(NYPost)   New York's snitch line is seeing results, if by results you mean pics of middle fingers and penises   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Hero, New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio's critics, New Yorkers, photo of a bowl of gummy candies, middle fingers, new tip line, photos of real penises, news coverage  
494 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Apr 2020 at 6:50 PM (20 minutes ago)



soporific [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How did they not see this coming?
 
Abacus9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Middle finger to subby.

/penis too.
 
Soup Poop
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Turning in law breakers under 'See something Say something' now is bad to right wingers?
 
Mukster
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Why not both?
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Who keeps greening this shiat rag?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Soup Poop: Turning in law breakers under 'See something Say something' now is bad to right wingers?


yes that conservative enclave of New York.
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: Who keeps greening this shiat rag?


Fark is low on cash.

It might explain the click bait and paywalls we are getting lately.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
rap-up.comView Full Size

What they need is a celebrity endorsement. "Snitches get riches."
 
Civil_War2_Time
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Just the tip, nothing more" is always doomed to fail.

/wonderful, amazing failure
 
nytmare
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
These are the same mature adults who draw penises and obscenities on their tax payments.
 
Tergiversada
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Here's one woman's solution to social distancing:
If you're close enough to biatch about the print on the fabric of her mask, you're standing too damn close.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The world is full of a-holes.  Just gotta plug 'em and let their crud backup until they perish.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You have to remember that 50% of people are less intelligent than average. (George Carlin)

Intelligent people were doing the right things even before the government understood the problem. However, some people need to be told, and the government has told them. Because they are people who needed to be told, they don't understand and they "*RESIST*"....
 
Riche
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I am proud of NYC. This is a very American and funny thing to do.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There are only so many informants, they need to have a more targeted campaign to find them

NSFW obviously

The Boondocks - Snitching: A Retrospective
Youtube 73q9SBgcOYE
 
Soup Poop
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Soup Poop: Turning in law breakers under 'See something Say something' now is bad to right wingers?

yes that conservative enclave of New York.


Trump and Rudy are from there plus many more of the wack0 right. Whats your point?
 
GallantPelham
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Every totalitarian government has had snitches to point out Ann Frank in the attic.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So it works as intended.

/brilliant!
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Soup Poop: Turning in law breakers under 'See something Say something' now is bad to right wingers?

yes that conservative enclave of New York.


<dry cough>

It was not immediately clear whether any of the posters actually lived in New York City.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
img.memecdn.comView Full Size
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: Who keeps greening this shiat rag?


shiat mods on this shiat website.


Piss off fark, even in a pandemic I have better things to do.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

