(Orlando Sentinel)   Journalist Jeff Weiner reports Austin Gillespie aka Augutus Sol Invictus ordered his wife to bring their kids to Dickson Azalea Park ― "or else." What a cock   (orlandosentinel.com) divider line
22
•       •       •

Xzano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This story has everything the reader could want. Family, drama, ritual sacrifice, and Florida.
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Xzano: This story has everything the reader could want. Family, drama, ritual sacrifice, and Florida.

But not the Florida tag!
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Lifelong failure imagines himself to be important and intimidating, changes name to Augutus Sol Invictus.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He's the second husband. Wonder who she'll pick for third.
 
blondambition
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I thought they were only letting non violent offenders out?
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
who?
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This kid went to my high school, around the same time I did, or so claims Wikipedia.
I think I *faintly* remember someone by that name. Maybe I should ask my sister.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
and ran as a Libertarian U.S. Senate in 2016

A-yup
 
advex101
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
As I once told the punk living next door "I hope you never run into the person that you think you are, you won't survive".
/he eventually got his shiat together
 
floydw
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

blondambition: I thought they were only letting non violent offenders out?


White skin and a right wing politician? Definitely getting out early. It's important to note that conservative christian values don't see hitting your wife as immoral or criminal.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That has an ex-wife?

Damn that's depressing on several levels.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: and ran as a Libertarian U.S. Senate in 2016

A-yup


They kicked him out. He's a Republican now.

/ Auditioning for an administration job apparently
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I always find it humorous that a lot of these morons choose Roman (or similar Mediterranean) names. You can tell they're real good students of history... LARF.

Kind of like every time I see a gun nutter with an Hellenic molṑn labé not realizing that it was being said by a trained elite Spartiates not the perioikoi, Inferiors, neodamodeis and nothoi.
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"My name is Sol now."

"Whatever, Austin."
 
ironburl
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Pretty revolting that he's described as "infamous for once claiming he sacrificed a goat and drank its blood" rather than being infamous for being a neo-nazi and a wife beater. #MAGAt
 
Marcos P
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Man you're supposed to stop being like that after highschool
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Xzano: This story has everything the reader could want. Family, drama, ritual sacrifice, and Florida.


I had to.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
In a press release from 2015, Invictus was accused by the Libertarian Party of Florida of advocating for eugenics and "state-sponsored murder".  In April 2017, the Libertarian Party of Florida, following a successful mediation, issued a full retraction of the 2015 press release, stating that "it exceeded the mandate of the executive committee", and declaring that "Mr. Invictus has always been a member in good standing, is a past chair of the Libertarian Party of Orange County, a sponsor of the 2016 and 2017 LPF State Conventions, as well as a dedicated volunteer on the Legislative Review Committee."

Reason #8,237 why the Libertarian Party is intellectually and morally bankrupt, and should never be considered a legitimate political party, ever.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Who cares if he's a violent, wife beating, pro-fascist, pro-eugenics, goat's blood drinking pagan? He's a DAMN FINE Libertarian!
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's Florida she should stand her ground and send him to hell.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Kind of like every time I see a gun nutter with an Hellenic molṑn labé not realizing that it was being said by a trained elite Spartiates not the perioikoi, Inferiors, neodamodeis and nothoi.


It's Greek to them.
 
