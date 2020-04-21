 Skip to content
(Jezebel)   We're in the phase of the pandemic lockdown where people are getting weird and freaky with household objects (NSFW)
56
    More: Followup, Masturbation, Dildo, Sexual intercourse, Northwestern University, Dr. Lauren Streicher, Penis, Orgasm, Human sexuality  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 21 Apr 2020 at 4:45 PM



56 Comments     (+0 »)
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On a similar note, in a pinch you can use a dildo to "pig" your sewer line.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: On a similar note, in a pinch you can use a dildo to "pig" your sewer line.


"Pig the sewer line"? You kids. Back in my day we'd simply call it anal sex.
 
TheOmni [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd recommend getting something purpose built for it. But just be careful, this is the absolute worst time to have to go to the hospital to tell them that you just fell on it. Million to one shot.
 
6nome
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Anything's a ventilator if you're brave enough.
 
nytmare
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
WWALD?
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

6nome: Anything's a ventilator if you're brave enough.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whosits_112
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Why would someone message a friend and tell them that they masturbated, let alone what they used for the act?
 
guestguy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gooch [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Staying home to relieve stress on hospital personnel? GOOD

Stuffing things up your keister to pass isolation time and requiring medical assistance? BAD
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
For some, it was just a Tuesday.
 
Insain2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Quick kids hide the "Habitrail" from your.....!!!!!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You hear that sound, dear?  It's the sound of salvation.  The sound of freedom!  It's all the Branch Dildonians ridin' to our rescue!  Soon relief will be here!
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is why I would never accept a salad offered to me by a single woman.
 
6nome
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: [Fark user image image 480x480]


Brownies?
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

tuxq: This is why I would never accept a salad offered to me by a single woman.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jim32rr: tuxq: This is why I would never accept a salad offered to me by a single woman.

[Fark user image image 425x612]


You're personal foreplay sucks
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

tuxq: This is why I would never accept a salad offered to me by a single woman.


For me it depends on the kind of dressing.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: tuxq: This is why I would never accept a salad offered to me by a single woman.

For me it depends on the kind of dressing.


Blue Cheese?
 
bonzo.deep
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

tuxq: This is why I would never accept a salad offered to me by a single woman.


This is why I would!
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
its.co.ukView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
[HD] I Told You I Was Freaky - Flight of the Conchords
Youtube y4AD7XPrUOk
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

whosits_112: Why would someone message a friend and tell them that they masturbated, let alone what they used for the act?



Because they've watched Sex and the City too many times, and think that's how you're supposed to behave.
 
bonzo.deep
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

whosits_112: Why would someone message a friend and tell them that they masturbated, let alone what they used for the act?


Because they read Jezebel
 
padraig
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

whosits_112: Why would someone message a friend and tell them that they masturbated, let alone what they used for the act?


You really think don't tell each other that kind of things?
 
guestguy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: StatelyGreekAutomaton: tuxq: This is why I would never accept a salad offered to me by a single woman.

For me it depends on the kind of dressing.

Blue Cheese?


I'm gagging and laughing at the same time...
 
elgrancerdo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I always see these things and they make me chuckle:
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size


/ but then, there is more...
ae01.alicdn.comView Full Size
 
padraig
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

whosits_112: Why would someone message a friend and tell them that they masturbated, let alone what they used for the act?


Your really thing girls don't tell each other those kinds of things?
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: jim32rr: tuxq: This is why I would never accept a salad offered to me by a single woman.

[Fark user image image 425x612]

You're personal foreplay sucks


Fark handle, spot on.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Million to one shot, doc. Million to one.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Modified toilet paper holders abound!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Remember to tie a string around that bowling pin, as you don't want to have to go to the ER for an extraction in this climate

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fark account name
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"I was literally sizing up the three zucchinis I had and decided to go with the biggest one."

Why choose?
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What sorts of things are people sticking in their vaginas these days?

This article is relevant to my interests
 
Juc
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I always wondered why cucumbers, if they want to experience the rush of who I'm told is the beast who pleasures all the ladies, they should go for a button mushroom.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

UberDave: On a similar note, in a pinch you can use a dildo to "pig" your sewer line.


I do not want any explanation to what any of this means
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whosits_112
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

padraig: whosits_112: Why would someone message a friend and tell them that they masturbated, let alone what they used for the act?

Your really thing girls don't tell each other those kinds of things?


I figured it was more of a girl thing than a guy thing.

Guys may joke about jerking off, but I don't think they sit around and talk about stroking it with new kinds of lube or trying a fleshlight while out at the bar with the gang. Girls, though, seem to get real personal and detailed. It just seems kind of gross.
 
phishrace
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: [miro.medium.com image 700x464]


He learned that move from a grumpy old man.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

tuxq: This is why I would never accept a salad offered to me by a single woman.


Cucumber Sandwich
Youtube gev_DzSqy7A
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

i.r.id10t: [Fark user image image 720x1104]


img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
gnosis301
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"If you're masturbating using an old sock wrapped around a strip of frozen bacon... "

Now I know what I'm doing tonight.
 
uttertosh
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
'weird and freaky' by *whose* standards, tho, subby?!?
 
pushthelimits [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So glad I stocked up on dildos *before* the pandemic.
 
12349876
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Dan Savage approves.

Some variety and adventure is just as important if you're by yourself.
 
uttertosh
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

uttertosh: 'weird and freaky' by *whose* standards, tho, subby?!?


*reads thread*

Oh.

/that'll do, pig?
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

whosits_112: Why would someone message a friend and tell them that they masturbated, let alone what they used for the act?


It's a non-issue for many more people than you'd think. I've seen it in FARK threads (of the non-TFD variety, even).
 
Displayed 50 of 56 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


