. Therefore I bear no responsibility for fixing anything and suggesting otherwise is an undue burden.
 
iToad [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I don't think that the great state of Missouri would recognize "sovereign immunity" if it leapt up and bit them on the ass.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
And this is why Republicans decided to throw sovereign immunity out the window and let
9/11 victims sue Saudi Arabia. They knew one day they'd need to blame another country for their own failures.
 
Mouser
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: This is so dumb. I look forward to the day when Mexico invades Texas and President Camacho wishes them the best of luck and lets them know the federal government is there if they need to purchase any ordinance.


Given a choice between the Mexican Federal Army and the Texas National Guard, my money's on the Texans.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: I look forward to the day when Mexico invades Texas


The last time that happened Mexico surrendered.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Jefferson City is not known for its prescient descision-making. I suppose I'm somewhat glad they knew that China was an actual country and didn't just try to sue the cashew chicken restaurants down in Springfield.
 
OMFG Help Us
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Did the lawyer that drafted that  complaint graduate with a Trump Law School MAGAs CUM LOUDER Juris Doctorate?
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: And this is why Republicans decided to throw sovereign immunity out the window and let
9/11 victims sue Saudi Arabia. They knew one day they'd need to blame another country for their own failures.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Foreign​_​Sovereign_Immunities_Act

This is how Congress has chosen to regulate commerce among foreign nations and the several states.
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

germ78: howzabout we get this virus thingy under control before we start playing the blame game?

/farking priorities, people


"Now's not the time to discuss gun control right after a mass shooting"
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
static.boredpanda.comView Full Size


Nice try, China... nice try.
 
lectos
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
China's reply:

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
two counts of breach of duty

I wasn't aware China had a duty to the people of Missouri, or that we officially considered parts of our country dependent on China. You sure you want to void Americans Superiority with your little stunt?
 
WaltCronkite
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And a quietly worded memo goes out across China to their export customs officers..."Missouri, USA destination?...hold on to that load please...it's documentation isn't quite right..."
 
rcain
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Missouri has a lot to answer for, and this is just some icing for the shiat cake.

If we want the US dollar to continue its march toward irrelevance, suing China for Coronavirus is a great way to throw another log on an already burning fire.


So you acknowledge that China leads, and the US is their biatch, and that we had better do nothing, because China owns us, we will only suffer if we stand up for ourselves

... why not just cede our Nation to them then?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Cool.  Can the rest of us sue Missouri for waiting until they had nearly 3,000 cases before issuing a stay-home order?
 
Marine1
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

WaltCronkite: And a quietly worded memo goes out across China to their export customs officers..."Missouri, USA destination?...hold on to that load please...it's documentation isn't quite right..."


Yeah, it was being shipped to a place that's been shut down. Who gives a damn?
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yeah good luck with that.
 
Insain2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So I got's a quick question here....

Whom or which country is Missouri gonna "Sue" for that European strain of C-19??

Just wondering for a friend.........
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jbc: If Schmitt had any real ethics or cojones, he'd sue the Trump Administration on the same exact charges.


Haha, that's a good one.

He's a RWNJ like every other person in a position of power in Jefferson City.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

I sound fat: a responsible politician


I think I see the problem here.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mouser: Action Replay Nick: This is so dumb. I look forward to the day when Mexico invades Texas and President Camacho wishes them the best of luck and lets them know the federal government is there if they need to purchase any ordinance.

Given a choice between the Mexican Federal Army and the Texas National Guard, my money's on the Texans.


You think the cartels mexican enforcer branch wont win against a bunch of texans?


really?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Blaming China for the Trump virus.
OK, sure.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Cool.  Can the rest of us sue Missouri for waiting until they had nearly 3,000 cases before issuing a stay-home order?


Hey, I'm just thankful Parsons didn't try to overrule cities like St. Louis and Kansas City like governors have done with liberal cities in other states.

St. Louis shut everything down March 20 and our case levels have been relatively stable as a result.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What do you mean you're not going to let me nuke the shiat out of China? What's this limited war crap? What the fark do you know? You're nothing but a punk failed haberdasher from Missouri! Somebody get me LeMay.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Insain2: So I got's a quick question here....

Whom or which country is Missouri gonna "Sue" for that European strain of C-19??

Just wondering for a friend.........


Especially since the first few cases of it in St. Louis were from people who traveled to Europe.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: You think the cartels mexican enforcer branch wont win against a bunch of texans?


Certainly not inside Texas.

Every time the less-corrupt version of the Mexican army shows up, they own the cartel guys.

The Texas guys are that good or better.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
About what I expected, the First 10+ comments at least were either pro China or anti Missouri.

Did You guys know, living in America is optional if you hate it that bad?
 
Juc
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They really should do something about the standards of cleanliness around there.
Then again I could say that for nearly anything or anywhere in the world.
People be dirty, and not in the good way.

What the end goal for this? Start a war with china? Maybe another trade war?
I assume people are pointing fingers at China because they want a scapegoat but if the scapegoating gains traction the results could be mighty shiatty.

/but really they should have higher standards of cleanliness etc for markets
 
khatores [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Juc
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: About what I expected, the First 10+ comments at least were either pro China or anti Missouri.

Did You guys know, living in America is optional if you hate it that bad?


You know, it really isn't.
Moving costs money, and the place you're going needs to accept you, or you need to be willing to live the life of a criminal if you go there illegally.
Being american doesn't automatically qualify you to legally immigrate to a lot of places despite what americans seem to think.
Ohhhhhh americans, never quit americaning.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Juc: I assume people are pointing fingers at China because they want a scapegoat but if the scapegoating gains traction the results could be mighty shiatty.


But probably less shiatty than another 200k corpses and counting, because China's due to release another one of these in about 10 years.
 
scdog
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"The Chinese government lied to the world about the danger and contagious nature of COVID-19, silenced whistleblowers..."

Based on events that happened shortly before coronavirus, I don't think Republicans have much ground to stand on complaining about silencing whistleblowers.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: About what I expected, the First 10+ comments at least were either pro China or anti Missouri.

Did You guys know, living in America is optional if you hate it that bad?


I live in Missouri so I'm aware of the idiocy that is Missouri politics.

If there is one thing officials in Jefferson City they can do besides hitting on college-aged interns, its things like this which are nothing but the political equivalent of jerking off. This suit will go nowhere but does provide plenty of fodder for the red hat brigade.

And I guess isn't that what really matters?
 
