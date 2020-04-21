 Skip to content
(Daily Dot)   Harassing and threatening the grocery store staff? That's a public shamin', on camera and plastered on the internet. Thanks, Dad   (god.dailydot.com) divider line
    Supermarket, Grocery store, Family, United Kingdom  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Better than a paddlin'.

mcsiegs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Found part of the video.  Bunch of punks.  I must admit, though, the British accent comes across as so non-threatening.

https://twitter.com/riddikuluspost/st​a​tus/1250040587992158208
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I insane, or was the Daily Dot formerly a super right wing site? I feel like Tucker Carlson, or some such person, used to be involved with it. It seems like things have changed, but I'm usually still conflicted about clicking.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcsiegs: Found part of the video.  Bunch of punks.  I must admit, though, the British accent comes across as so non-threatening.

https://twitter.com/riddikuluspost/sta​tus/1250040587992158208

https://twitter.com/riddikuluspost/sta​tus/1250040587992158208


LOL hilarious. I doubt a 7-year-old would even feel threatened by them.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The since-deleted post was accompanied by a video of Charlie's father taking him back to the supermarket to apologize for his behavior.

The father was seen standing behind his son in the video...

rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: Am I insane, or was the Daily Dot formerly a super right wing site? I feel like Tucker Carlson, or some such person, used to be involved with it. It seems like things have changed, but I'm usually still conflicted about clicking.


You might be confusing it with the Daily Caller.
 
shaggai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This kind of thing doesn't happen in America. These kind of kids are groomed to be future politicians,CEOs, and dare they strive so high, President of the United States!
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcsiegs: Found part of the video.  Bunch of punks.  I must admit, though, the British accent comes across as so non-threatening.

https://twitter.com/riddikuluspost/sta​tus/1250040587992158208

https://twitter.com/riddikuluspost/sta​tus/1250040587992158208


It's not so much the British accents as it is the lack of puberty onset, which makes them sound like bratty kids and not threats.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ow, doxxed by your own dad!

Savvy!
 
Mark Ratner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good Dad.  Parents seem to get a lot blame when their kids turn out to be little pieces of shiat, and rightfully so sometimes.  But honestly, if kids fall in with the wrong crowd, it can happen so easily.  Friends have so much influence on each other, especially in the junior high/ high school years.
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only Orange Shiatbag had a dad like that.
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So either the kid realizes his mistake and straightens up...

Or Dad gets knifed as he sleeps soon because Charlie dun got embarassed in front of his friends...
 
fastfxr
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
My Pa would have beat ten shades of shiat out of me for that.
 
shiny dagmar [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: Found part of the video.  Bunch of punks.  I must admit, though, the British accent comes across as so non-threatening.


Right? It's like hearing Harry Potter threatening somebody with a beatdown. I at least expected more of a soccer hooligan accent.
 
orbister [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"As a dad, I have never been more disgusted and mortified with my son in my life. He has not been brought up to behave in this manner ...

There's your self-delusion, right there.
 
payattention
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
fastfxr - My Pa would have beat ten shades of shiat out of me for that

Whooooo, ain't that the truth! Mine would have made me apologize and then beat my ass. But, he never had to do such a thing because I would have never done that in the first place. I was not, nor am I, an entitled brat.
 
Juc
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Why treat the workers like shiat?
None of this is their fault.
Except sven ... you know what you did
 
